‘It was taken out of context’: Brianna from Love Is Blind confirms Chris is only a friend

Apparently Bri’s serious conversation with Connor wasn’t even about Chris

Esther Knowles | News

In episode five and six of Love Is Blind season 10, we saw a massive vibe shift in Brianna and Connor’s relationship since the pair first got engaged, with Bri showing signs of unfinished business with Chris.

Six couples from the hit Netflix show were sent on a romantic honeymoon to Cabo, but things got a little tense when Bri realised four of the six men staying in the resort were people she had previously been speaking to in the pods. 

Viewers were particularly interested to see Bri hitting it off with Chris, who had been her number two choice in the pods. 

But after receiving some “mean” comments online about her behaviour, Bri posted a TikTok defending her decision to talk to Chris. And, spoiler alert, she claims their chat came from a place of “friendship”.

Bri said she was only trying to ‘seek validation’ from Chris about her relationship

via Netflix

After watching episode five and six of Love Is Blind, Bri said she was shocked to see how her behaviour towards Chris was taken “out of context”.

According to Bri, all the women were having chats with all the men in Cabo, and it just so happened that her conversation with Chris got highlighted. 

She said: “I haven’t really thought about Chris since the experiment and since the pods and it’s just really wild to see what things were said and in what context.”

Justifying her decision to speak to him in Cabo, Bri admitted she was only trying to “seek validation” from Chris about her relationship with Connor, considering he knew them both so well. 

She even went as far as to say she and Chris were just “bro-ing out” in the pods, and that he had compared their chats to “talking to a dude”. 

Connor and Bri’s serious chat in episode six wasn’t even about Chris 

via Netflix

In episode six of Love Is Blind season 10, Connor and Bri had a serious talk about their relationship and the hurdles they’ve faced since leaving the pods.

While it was definitely edited to seem like they were addressing Bri’s interaction with Chris, apparently it wasn’t actually about him at all.

Bri revealed: “As we fast forward to the end of that night, that conversation is not about Chris, so that’s a little bit out of context, which I think doesn’t necessarily help the cause.”

Responding to the backlash she has received since the episodes aired, Bri called the experience a “rude awakening” that “anybody can be critical” so she’ll have to grow some “tough skin”.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. 

Featured image via Netflix

Love Island’s Abi gives Leanne strong warning on what Scott will be like outside the villa

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He just promised to introduce Leanne to his family

This is messy proof All Stars’ Whitney and Yamen are cursed and I can’t belive it’s real

Ellissa Bain

History is repeating itself

love island all stars couples age gaps

The age gaps of the Love Island All Stars couples prove who will really last after the villa

Claudia Cox

One couple only have three days between them

Calling all aspiring journalists: The Glasgow Tab is looking for a new Editor-in-Chief

Esther Knowles

Applications close 23:59 on Wednesday 25th February

Ranking Islanders All Stars 2026 flop

Ranking Islanders who are most likely to flop after All Stars 2026, based on their follower count

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not looking good for Zac

University of Bristol asks humanities and modern languages staff to voluntarily quit

Chrissy Flannery

This scheme comes as part of the ‘managed decline’ of schools deemed less profitable to the university

Addison Rae’s dad Monty Lopez arrested over alleged ‘public exposure’ charge

Hebe Hancock

He’s no stranger to scandal

‘It was taken out of context’: Brianna from Love Is Blind confirms Chris is only a friend

Esther Knowles

Apparently Bri’s serious conversation with Connor wasn’t even about Chris

Prizes and performances: Lancaster University Festival of the Arts returns for 2026

Erin Malik

The event heads back to the LICA building this Saturday

Dark ‘reason’ Hudson Williams is more successful after Heated Rivalry than Connor Storrie

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Hudson just became the face of Balenciaga

