The Tab

The chilling post ‘troubled’ dad shared days before he ‘opened fire’ at ice hockey game

He wrote several hateful comments

Hebe Hancock | News

Troubling social media posts have been uncovered from a father who allegedly shot at his wife and three children during a high school ice hockey game in the US.

On Monday, Robert Dorgan, who also used the name Roberta Esposito, entered Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket and opened fire on his family in what police have described as a “targeted attack by a troubled individual”. Officers say he then turned the gun on himself.

Facebook

According to CNN, two people were killed and three others were injured. Pawtucket police chief Tina Goncalves confirmed in a press briefing that Dorgan died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the shootings.

A woman identifying herself as Dorgan’s daughter later told WCVB her father had long struggled with mental health issues. “He shot my family, and he’s dead now,” she said.

Authorities say an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Hateful and extremist posts surface

After Dorgan was publicly identified, several social media posts linked to him began circulating online. They show him sharing racist, antisemitic and pro-Nazi sentiments.

Twitter

In one post from Sunday, he responded to a video praising Nazi leader Adolf Hitler with a slur-filled comment about the music’s creator. Another post the following day falsely claimed the Swiss president was Jewish.

Most Read

Millie Bobby Brown didn’t go to Maya Hawke’s wedding, and there’s a brutal ‘reason’ why

Jefff

You can now watch Jeffrey Epstein’s disturbing private videos on ‘JeffTube’ – here’s how

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

A separate message showed Dorgan, who identified as transgender, making violent threats in response to a controversy involving US representative Sarah McBride.

Twitter

Previous family and police reports

Court records from Dorgan’s 2020 divorce from his wife Rhonda indicate the couple split partly over disagreements about gender-affirming surgery and alleged “narcissistic + personality disorder traits,” according to documents obtained by WPRI and viewed by The Tab. The divorce was finalised in 2021 on grounds of irreconcilable differences.

Earlier reports from 2020 also suggest Dorgan contacted the North Providence Police Department claiming his father had threatened him over his gender identity.

FBI director Kash Patel said the bureau’s Boston division was assisting local investigators.

“The FBI will provide state and local law enforcement any and all resources necessary and keep the public updated as we are able,” he wrote in a post, adding: “Please pray for the victims and their families.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Facebook

More on: crime News US
Hebe Hancock | News
Latest

What Newcastle accommodation these rom-com characters would choose

Erin Selby

We matched iconic rom-com characters to Newcastle accommodation and the results are painfully accurate

Love Is Blind’s Brittany opens up on finding out Devonta had never dated a woman of colour

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had to process that’

TP anyone? Exeter’s nightlife has been named one of the best for students in 2026

Lauren Adams

Unsurprisingly, we didn’t rank highly in drink affordability

Amanda Seyfried reveals the backstory behind her hilariously X-rated nickname

Hebe Hancock

It means something completely different to us Brits

Belle’s dad warns men what she’s *actually* like to date, after All Stars ‘hurricane’

Ellissa Bain

He didn’t hold back

Churchill College governing body approves plans for a new archives centre

Leah Whiting

The college is also working on a student hub with improved library resources and social spaces

Epstein

How to get JPhotos, where you can go through Epstein’s private pics like your own camera roll

Kieran Galpin

There are now over 7,000 photos

Here are the most delicious spots in Birmingham to celebrate Pancake Day 2026

Angelique Ritter

Happy Pancake Day!

The surprising reason people in the industry are suddenly refusing to work with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

Yikes

teen Rhode Island hockey game shooting

‘A lot of shots’: Teen player recounts chaos as two adults killed at Rhode Island hockey game

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I didn’t even know what it was’

What Newcastle accommodation these rom-com characters would choose

Erin Selby

We matched iconic rom-com characters to Newcastle accommodation and the results are painfully accurate

Love Is Blind’s Brittany opens up on finding out Devonta had never dated a woman of colour

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had to process that’

TP anyone? Exeter’s nightlife has been named one of the best for students in 2026

Lauren Adams

Unsurprisingly, we didn’t rank highly in drink affordability

Amanda Seyfried reveals the backstory behind her hilariously X-rated nickname

Hebe Hancock

It means something completely different to us Brits

Belle’s dad warns men what she’s *actually* like to date, after All Stars ‘hurricane’

Ellissa Bain

He didn’t hold back

Churchill College governing body approves plans for a new archives centre

Leah Whiting

The college is also working on a student hub with improved library resources and social spaces

Epstein

How to get JPhotos, where you can go through Epstein’s private pics like your own camera roll

Kieran Galpin

There are now over 7,000 photos

Here are the most delicious spots in Birmingham to celebrate Pancake Day 2026

Angelique Ritter

Happy Pancake Day!

The surprising reason people in the industry are suddenly refusing to work with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

Yikes

teen Rhode Island hockey game shooting

‘A lot of shots’: Teen player recounts chaos as two adults killed at Rhode Island hockey game

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I didn’t even know what it was’