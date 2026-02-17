Man arrested after Sutton Coldfield shooting leaves victim in critical condition

‘We’ve increased our police presence in the area following the incident’

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Sutton Coldfield, which left the victim fighting for his life.

West Midlands Police confirmed officers were called to Mount View shortly before 11.30pm on Saturday 31st January, after reports of shots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man in his twenties suffering from gunshot injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition. A woman also sustained minor injuries during the incident, police said.

Detectives have described the case as a major investigation and are continuing enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the shooting. Officers believe they fired several shots before suspects fled the scene.

Following early enquiries, police said they understand a group of men, believed to be linked to the incident, fled the scene on electric bikes. Investigators are currently identifying the individuals involved and tracking their movements prior to and following the attack.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in the Minworth area after being stopped in a vehicle.

Detective Inspector Francis Nock, from West Midlands Police’s major crime unit, said the force was determined to bring those responsible to justice.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Midlands Police or submit evidence through the Major Incident Public Portal.

