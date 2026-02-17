Belle’s dad warns men what she’s *actually* like to date, after All Stars ‘hurricane’

2 hours ago

Belle keeps calling herself “hurricane Belle” on Love Island All Stars, but is she really that chaotic to date? According to her own dad, yes… yes she is.

The 27-year-old has a temper and raises her voice a lot, but she clearly tries to do it for the best reasons, sticking up for what she thinks is right.

Speaking to The Sun after his daughter went on Love Island for the first time in 2018, Belle’s actor dad Tamer Hassan warned Anton that she’s a “lunatic” and is really “hard work”.

“I have got to tell him what a lunatic she can be as well because she ain’t easy,” he said.

“I have had it with boyfriends before, they have come and sat down respectfully and said that they want to make it official with my daughter, and I tell them ‘She can be hard work, do you know that? Are you sure you want to do this? Don’t come complaining to me when she starts on you’.”

Her dad added: “She’s a 21-year-old independent, powerful woman, whatever they want to do, they’ll do it.”

The actor, who’s best known for starring in The Business and Football Factory, also said his daughter loves to “mother people”.

“She’s like a mother hen, she has been like that since she was a kid,” he said. “She’s not into looks or body shapes or muscle, she is attracted to wounded people. She is attracted to somebody who needs a bit of help, like a wounded animal.”

Belle’s dad revealed she’s been badly hurt and cheated on by boyfriends in the past, which makes her really “guarded”. So, she needs a “loyal one woman man” who wants to be mothered. Something tells me Harrison, who’s four years younger than Belle, isn’t exactly that.

Featured image by: ITV