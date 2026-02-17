The Tab

Revealed: The wild thing Lucinda whispered to Belle on All Stars while they were hugging

Everyone missed the shocking comment

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Lucinda and Sean shocked everyone when they became boyfriend and girlfriend on Love Island All Stars last night, but what Lucinda whispered to Belle straight after they became official is even more shocking.

Sean took Lucinda up to the hideaway to ask her to be exclusive, and all of a sudden within two seconds, he’d told her he loved her and asked her to be his girlfriend too.

They ran downstairs from the terrace to announce the news, and all the other Islanders rushed over to congratulate them and give them hugs. Even Belle said “Aww that’s cute” as she walked over and gave Lucinda a massive cuddle. While they were hugging, Lucinda then said the wild words: “Thank you my Belle.”

Yes, she called her “MY” Belle. Sorry, what?! Less than 24 hours before, Belle literally stormed off when they got the calls from home and the parents, siblings and friends were all calling them out for “bullying Lucinda”. She stood up and said, “I can’t do this” before walking inside on her own and disappearing for ages.

Credit: ITV

Millie Bobby Brown didn’t go to Maya Hawke’s wedding, and there’s a brutal ‘reason’ why

Jefff

You can now watch Jeffrey Epstein’s disturbing private videos on ‘JeffTube’ – here’s how

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

Now, a grand total of one day later, they’re suddenly besties. And the hug actually seemed… kinda genuine?! It looked like Belle was actually happy for Lucinda and Sean, and they were hugging like friends. Something really isn’t adding up here.

Either the producers made the beef between them look way worse than it ever actually was, or something else has happened off-screen. Did the producers tell them to play nice after all the backlash? Being civil is one thing, but calling Belle “My Belle” is on a whole other level.

People on social media are shocked, with one person writing: “What are they mates now?” Someone else added: “Did I just see Belle and Lucinda hug.” Well this definitely wasn’t on my Love Island All Stars 2026 bingo card, that’s for sure.

Featured image by: ITV 

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

