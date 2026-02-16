Lancaster and Morecambe Armed Forces weekend has been extended to three days in 2026

11 hours ago

Lancaster and Morecambe’s Armed Forces event, which takes place every year, is expected to last for three days this summer.

This event, which is usually just a weekend long, will be held from 19th-21st June 2026.

During this event, we are expected to see The Red Devils, The RAF Falcons, and The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Last year, The Red Arrows were seen to fly over Morecambe not once, but twice on Armed Forces Day, with huge crowds gathering in the Stone Jetty and central Promenade area to watch.

There will also be a static Spitfire, live music, Samba Espirito drumming band, The Accrington Pipe Band, a military parade, a re-enactment, a biker parade, hundreds of stalls, charities and much more.

Details of flypasts, performances and entertainment will be announced later in the year.

It is expected to be a great event and a chance to show support for those who make up the Forces community, from currently serving personnel to service families, veterans and cadets.

Featured image via Facebook