Prizes and performances: Lancaster University Festival of the Arts returns for 2026

For the third successive year, the Festival of the Arts returns to Lancaster University this Saturday from 3pm.

A Cappella Society and LUSing have collaborated once more to organise the festival, bringing together performing arts groups from across the university to participate in an incredible event.

For 2026, acts such as Life in Neon, Charlie Morris, Herd, Ballet, Kpop, and Aisonic are joining the lineup, as well as performances from a multitude of performing arts societies and groups around campus.

As well as this, there will be a variety of stalls run by students that will be available to take part in throughout the day. The stalls include Hook a Duck, Guess the Celebrity and a tombola, where prizes can be won from Sultans and Aquila Pizzeria.

The A Cappella Society President told The Lancaster Tab: “We can’t wait to showcase all the talent in our society! Everyone’s been working so hard and it’s lovely to see all the hard work pay off. We’ve loved working alongside LUSing again this year, and we’re both super excited to see what all of our other performers have to show!”

Tickets cost just £5 and can be booked online via the Students’ Union website (card only) and on the door (card and cash).

More information about the event can be found on Instagram at @lu.fota.

