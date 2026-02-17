The chilling post ‘troubled’ dad shared days before he ‘opened fire’ at ice hockey game

3 hours ago

Troubling social media posts have been uncovered from a father who allegedly shot at his wife and three children during a high school ice hockey game in the US.

On Monday, Robert Dorgan, who also used the name Roberta Esposito, entered Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket and opened fire on his family in what police have described as a “targeted attack by a troubled individual”. Officers say he then turned the gun on himself.

According to CNN, two people were killed and three others were injured. Pawtucket police chief Tina Goncalves confirmed in a press briefing that Dorgan died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the shootings.

A woman identifying herself as Dorgan’s daughter later told WCVB her father had long struggled with mental health issues. “He shot my family, and he’s dead now,” she said.

Authorities say an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Hateful and extremist posts surface

After Dorgan was publicly identified, several social media posts linked to him began circulating online. They show him sharing racist, antisemitic and pro-Nazi sentiments.

In one post from Sunday, he responded to a video praising Nazi leader Adolf Hitler with a slur-filled comment about the music’s creator. Another post the following day falsely claimed the Swiss president was Jewish.

A separate message showed Dorgan, who identified as transgender, making violent threats in response to a controversy involving US representative Sarah McBride.

Previous family and police reports

Court records from Dorgan’s 2020 divorce from his wife Rhonda indicate the couple split partly over disagreements about gender-affirming surgery and alleged “narcissistic + personality disorder traits,” according to documents obtained by WPRI and viewed by The Tab. The divorce was finalised in 2021 on grounds of irreconcilable differences.

Earlier reports from 2020 also suggest Dorgan contacted the North Providence Police Department claiming his father had threatened him over his gender identity.

FBI director Kash Patel said the bureau’s Boston division was assisting local investigators.

“The FBI will provide state and local law enforcement any and all resources necessary and keep the public updated as we are able,” he wrote in a post, adding: “Please pray for the victims and their families.”

Featured image credit: Facebook