The Tab

Here are the most delicious spots in Birmingham to celebrate Pancake Day 2026

Happy Pancake Day!

Angelique Ritter | Guides

Growing up in the USA meant that pancakes were a staple part of my diet. There was no better feeling than waking up on a weekend to the smell of pancakes and bacon on the stove and some 80s disco playing on the speaker.

So when International Pancake Day rolls around on February 17th, it feels like reliving the best parts of my childhood. Some like to top their pancakes with fruit and powdered sugar, while others like their pancakes drenched in syrup and chocolate. If you’re like me, you fall somewhere in between.

However you like to enjoy them, here are some of the best places in Birmingham to celebrate Pancake Day.

Arco Lounge

If you’re looking for a cosy, laid-back atmosphere to celebrate Pancake Day, then Arco Lounge on Harborne High Street is definitely worth checking out.

Not only are their pancakes delicious, but they also offer a range of quality coffee and indulgent sweet treats. If you’re looking for a light activity to enjoy while eating, Arco Lounge has board games and even animal treats for your little furry friend.

Ju Ju’s Cafe

Most Read

Millie Bobby Brown didn’t go to Maya Hawke’s wedding, and there’s a brutal ‘reason’ why

Jefff

You can now watch Jeffrey Epstein’s disturbing private videos on ‘JeffTube’ – here’s how

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

Ju Ju’s Cafe is a family-owned business located right by the canal in the heart of Birmingham, making it the perfect scenic spot for some Instagram-worthy pancake pics. The cafe is renowned for its breakfast and brunch service, offering quality American-style pancakes that are to die for.

Cherry Red’s Cafe Bar

In celebration of Pancake Day, Cherry Red’s is bringing back its popular all-you-can-eat buttermilk, vegan, and gluten-free pancakes with maple syrup for one day only. Their specials include a variety of toppings and flavours, from Strawberry & Lemon to the Magic Star Pancake.

Located on John Bright Street near the Alexandria, Cherry Reds is perfect for those who want to add a unique twist to the classic fluffy breakfast delight.

 Haute Dolci

If you’re looking for a chic atmosphere, gorgeous Instagrammable photos, quality pancakes, and a luxury vibe, then head to one of  the three Haute Dolci locations in Birmingham. This luxury cafe is perfect for those who have more of a taste for the classic French crepe; however, American-style pancakes and waffles are also available.

If your pancake preferences are less traditional, Haute Dolci offers a ‘made by you’ option that allows you to customise your treats to your liking, making it the perfect choice for a group with mixed preferences and styles.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Birmingham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Angelique Ritter | Guides

Read Next

Here’s what your favourite pancake toppings say about you as a Birmingham student

From Galentines to study lock-ins: The ultimate February playlists no matter the occasion

From Geese to Pears: A Birmingham University student’s guide to Selly’s best drinking spots

Latest

What Newcastle accommodation these rom-com characters would choose

Erin Selby

We matched iconic rom-com characters to Newcastle accommodation and the results are painfully accurate

Love Is Blind’s Brittany opens up on finding out Devonta had never dated a woman of colour

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had to process that’

TP anyone? Exeter’s nightlife has been named one of the best for students in 2026

Lauren Adams

Unsurprisingly, we didn’t rank highly in drink affordability

Amanda Seyfried reveals the backstory behind her hilariously X-rated nickname

Hebe Hancock

It means something completely different to us Brits

Belle’s dad warns men what she’s *actually* like to date, after All Stars ‘hurricane’

Ellissa Bain

He didn’t hold back

Churchill College governing body approves plans for a new archives centre

Leah Whiting

The college is also working on a student hub with improved library resources and social spaces

Epstein

How to get JPhotos, where you can go through Epstein’s private pics like your own camera roll

Kieran Galpin

There are now over 7,000 photos

Here are the most delicious spots in Birmingham to celebrate Pancake Day 2026

Angelique Ritter

Happy Pancake Day!

The surprising reason people in the industry are suddenly refusing to work with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

Yikes

teen Rhode Island hockey game shooting

‘A lot of shots’: Teen player recounts chaos as two adults killed at Rhode Island hockey game

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I didn’t even know what it was’

What Newcastle accommodation these rom-com characters would choose

Erin Selby

We matched iconic rom-com characters to Newcastle accommodation and the results are painfully accurate

Love Is Blind’s Brittany opens up on finding out Devonta had never dated a woman of colour

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had to process that’

TP anyone? Exeter’s nightlife has been named one of the best for students in 2026

Lauren Adams

Unsurprisingly, we didn’t rank highly in drink affordability

Amanda Seyfried reveals the backstory behind her hilariously X-rated nickname

Hebe Hancock

It means something completely different to us Brits

Belle’s dad warns men what she’s *actually* like to date, after All Stars ‘hurricane’

Ellissa Bain

He didn’t hold back

Churchill College governing body approves plans for a new archives centre

Leah Whiting

The college is also working on a student hub with improved library resources and social spaces

Epstein

How to get JPhotos, where you can go through Epstein’s private pics like your own camera roll

Kieran Galpin

There are now over 7,000 photos

Here are the most delicious spots in Birmingham to celebrate Pancake Day 2026

Angelique Ritter

Happy Pancake Day!

The surprising reason people in the industry are suddenly refusing to work with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

Yikes

teen Rhode Island hockey game shooting

‘A lot of shots’: Teen player recounts chaos as two adults killed at Rhode Island hockey game

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I didn’t even know what it was’