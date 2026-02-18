These are the top five Irish pubs in Liverpool – verified by an Irish student

4 hours ago

Are you planning your perfect St. Paddy’s Day line-up or simply craving a taste of Irish culture? Either way, these five pubs will have you eager to check EasyJet’s cheapest flights to Ireland in the next week.

Liverpool is packed to the brim with Irish culture; from Irish dancing lessons to Liverpool’s own Irish Festival. The city, sometimes referred to as the “second capital of Ireland” has much to offer those interested in true Irish Culture.

However, Liverpool’s Irish pubs are easily the biggest attraction, especially for students. Liverpool’s abundance of Irish pubs ensure that there is something for everyone, but I’m here to narrow it down to my top five favourite Irish pubs in Liverpool. Being Irish myself, I feel it’s only fair for me to be the judge of this and in all honesty, I’m a harsh critic.

McCooley’s (Concert Square)

@mccooleys

Starting off strong, it feels only fair that Concert Square’s very own McCooley’s is awarded a place on my top five. If you’re a Liverpool Uni student who has never experienced a tumble down the stairs in McCooley’s, I’m afraid you’ve not unlocked your full drunken potential. Although I personally feel that I have outgrown McCooley’s as a third year, I won’t lie to you and say I haven’t recently ended up on the dance floor, singing along to One Direction’s What Makes you Beautiful. We all have our flaws.

Lanigans

@lanigansirishbar

Another honourable mention that most of us have definitely stumbled across during a night out is Lanigans. Another gem of Concert Square, Lanigans’ authentic Irish pub vibe must give credit to its live music. If you’ve ever been to a pub in Ireland you’ll know that live music is a given. Lanigan’s also acts as a post-Hatch after’s on a Wednesday night social, so don’t be surprised if you bump into a group of boys dressed like frogs as soon as you walk in the door.

Celtic Corner

@liverpoolbars_

Stepping away from Concert Square, a strong contender for my top five is Celtic Corner. A top spot for hen dos and the apparent hive mind of Irish students, Celtic Corner has rightfully earned its place on my list. I don’t think in three years that I’ve ever walked past Celtic Corner and it hasn’t been hustling and bustling with the bellowing sound of Horse Outside echoing around the city centre. This feels pretty Irish to me. So, if you ever find yourself craving a midday bender on a Monday afternoon, I can guarantee Celtic Corner will welcome you with open arms (and a £3.40 pint).

The Monroe

If you’re looking for a more civilised night out that doesn’t end with you being face down in Concert Square, The Monroe might be just be the Irish pub of your dreams. With its stunning traditional Dublin style bar area, The Monroe will be no stranger to your Instagram feed (Yes, we all know your Liverpool Dump has been carefully crafted). Depending on the type of night you’re craving, this quirky Irish pub is the perfect place to have a game of cards, a gossip, and most importantly, a Guinness.

Dirty O’Sheas

@dirtyosheasliverpool

Now, ladies and gentlemen, what we have all been waiting for. The motherland of all things Irish. The list would be a big fat lie without it. Of course, it’s Dirty O’Sheas. Before I get into my reasoning, a word of warning to my Irish peers: DO NOT go here unless you are prepared to see everyone you’ve ever met in your life. Speaking from experience unfortunately.

However, O’Sheas can be a fantastic night out featuring live music and multiple floors, there’s not much else I can say to convince you. It is also a dirty O’Sheas right of passage to use the photobooth four drinks in and be faced with the reality of how you looked all night, taped to the fridge by your flatmates the next day.

Hopefully I’ve bestowed enough of my Irish wisdom to help you plan your next big Irish night out. Perhaps a pub crawl including all five is in the cards for you? (Good luck with the hangover). Whatever your plan is, you are guaranteed to have an eventful and memorable night out in these five Irish pubs. Just a reminder, if you plan to go to any of these places on St. Paddy’s day, make sure you get there at 9am unless you feel like experiencing life as a sardine packed tightly into its tin.

Slainte x

@dirtyosheasliverpool @liverpoolbars_