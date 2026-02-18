‘It was taken out of context’: Brianna from Love Is Blind confirms Chris is only a friend

2 hours ago

In episode five and six of Love Is Blind season 10, we saw a massive vibe shift in Brianna and Connor’s relationship since the pair first got engaged, with Bri showing signs of unfinished business with Chris.

Six couples from the hit Netflix show were sent on a romantic honeymoon to Cabo, but things got a little tense when Bri realised four of the six men staying in the resort were people she had previously been speaking to in the pods.

Viewers were particularly interested to see Bri hitting it off with Chris, who had been her number two choice in the pods.

But after receiving some “mean” comments online about her behaviour, Bri posted a TikTok defending her decision to talk to Chris. And, spoiler alert, she claims their chat came from a place of “friendship”.

Bri said she was only trying to ‘seek validation’ from Chris about her relationship

After watching episode five and six of Love Is Blind, Bri said she was shocked to see how her behaviour towards Chris was taken “out of context”.

According to Bri, all the women were having chats with all the men in Cabo, and it just so happened that her conversation with Chris got highlighted.

She said: “I haven’t really thought about Chris since the experiment and since the pods and it’s just really wild to see what things were said and in what context.”

Justifying her decision to speak to him in Cabo, Bri admitted she was only trying to “seek validation” from Chris about her relationship with Connor, considering he knew them both so well.

She even went as far as to say she and Chris were just “bro-ing out” in the pods, and that he had compared their chats to “talking to a dude”.

Connor and Bri’s serious chat in episode six wasn’t even about Chris

In episode six of Love Is Blind season 10, Connor and Bri had a serious talk about their relationship and the hurdles they’ve faced since leaving the pods.

While it was definitely edited to seem like they were addressing Bri’s interaction with Chris, apparently it wasn’t actually about him at all.

Bri revealed: “As we fast forward to the end of that night, that conversation is not about Chris, so that’s a little bit out of context, which I think doesn’t necessarily help the cause.”

Responding to the backlash she has received since the episodes aired, Bri called the experience a “rude awakening” that “anybody can be critical” so she’ll have to grow some “tough skin”.

Featured image via Netflix