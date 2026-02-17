The Tab

You can watch Yamen from Love Island All Stars on another *spicy* Netflix reality show

This is actually his third time on reality TV

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Yamen is winning everyone over on Love Island All Stars with his drama-free attitude and the way he treats Whitney like an absolute queen, but did you know he was on another major reality show?!

Obviously, Yamen was on Love Island USA, but he was also on Netflix’s Temptation Island remake too! The 2001 American dating experiment was originally broadcast by Fox, and followed four unmarried couples on a tropical island as they had their loyalty tested.

Netflix relaunched the show in 2025 and made it even spicier, following four real-life couples as they lived with a group of single people on an island to test how tempted they were to cheat. Yamen was one of the single ones and struck up a connection with a girl called Tayler, but ultimately decided to stay single.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yamen (@yamensanders)

They decided to throw in a few people who had already been on reality TV before, and Yamen was one of them. He went on Love Island USA season one in 2019, then Temptation Island was filmed in May 2024, so he had a pretty big five-year gap between the two shows.

Most Read

Millie Bobby Brown didn’t go to Maya Hawke’s wedding, and there’s a brutal ‘reason’ why

Jefff

You can now watch Jeffrey Epstein’s disturbing private videos on ‘JeffTube’ – here’s how

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

Speaking about why he chose to do reality TV again on the Dibs on This podcast, Yamen said: “I was just at a point in life where I hadn’t been dating anybody. For the past few years, I was kind of dating, you know, I’d have a girlfriend or you have something going on casual, so when something would pop up, it just wouldn’t be the right time, or I’d be dating somebody. And I just wasn’t in the right state of mind prior.”

He said it just seemed like a “fun opportunity” so he took it. Yamen was supposed to be a “tempter,” basically tempting the women to stray from their partners. However, he actually ended up being their “emotional support” and a “shoulder to cry on”. Honestly, that doesn’t surprise me one bit. What a great guy.

You can watch Temptation Island on Netflix now!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image by: Netflix

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Read Next

Belle has only dated one person since Love Island, and he’s a huge rugby player!

All the confirmed cosmetic work Love Island’s Lucinda has had done over the years

‘She needs help’: Sean’s sister has a brutal take on All Stars drama with Belle and Jessy

Latest

What Newcastle accommodation these rom-com characters would choose

Erin Selby

We matched iconic rom-com characters to Newcastle accommodation and the results are painfully accurate

Love Is Blind’s Brittany opens up on finding out Devonta had never dated a woman of colour

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had to process that’

TP anyone? Exeter’s nightlife has been named one of the best for students in 2026

Lauren Adams

Unsurprisingly, we didn’t rank highly in drink affordability

Amanda Seyfried reveals the backstory behind her hilariously X-rated nickname

Hebe Hancock

It means something completely different to us Brits

Belle’s dad warns men what she’s *actually* like to date, after All Stars ‘hurricane’

Ellissa Bain

He didn’t hold back

Churchill College governing body approves plans for a new archives centre

Leah Whiting

The college is also working on a student hub with improved library resources and social spaces

Epstein

How to get JPhotos, where you can go through Epstein’s private pics like your own camera roll

Kieran Galpin

There are now over 7,000 photos

Here are the most delicious spots in Birmingham to celebrate Pancake Day 2026

Angelique Ritter

Happy Pancake Day!

The surprising reason people in the industry are suddenly refusing to work with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

Yikes

teen Rhode Island hockey game shooting

‘A lot of shots’: Teen player recounts chaos as two adults killed at Rhode Island hockey game

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I didn’t even know what it was’

What Newcastle accommodation these rom-com characters would choose

Erin Selby

We matched iconic rom-com characters to Newcastle accommodation and the results are painfully accurate

Love Is Blind’s Brittany opens up on finding out Devonta had never dated a woman of colour

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had to process that’

TP anyone? Exeter’s nightlife has been named one of the best for students in 2026

Lauren Adams

Unsurprisingly, we didn’t rank highly in drink affordability

Amanda Seyfried reveals the backstory behind her hilariously X-rated nickname

Hebe Hancock

It means something completely different to us Brits

Belle’s dad warns men what she’s *actually* like to date, after All Stars ‘hurricane’

Ellissa Bain

He didn’t hold back

Churchill College governing body approves plans for a new archives centre

Leah Whiting

The college is also working on a student hub with improved library resources and social spaces

Epstein

How to get JPhotos, where you can go through Epstein’s private pics like your own camera roll

Kieran Galpin

There are now over 7,000 photos

Here are the most delicious spots in Birmingham to celebrate Pancake Day 2026

Angelique Ritter

Happy Pancake Day!

The surprising reason people in the industry are suddenly refusing to work with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

Yikes

teen Rhode Island hockey game shooting

‘A lot of shots’: Teen player recounts chaos as two adults killed at Rhode Island hockey game

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I didn’t even know what it was’