Belle’s dad warns men what she’s *actually* like to date, after All Stars ‘hurricane’

He didn’t hold back

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Belle keeps calling herself “hurricane Belle” on Love Island All Stars, but is she really that chaotic to date? According to her own dad, yes… yes she is.

The 27-year-old has a temper and raises her voice a lot, but she clearly tries to do it for the best reasons, sticking up for what she thinks is right.

Speaking to The Sun after his daughter went on Love Island for the first time in 2018, Belle’s actor dad Tamer Hassan warned Anton that she’s a “lunatic” and is really “hard work”.

“I have got to tell him what a lunatic she can be as well because she ain’t easy,” he said.

“I have had it with boyfriends before, they have come and sat down respectfully and said that they want to make it official with my daughter, and I tell them ‘She can be hard work, do you know that? Are you sure you want to do this? Don’t come complaining to me when she starts on you’.”

Her dad added: “She’s a 21-year-old independent, powerful woman, whatever they want to do, they’ll do it.”

The actor, who’s best known for starring in The Business and Football Factory, also said his daughter loves to “mother people”.

“She’s like a mother hen, she has been like that since she was a kid,” he said. “She’s not into looks or body shapes or muscle, she is attracted to wounded people. She is attracted to somebody who needs a bit of help, like a wounded animal.”

Belle’s dad revealed she’s been badly hurt and cheated on by boyfriends in the past, which makes her really “guarded”. So, she needs a “loyal one woman man” who wants to be mothered. Something tells me Harrison, who’s four years younger than Belle, isn’t exactly that.

What Newcastle accommodation these rom-com characters would choose

Erin Selby

We matched iconic rom-com characters to Newcastle accommodation and the results are painfully accurate

Love Is Blind’s Brittany opens up on finding out Devonta had never dated a woman of colour

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had to process that’

TP anyone? Exeter’s nightlife has been named one of the best for students in 2026

Lauren Adams

Unsurprisingly, we didn’t rank highly in drink affordability

Amanda Seyfried reveals the backstory behind her hilariously X-rated nickname

Hebe Hancock

It means something completely different to us Brits

Churchill College governing body approves plans for a new archives centre

Leah Whiting

The college is also working on a student hub with improved library resources and social spaces

Epstein

How to get JPhotos, where you can go through Epstein’s private pics like your own camera roll

Kieran Galpin

There are now over 7,000 photos

Here are the most delicious spots in Birmingham to celebrate Pancake Day 2026

Angelique Ritter

Happy Pancake Day!

The surprising reason people in the industry are suddenly refusing to work with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

Yikes

teen Rhode Island hockey game shooting

‘A lot of shots’: Teen player recounts chaos as two adults killed at Rhode Island hockey game

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I didn’t even know what it was’

