Commuting to Liverpool? Here are seven favourite spots for studying in between

6 hours ago

Alarms going off far too early in the morning, falling behind on the reading already and readying up for the social season to come back. Semester two has officially begun, and with that welcome back! Now whether you are braving the buses or dealing with the fiftieth cancelled train this week, staying near campus for hours on end gets tiring by every minute that passes. I mean you survived the January exam season, just to spend MORE time in the libraries?

If this predicament hits close to home, then don’t worry. Our team of commuters was able to assemble our certified Liverpool study spots and decided to share them with you, as being helpful is a new year’s resolution, right? So, pack up that desk and head on over to spice up your location.

Victoria Gallery and Museum

Studying inside the most iconic building on campus – yes please! Its central location on campus makes it a great spot for short walks to your classes, meaning more time for studying. The gallery is the home of the Waterhouse café where you can buy great food to replace the one you forgot at home for a good price. And, if you need a break, the museum and exhibitions are always available for a stroll.

502 Building

An ideal spot if you want someplace quieter. It has private rooms available to book – perfect for locking in. There’s so much space that it shouldn’t be hard to find a spot and it offers many tables for group work. Its right near the guild, so you can get that caffeine fix and snacks. The Sphinx is next door, so who’s up for that post study drink?

School of Law and Social Justice

This building is probably the best looking in the south of campus, and how can you say no to its aesthetic interior? Filled with cozy booths that allow for the maximum comfort when studying and it even has its own café. Situated right next to the Sydney Jones, easy access to grab new books and check the old ones in.

Central Library

This gorgeous 19th century building is the go-to if you want to romanticise studying, as it feels straight out of a period drama. Definitely a spot if you have a longer break or are waiting for your train back home. Going down Brownlow hill is quite the track.

Café Nero and 92 Degrees

Can’t have a list of study spots without having coffee shops on there. Close to campus and delivering tasty drinks, these cozy cafes are a nice break from the uni itself. Although, there are limited tables that fill up fast, so make sure to get there early! The massive windows are great for people watching when you need a break. Don’t forgot to sign up for the loyalty cards, all that studying deserves a free drink.

Management School

Sleek and modern, what’s more to need? There is so much space in this unknown gem of a building and it is a nice change of scenery. Its quite easy to find a table here and its quite. Perfect to concentrate on your work. Don’t fret if you need a pick me up, this building also has its own café.

Mother Espresso

Located just off Bold Street, it’s 20 minutes away from campus, so maybe a place to head on your way into uni. This charming little shop has great coffee and baked goods. Every seat has a table with it meaning you don’t have to scramble to find a place. A favourite Liverpool study spot for a reason.

Featured image via Canva and Unsplash