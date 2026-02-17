Love Is Blind’s Brittany opens up on finding out Devonta had never dated a woman of colour

1 hour ago

Devonta and Brittney got engaged in the last batch of Love Is Blind episodes, and now Brittany has opened up on finding out he’d never dated a woman of colour before her.

After getting to know each other in the pods, Devonta and Brittany’s dramatic reveal surprised them both. Brittany admitted he wasn’t someone she would usually go for in her dating life, and said he was “shorter” than she had expected. Devonta echoed a similar sentiment and revealed he had expected her to be white.

“I fell in love with Brittany, it just so happened that she is a woman of colour. That’s something I’ve never actually dated, let alone proposed to,” he said.

In press interviews done with a range of publications, Brittany revealed Devonta had never told her this, and she learned it at the same time as Love Is Blind viewers. Yikes.

“That was news to me. I definitely felt that and that’s what I had been addressing, I felt that I wasn’t his typical type. That’s what we had been discussing off camera, on camera,” she said. “He never really said that he had not dated a woman of colour before.Whether that’s black, Latina, whatever cause I mean I’m both.”

She continued: “I had to process that.”

But the 33-year-old nurse had to admit Devonta was also far from what she expected him to look like.

“We played a little game. We drew pictures of what we though the other person was going to look like in the pods. So that was me reflecting on this is what I thought you were going to be, and what I drew in my pictures, and this is what you actually are.”

Even though Brittany isn’t Devonta’s usual type, she’s already attracted the attention of another pod boy, Alex. We’ll have to wait to see how the drama properly unfolds in the next batch of episodes.