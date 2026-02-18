The Tab

Councillors condemn closure of hospital beds as Lancaster infirmary battles service stress

A 24-bed ward at Royal Lancaster Infirmary is planned to close

Charlotte Hutchinson | News

Lancaster County Council members have called for a public consultation in response to a proposed plan to close a 24-bed ward at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The decision, made by University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust, was made to help cut costs. It is also closing 18 beds at the Furness General Hospital.

During the final quarter of 2025, Royal Lancaster Infirmary declared it had reached level four in its Operations Pressure Escalation Levels (OPEL), which sees the hospital incompetent to provide “comprehensive care” to its patients.

Reaching this highest level of alert comes after months of warning from University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust, detailing the “stress, demand and pressure” that are on the hospital’s services.

The infirmary then cancelled any non-essential meetings to prioritise “patient-facing activities,” to ensure full use of all non-Emergency Department options, and maintain good communication with the public about the service’s status.

Since the end of last year, the OPEL of the Royal Lancaster Infirmary has seen numerous fluctuations between OPEL levels three and four, though still emphasising that de-escalating a level doesn’t indicate an end to the strain faced by the hospital.

As a measure to prevent such stress and oscillations of tensity, the difficult decision was made by the trust to cut 24 beds at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary to save £443,000 in the next financial year, alongside the claim that people’s”care will be better served out of a hospital environment” rather than within what currently stands as a rehabilitation ward.

via Wikimedia Commons

Lancaster County councillors have spoken out against this decision earlier this month, and say the further implementation of “virtual beds” is not a viable solution or replacement. These “virtual beds” are supposedly able to allow for patients to receive hospital-level care in the comfort of their own home, with the Trust aiming to increase the number of such beds from 25 to 73 by next month.

Green Lancaster County Councillor Hamish Mills, who chaired the committee meeting, made clear that he values the opinions of the public on this matter, and disagrees with the Trust that the same quality of care can be emulated at home.

Mills goes on to say that he feels, “worried that cuts are being made following pressure from central government and that service provision for people in Lancashire and Lancaster isn’t being paid attention to”.

Scott McLean, Interim Chief Executive at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT), said: “In common with many other NHS organisations, we are facing a significant financial challenge that is real and requires us to take a series of immediate actions.

“These include plans to reduce the number of beds at both Furness General Hospital (FGH) and the Royal Lancaster Infirmary (RLI). The plans at FGH are underway with beds being closed as it is safe to do so but as the plans at the RLI involve the closure of a whole ward, they are required to follow the NHS Service Change Process which could include public consultation. This decision will be made by the Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board in due course.

“Over the past few months, we have worked closely with partners to reduce the number of patients in our hospitals who no longer need hospital care from around 170 per day to around 120 and are making changes internally to make sure we only admit patients who absolutely need to be in hospital. This work allows us to be able to reduce beds – but only at a time where we can do it safely.

“Our hospitals are currently under significant pressure, and I’d like to be clear that we would not close beds if we were experiencing similar pressures at the time we planned to make the changes. All plans are reviewed daily by our Chief Medical Officer and Chief Nursing Officer, and beds will only be closed when they are satisfied that the plans are robust and safe.”

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Charlotte Hutchinson | News

Read Next

Lancaster and Morecambe Armed Forces weekend has been extended to three days in 2026

Petition calls for removal of Lancaster student confessions page over ‘misogynistic’ posts

LUSU elections: What do they actually mean and how they could affect you?

Latest

How much input and control Tyra Banks actually had over America’s Next Top Model Netflix doc

Hayley Soen

It’s not been the best look

America’s Next Top Model winner slams documentary and will expose show in rival tell-all

Hebe Hancock

She said the show was ‘psychological warfare’

America’s Next Top Model winner title prize revoked

America’s Next Top Model winner had title and $100k prize money taken away for disturbing reason

Suchismita Ghosh

‘They were punishing me for the rest of my life’

How a Durham café became the city’s latest unofficial college bar

Charlotte Morgan

Durham nightlife is set to start at Capriccio, the city’s newest pre-drinks hotspot

University of Edinburgh spent £40K+ on car used by vice-chancellor Peter Mathieson

Francesca Eke

Questions about the car’s use follow a series of reports into Peter Mathieson’s expenses

Jeffrey Epstein Amazon JeffTube Jmail

Here’s how you can access Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon, JeffTube, JWiki and Jmail, all in one place

Suchismita Ghosh

Beware: These are actually disturbing

Yikes, December 10 are apologising for their first scandal after getting dragged on TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

What a messy start to their career

russell group unis boys girls offer rates

Revealed: The Russell Group unis that are harder for girls to get offers from than boys

Claudia Cox

But hey, girls have a better chance of getting Oxbridge offers

Zendaya Tom Holland Robert Pattinson clash

Zendaya reveals she and fiancé Tom Holland clashed over Robert Pattinson, and it’s surprising

Suchismita Ghosh

She is starring in three films with Rob, all releasing this year

Cardiff University’s vice-chancellor receives monthly pay rise despite £33.4 million deficit

Mischa Denney-Richards

Professor Wendy Larner received seven times the total compensation of the average university employee

How much input and control Tyra Banks actually had over America’s Next Top Model Netflix doc

Hayley Soen

It’s not been the best look

America’s Next Top Model winner slams documentary and will expose show in rival tell-all

Hebe Hancock

She said the show was ‘psychological warfare’

America’s Next Top Model winner title prize revoked

America’s Next Top Model winner had title and $100k prize money taken away for disturbing reason

Suchismita Ghosh

‘They were punishing me for the rest of my life’

How a Durham café became the city’s latest unofficial college bar

Charlotte Morgan

Durham nightlife is set to start at Capriccio, the city’s newest pre-drinks hotspot

University of Edinburgh spent £40K+ on car used by vice-chancellor Peter Mathieson

Francesca Eke

Questions about the car’s use follow a series of reports into Peter Mathieson’s expenses

Jeffrey Epstein Amazon JeffTube Jmail

Here’s how you can access Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon, JeffTube, JWiki and Jmail, all in one place

Suchismita Ghosh

Beware: These are actually disturbing

Yikes, December 10 are apologising for their first scandal after getting dragged on TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

What a messy start to their career

russell group unis boys girls offer rates

Revealed: The Russell Group unis that are harder for girls to get offers from than boys

Claudia Cox

But hey, girls have a better chance of getting Oxbridge offers

Zendaya Tom Holland Robert Pattinson clash

Zendaya reveals she and fiancé Tom Holland clashed over Robert Pattinson, and it’s surprising

Suchismita Ghosh

She is starring in three films with Rob, all releasing this year

Cardiff University’s vice-chancellor receives monthly pay rise despite £33.4 million deficit

Mischa Denney-Richards

Professor Wendy Larner received seven times the total compensation of the average university employee