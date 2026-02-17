Here are the most delicious spots in Birmingham to celebrate Pancake Day 2026

2 hours ago

Growing up in the USA meant that pancakes were a staple part of my diet. There was no better feeling than waking up on a weekend to the smell of pancakes and bacon on the stove and some 80s disco playing on the speaker.

So when International Pancake Day rolls around on February 17th, it feels like reliving the best parts of my childhood. Some like to top their pancakes with fruit and powdered sugar, while others like their pancakes drenched in syrup and chocolate. If you’re like me, you fall somewhere in between.

However you like to enjoy them, here are some of the best places in Birmingham to celebrate Pancake Day.

Arco Lounge

If you’re looking for a cosy, laid-back atmosphere to celebrate Pancake Day, then Arco Lounge on Harborne High Street is definitely worth checking out.

Not only are their pancakes delicious, but they also offer a range of quality coffee and indulgent sweet treats. If you’re looking for a light activity to enjoy while eating, Arco Lounge has board games and even animal treats for your little furry friend.

Ju Ju’s Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ju ju’s cafe (@jujuscafebham)

Ju Ju’s Cafe is a family-owned business located right by the canal in the heart of Birmingham, making it the perfect scenic spot for some Instagram-worthy pancake pics. The cafe is renowned for its breakfast and brunch service, offering quality American-style pancakes that are to die for.

Cherry Red’s Cafe Bar

In celebration of Pancake Day, Cherry Red’s is bringing back its popular all-you-can-eat buttermilk, vegan, and gluten-free pancakes with maple syrup for one day only. Their specials include a variety of toppings and flavours, from Strawberry & Lemon to the Magic Star Pancake.

Located on John Bright Street near the Alexandria, Cherry Reds is perfect for those who want to add a unique twist to the classic fluffy breakfast delight.

Haute Dolci

If you’re looking for a chic atmosphere, gorgeous Instagrammable photos, quality pancakes, and a luxury vibe, then head to one of the three Haute Dolci locations in Birmingham. This luxury cafe is perfect for those who have more of a taste for the classic French crepe; however, American-style pancakes and waffles are also available.

If your pancake preferences are less traditional, Haute Dolci offers a ‘made by you’ option that allows you to customise your treats to your liking, making it the perfect choice for a group with mixed preferences and styles.

