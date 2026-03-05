The Tab

The real reason Michaela left Francesca in Bridgerton season four is actually heartbreaking

It was so sudden

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

At the end of Bridgerton season four, we were all left a bit confused when Michaela suddenly disappeared just as Francesca needed her most. But if you know the books, and read between the lines of the show, the reason is actually pretty clear.

Francesca’s story has already changed quite a lot from the original novels by Julia Quinn. After the departure of Ruby Stokes, the role was recast with Hannah Dodd, and the series followed Francesca as she debuted in society and married John Stirling, the Earl of Kilmartin, played by Victor Alli.

Netflix

Book readers will know that Francesca’s story doesn’t end there. Her romance actually centres on John’s cousin Michael Stirling in the novel When He Was Wicked, the sixth installment in the Bridgerton series. In the show, that character has been reimagined as Michaela Stirling, played by Masali Baduza.

In the books, Michael falls in love with Francesca almost instantly but keeps his feelings secret while she is married to John. After John dies unexpectedly, those feelings become even more complicated. Michael is overwhelmed by grief and guilt over loving his cousin’s wife, and eventually leaves for India to put distance between himself and Francesca.

The show appears to be setting up a very similar emotional conflict, just with Michaela instead.

Throughout the season, Michaela is portrayed as restless and slightly flighty, someone who rarely stays in one place for long. That character trait becomes important in the finale, when she abruptly leaves despite Francesca clearly wanting her support.

Netflix

The biggest clue comes during a quiet moment between them. Francesca reaches for Michaela’s hand, and Michaela immediately pulls away, looking uncomfortable. It’s a small moment, but it strongly suggests she has realised something she isn’t ready to face: She’s falling in love with Francesca.

Between her growing feelings and the looming reality that she could eventually inherit John’s title and estate, the situation becomes emotionally overwhelming. Loving Francesca already feels like a betrayal of John, and staying close to her would only make that harder.

So instead of confronting those feelings, Michaela does exactly what Michael did in the books: She runs.

Her sudden departure will likely become a major point of conflict when the show eventually tells Francesca’s full love story. If the series loosely follows the novel timeline, Michaela could stay away for years before returning, long after Francesca’s grief has begun to settle.

For now, though, her leaving wasn’t random at all. It was simply gay panic.

Your Edinburgh pre drink choice says a lot about you and we’re judging

Eve Radford

I worry that the buzzball drinkers will try to break my legs in the Subway queue after this one

The rise and fall of BrewDog: How the ‘punk’ beer company lost the plot completely

Hebe Hancock

The company was sold this week

Here’s everything you need to know about Warwick LINE’s upcoming fashion show

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The fashion show is taking place this Thursday 5th March in Parish Church

Drunk driver jailed for killing Durham University student after 50th birthday party

Charlotte Morgan

Liam Bowes drank between eight and 10 pints before killing the Durham student

Catching up with ex-president and designer Giulia Mezan on Warwick LINE’s 2026 Fashion Show

Sofia Drake-Perelló

Behind the scenes of LINE’s 12th annual fashion show, Eve of the Masque

Here’s which Uni of York society each Bridgerton character belongs to

Charlotte Darlington

Anthony Bridgerton belongs in Swimming Soc – iykyk

KCL study reveals almost a third of Gen Z men agree women should ‘obey’ their husbands

Romilly Goddard

Far fewer baby boomers held this view

Misogyny and social media: LUSU candidates slam ‘increasingly hostile’ campus

Evie-Mae Ford

One candidate said ‘women have just decided, lets step up and actually try and make a change’

A blunder in Bridgerton season four makes Francesca’s pregnancy storyline even more confusing

Claudia Cox

One scene in episode seven makes zero sense

‘Decisions are imposed from the top’: LUSU candidates criticise lack of student consultation

Emma Netscher

Candidates across all positions broadly agreed that there is currently a ‘complete and utter lack of consultation with students’

