The Tab

Prizes and performances: Lancaster University Festival of the Arts returns for 2026

The event heads back to the LICA building this Saturday

Erin Malik | News

For the third successive year, the Festival of the Arts returns to Lancaster University this Saturday from 3pm.

A Cappella Society and LUSing have collaborated once more to organise the festival, bringing together performing arts groups from across the university to participate in an incredible event.

For 2026, acts such as Life in Neon, Charlie Morris, Herd, Ballet, Kpop, and Aisonic are joining the lineup, as well as performances from a multitude of performing arts societies and groups around campus.


As well as this, there will be a variety of stalls run by students that will be available to take part in throughout the day. The stalls include Hook a Duck, Guess the Celebrity and a tombola, where prizes can be won from Sultans and Aquila Pizzeria.

The A Cappella Society President told The Lancaster Tab: “We can’t wait to showcase all the talent in our society! Everyone’s been working so hard and it’s lovely to see all the hard work pay off. We’ve loved working alongside LUSing again this year, and we’re both super excited to see what all of our other performers have to show!”

Tickets cost just £5 and can be booked online via the Students’ Union website (card only) and on the door (card and cash).

More information about the event can be found on Instagram at @lu.fota.

For more of the latest news, guides and gossip from Lancaster University, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook

Featured image via Instagram @lu.acappellasoc 

Erin Malik | News

Read Next

Here’s what Lancaster college you would be in based on your favourite pancake topping

We asked Lancaster University students about their true Lancs loves

Here’s what your favourite Lancaster Valentine’s Day spot says about you

Latest

Love Island’s Abi gives Leanne strong warning on what Scott will be like outside the villa

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He just promised to introduce Leanne to his family

This is messy proof All Stars’ Whitney and Yamen are cursed and I can’t belive it’s real

Ellissa Bain

History is repeating itself

love island all stars couples age gaps

The age gaps of the Love Island All Stars couples prove who will really last after the villa

Claudia Cox

One couple only have three days between them

Calling all aspiring journalists: The Glasgow Tab is looking for a new Editor-in-Chief

Esther Knowles

Applications close 23:59 on Wednesday 25th February

Ranking Islanders All Stars 2026 flop

Ranking Islanders who are most likely to flop after All Stars 2026, based on their follower count

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not looking good for Zac

University of Bristol asks humanities and modern languages staff to voluntarily quit

Chrissy Flannery

This scheme comes as part of the ‘managed decline’ of schools deemed less profitable to the university

Addison Rae’s dad Monty Lopez arrested over alleged ‘public exposure’ charge

Hebe Hancock

He’s no stranger to scandal

‘It was taken out of context’: Brianna from Love Is Blind confirms Chris is only a friend

Esther Knowles

Apparently Bri’s serious conversation with Connor wasn’t even about Chris

Prizes and performances: Lancaster University Festival of the Arts returns for 2026

Erin Malik

The event heads back to the LICA building this Saturday

Dark ‘reason’ Hudson Williams is more successful after Heated Rivalry than Connor Storrie

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Hudson just became the face of Balenciaga

Love Island’s Abi gives Leanne strong warning on what Scott will be like outside the villa

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He just promised to introduce Leanne to his family

This is messy proof All Stars’ Whitney and Yamen are cursed and I can’t belive it’s real

Ellissa Bain

History is repeating itself

love island all stars couples age gaps

The age gaps of the Love Island All Stars couples prove who will really last after the villa

Claudia Cox

One couple only have three days between them

Calling all aspiring journalists: The Glasgow Tab is looking for a new Editor-in-Chief

Esther Knowles

Applications close 23:59 on Wednesday 25th February

Ranking Islanders All Stars 2026 flop

Ranking Islanders who are most likely to flop after All Stars 2026, based on their follower count

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not looking good for Zac

University of Bristol asks humanities and modern languages staff to voluntarily quit

Chrissy Flannery

This scheme comes as part of the ‘managed decline’ of schools deemed less profitable to the university

Addison Rae’s dad Monty Lopez arrested over alleged ‘public exposure’ charge

Hebe Hancock

He’s no stranger to scandal

‘It was taken out of context’: Brianna from Love Is Blind confirms Chris is only a friend

Esther Knowles

Apparently Bri’s serious conversation with Connor wasn’t even about Chris

Prizes and performances: Lancaster University Festival of the Arts returns for 2026

Erin Malik

The event heads back to the LICA building this Saturday

Dark ‘reason’ Hudson Williams is more successful after Heated Rivalry than Connor Storrie

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Hudson just became the face of Balenciaga