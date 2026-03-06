VOTE NOW: Durham University’s BNOC Competition 2026 shortlist has been revealed

3 hours ago

Last term, a simpler time when exams weren’t looming and Klute hadn’t been closed for power issues, you voted for who you thought Durham’s BNOCs were. We received a huge number of names, but we compiled the most popular, lucky few to be judged with a chance of winning the title of the ultimate BNOC in the finals.

There will be two rounds, the first round with four candidates, the second with three. There is a poll at the end of the two articles where you can vote for your favourite candidate.

BNOCs of Durham, may the odds be ever in your favour.

May Thomson

If you’re a frequent reader of the Durham Tab or Wayzgoose magazine (or if you have amazing taste in friends) you’ll have heard the name May Thomson. She’s a full-time English student and a full-time icon, often spotted in Fab’s Unhinged or on your Tiktok fyp. Voters say she “writes so many articles and is always on my TikTok” and they commended her “services to The Tab”. No social event is complete without this BNOC making an appearance.

Most embarrassing club story: “Word on the street is that I once flattened all of the barriers in Jimmy’s because I didn’t realise they were there… But I won’t confirm whether it was actually me or not so I can continue to drink Woodgates”

Favourite study spot: “Of course, the Billy B is good for genuinely locking in and reading. But it doesn’t sell chicken bites, so I’ll have to go with The Bishop’s Mill. In the words of my friend Emma, referring to Spoons’ Pepsi Cherry Max, ‘Everybody talks about the essential reading, but nobody talks about the essential beverages'”

Why do you deserve the title: “I need this for my LinkedIn as proof that I can manage a high-profile reputation while watching The L Word and Gilmore Girls all day long.”

Favourite college drink: “Tickler”

Favourite Durham club: “Ozzy’s, Jimmy’s, and Klute all have their merits, but I love an Unhinged Thursday (when I can actually manage to orchestrate a group ticket purchase). Also, I violently mourn Fowlers.”

Bertie McVittie

Our next contestant is the one, the only: Bertie McVittie. This BNOC is more than just a BNOC, he’s a top-class singer and a master of darts and voters are unanimous on the fact that he has “sensational chat”. The people of Durham are singing his praises almost as pitch-perfectly as he sings his songs. His fellow students have noted that he’s a “great guy, incredible at darts with the voice of an angel and so many cookies. Can’t walk down the street with him without stopping one million times. Sensational chat and impeccable game”.

Most embarrassing club story: “Stacking it down Klute stairs wasn’t my finest moment”

Favourite study spot: “I find my bed is a particularly productive place to study – with a side of Instagram reels.”

Why do you deserve the title: “I’ve never had an awkward interaction in my life, give me the sheet music and I can sing you anything immediately, I own Robin Van Persie 101 club 2012/13 Match Attack, I got the ability, coordination, and the mentality of Luke Littler.”

Favourite college drink: “Frog (Up the Cuth’s)”

Favourite Durham club: “Klute”

Robyn Bradbury

Our third BNOC facing your judgement is the famous Durham theatre producer and Tiktok star, Robyn Bradbury. Voters have come forward saying, “She’s Tiktok famous and a massive theatre BNOC” and that “She’s the face of Durham and the number one Durham Tiktok influencer”. You see her everywhere and she’s on the exec for everything: hence, prime BNOC material.

Most embarrassing club story: “Probably getting with someone and them calling me ‘frep Robyn’ so I ran away (this was AFTER Freshers’ Week I promise I’d never break a frep contract like that)”

Favourite study spot: “Minstrel’s gallery in Castle”

Why do you deserve the title: “Carrying the fyps of prospective students and offer holders”

Favourite college drink: “Disco Water”

Favourite Durham club: “Klute (on musicals night to be more specific)”

Harry Cordeaux

Our final candidate in this round of Durham BNOCs is the lovely Harry Cordeaux. Harry’s name came up an astounding amount of times for his status as a famous St. John’s college member. He’s known about the Bailey for being an “international icon” and a “St. John’s BNOC with a capital B”. Voters were outspoken about his “Legend status”, claiming that they “Can’t mention St. John’s without being asked if I know him”.

Most embarrassing club story: “Falling up the stairs to Elvet Bridge after ‘three song Jimmy’s’”

Favourite study spot: “Has to be John’s LRC, second floor by the window”

Why do you deserve the title: “I don’t think anyone would see it coming…”

Favourite college drink: “John’s Gatorade (best drink, best college)”

Favourite Durham club: “It’s got to be Klute, though I haven’t made many appearances in there this year…”

Vote in the poll below to show your love to your favourite BNOC in our first round of the competition. Loading…

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Durham Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.