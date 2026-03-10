‘You’re perfect’: Deleted Love Is Blind scene shows Chris begging Jessica not to ‘switch up’

2 hours ago

If you thought the Chris and Jess drama couldn’t get any worse, this genuinely sweet Love Is Blind deleted scene makes those pilates comments even wilder.

Chris and Jess are history after their messy love story on Love Is Blind, which ultimately ended when Chris told Jess he was used to dating girls who do Pilates every day and that the sexual chemistry just wasn’t there. He made things even worse at a post-pod reunion in Ohio, telling some of the girls it was the worst sex he’d ever had and even hitting on the very much engaged Bri.

Although we’re used to Chris being red-flag central, the Love Is Blind deleted scenes Netflix have just shared show that, at some point, Chris was actually really sweet to Jessica, making their breakup even more infuriating. In this scene filmed right before they headed back to Ohio from Cabo, Chris begs Jessica not to switch up on him.

“Back to the real world,” Jessica said.

“You gonna switch a flip on me?” Chris replied.

“No! Flip a switch?” Jessica said. “We have rose-coloured glasses right now. Like, I think you’re perfect. So there are going to be things that you and I don’t think about. I feel like we can get through like any of those issues.”

Chris reassured her, adding: “I know we can. Yeah, it’s a concern, but at it’s like at the same time that’s life.”

Watching this back, knowing that Chris is the one who ends up switching up on Jess, is a truly mindblowing experience and proves what Jess has said in post-Love Is Blind interviews about how different he was with her and Bri. It’s even wilder when Jess basically foreshadows the downfall of their relationship.

“I feel like at this point if you changed your mind for some reason, I would be devastated,” Jess said.

“I think it’s the other way around for sure,” Chris replied.

Hopefully this convo comes up at the reunion because I need answers!

Featured image via Netflix