The real reason Michaela left Francesca in Bridgerton season four is actually heartbreaking

3 hours ago

At the end of Bridgerton season four, we were all left a bit confused when Michaela suddenly disappeared just as Francesca needed her most. But if you know the books, and read between the lines of the show, the reason is actually pretty clear.

Francesca’s story has already changed quite a lot from the original novels by Julia Quinn. After the departure of Ruby Stokes, the role was recast with Hannah Dodd, and the series followed Francesca as she debuted in society and married John Stirling, the Earl of Kilmartin, played by Victor Alli.

Book readers will know that Francesca’s story doesn’t end there. Her romance actually centres on John’s cousin Michael Stirling in the novel When He Was Wicked, the sixth installment in the Bridgerton series. In the show, that character has been reimagined as Michaela Stirling, played by Masali Baduza.

In the books, Michael falls in love with Francesca almost instantly but keeps his feelings secret while she is married to John. After John dies unexpectedly, those feelings become even more complicated. Michael is overwhelmed by grief and guilt over loving his cousin’s wife, and eventually leaves for India to put distance between himself and Francesca.

The show appears to be setting up a very similar emotional conflict, just with Michaela instead.

Throughout the season, Michaela is portrayed as restless and slightly flighty, someone who rarely stays in one place for long. That character trait becomes important in the finale, when she abruptly leaves despite Francesca clearly wanting her support.

The biggest clue comes during a quiet moment between them. Francesca reaches for Michaela’s hand, and Michaela immediately pulls away, looking uncomfortable. It’s a small moment, but it strongly suggests she has realised something she isn’t ready to face: She’s falling in love with Francesca.

Between her growing feelings and the looming reality that she could eventually inherit John’s title and estate, the situation becomes emotionally overwhelming. Loving Francesca already feels like a betrayal of John, and staying close to her would only make that harder.

So instead of confronting those feelings, Michaela does exactly what Michael did in the books: She runs.

Her sudden departure will likely become a major point of conflict when the show eventually tells Francesca’s full love story. If the series loosely follows the novel timeline, Michaela could stay away for years before returning, long after Francesca’s grief has begun to settle.

For now, though, her leaving wasn’t random at all. It was simply gay panic.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix