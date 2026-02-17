You can watch Yamen from Love Island All Stars on another *spicy* Netflix reality show

6 hours ago

Yamen is winning everyone over on Love Island All Stars with his drama-free attitude and the way he treats Whitney like an absolute queen, but did you know he was on another major reality show?!

Obviously, Yamen was on Love Island USA, but he was also on Netflix’s Temptation Island remake too! The 2001 American dating experiment was originally broadcast by Fox, and followed four unmarried couples on a tropical island as they had their loyalty tested.

Netflix relaunched the show in 2025 and made it even spicier, following four real-life couples as they lived with a group of single people on an island to test how tempted they were to cheat. Yamen was one of the single ones and struck up a connection with a girl called Tayler, but ultimately decided to stay single.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yamen (@yamensanders)

They decided to throw in a few people who had already been on reality TV before, and Yamen was one of them. He went on Love Island USA season one in 2019, then Temptation Island was filmed in May 2024, so he had a pretty big five-year gap between the two shows.

Speaking about why he chose to do reality TV again on the Dibs on This podcast, Yamen said: “I was just at a point in life where I hadn’t been dating anybody. For the past few years, I was kind of dating, you know, I’d have a girlfriend or you have something going on casual, so when something would pop up, it just wouldn’t be the right time, or I’d be dating somebody. And I just wasn’t in the right state of mind prior.”

He said it just seemed like a “fun opportunity” so he took it. Yamen was supposed to be a “tempter,” basically tempting the women to stray from their partners. However, he actually ended up being their “emotional support” and a “shoulder to cry on”. Honestly, that doesn’t surprise me one bit. What a great guy.

You can watch Temptation Island on Netflix now!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image by: Netflix