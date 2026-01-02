University of Birmingham ranked among the world’s best for graduate employability

5 hours ago

The University of Birmingham has secured a place in the world’s top 250 universities for producing highly employable graduates, according to the Global Employability University Ranking and Survey 2026 (GEURS).

Birmingham is one of just 16 UK universities to make the list – a group that includes Oxford and Cambridge – following a survey of major international employers who identify the institutions they believe best prepare students for working life.

The ranking, produced by Times Higher Education in partnership with French HR consultancy Emerging, spans 250 institutions across 42 countries. Birmingham rose 10 places this year to 159th, reflecting a steady climb in employer confidence.

The result aligns with the university’s 2030 Strategy, which places employability at its core.

Professor Deborah Longworth, pro-vice-chancellor (education), said the ranking “demonstrates the powerful advantages of a University of Birmingham education,” highlighting the mix of disciplinary training, professional skills and strong employer links that shape the student experience.

The accolade comes shortly after Birmingham was named, for the second year running, the top university for attracting the UK’s leading 100 graduate employers, according to a Graduate Market report by High Fliers Research.

Birmingham’s Careers Network provides wide-ranging support, from personalised guidance and internship programmes to the Elevate enterprise scheme, which has helped launch more than 100 student-founded businesses since 2021.

Earlier this year, the university also joined forces with the University of Glasgow to expand support for Chinese students preparing to return home after their studies. Through a partnership with JOBShaigui, a major graduate careers platform, the initiative aims to improve career outcomes for Chinese graduates seeking roles in their domestic job market.

GEURS 2026 draws on nearly 120,000 votes from more than 12,000 employers across 32 countries and 22 sectors. Employers are asked a simple but telling question: which universities do they believe are producing the best talent – and why?

