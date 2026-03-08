The Tab

Attention students! An International Women’s Day Protest set for Billy B tomorrow

Fem Soc members, politics students, staff, and allies – all are welcome!

Charlotte Morgan | News

An International Women’s Day protest is set to take place outside the Bill Bryson Library tomorrow at 2 pm, on Monday 8 March. The demonstration is open to all students and university staff, and participants are encouraged to bring signs expressing their political views, creating an open space to stand up for what they believe in.

What can we expect?

The protest will aim to confront ongoing gender inequality, calling students to challenge stereotypes and fight for women’s freedom. Students will have the opportunity to deliver a speech, using the platform to express their personal motives, celebrate important women, and campaign for justice. Potential poems may be read out, celebrating the intersectional goals of feminism, bringing culture and diversity to the centre of its ideology.

You may also see The Durham Tab present, doing interviews about your opinions, experiences and perspectives, asking students what motivated them to participate. Everyone’s experiences are unique, and each student has a story to tell, so we are here to cover it.

What inspired the protest?

Formed out of a discussion in a second-year Gender and Politics lecture, students decided to conclude their studies for this term in a protest for International Women’s Day, bringing together ideas echoed in the module and those at the heart of their politics.

Activism is such a powerful tool, especially from a bottom-up perspective, giving students, specifically women and girls, the opportunity to confront patriarchal power structures which continue to manifest in institutions around us. This way, we can put our degree knowledge into action, as well as welcoming those simply touched by its cause.

This was all made possible by the work of Dr. Alice Finden, an Assistant Professor of International Politics at Durham University. Her research focuses on the coloniality of counterterrorism and the normalisation of state violence, particularly in Britain and Egypt. She leads the Gender and Politics module, and has mobilised the class, staff and other students to take part in such a meaningful cause.

Women at Durham

  • Women@DU – A network for staff from across Durham University who identify as women, in order to share experiences, opportunities and knowledge. They offer support and a networking space to discuss issues important to them, bringing together both academic and professional service staff in an “inclusive community, regardless of grade or role”.
  • MAMS, or Mothers and Mothers to be Support Network – This exists for members who are mothers/ expectant mothers, drawn from across Durham’s departments or divisions, covering staff and students. They meet informally at least once a term.
  • Scholarships for women in STEM
  • Women in research at Durham University, such as Professor Carlene Firmin, MBE, pioneering a new approach to protecting children and young people, as well as Dr Nikita Chiu, fighting for a sustainable and inclusive future in space.
Charlotte Morgan | News
