Gisèle Pelicot shares surprising update on relationship with daughter after harrowing trial

‘I embraced silence, she demanded noise’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News

Gisèle Pelicot recently shared some surprising details on her relationship with her daughter, Caroline Darian, who she was previously not in contact with after the harrowing mass rape trial.

In 2024, Gisèle made international headlines after suing her then-husband for rape, and soliciting her rape to at least 50 other men. The case rocked the entire world, and people everywhere showed solidarity with Gisèle and commended her bravery. Unfortunately, this whole trial affected her relationship with her daughter, who was also a victim. Caroline claimed she was a “forgotten victim” in this case, and her relationship with her mum deteriorated.

“My mother let go of my hand in that courtroom. She abandoned me,” Caroline said in an interview with The Telegraph. “For four years, I accompanied my mum everywhere. I supported her without ever judging her. And it wasn’t always easy because she didn’t want to hear what I was telling her.”

But in an interview with The New Yorker, Gisèle revealed that their relationship is now changing. During the festive season last year, Gisèle and Caroline started talking on the phone, and that soon led to daily calls as the release date of Gisèle’s memoir approached.

“I think we both needed to distance ourselves to perhaps heal in different ways,” Gisèle said in the interview.

Gisèle’s memoir, A Hymn To Life, mentions her reflections on how she and Caroline handled the trial differently; what Caroline observed as indifference was actually a trauma response, as Gisèle didn’t know how to comfort her daughter properly.

“I wanted to help her now, but I didn’t know what to do or how to reach her,” she wrote in the memoir. “I embraced silence, she demanded noise.”

Caroline has released her memoir, titled I’ll Never Call Him Dad Again, in which she recounts the whole experience from her perspective. She also told the BBC she plans to sue Dominique Pelicot, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

