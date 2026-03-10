The Tab

‘You’re perfect’: Deleted Love Is Blind scene shows Chris begging Jessica not to ‘switch up’

I can’t believe what I’m watching

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

If you thought the Chris and Jess drama couldn’t get any worse, this genuinely sweet Love Is Blind deleted scene makes those pilates comments even wilder.

Chris and Jess are history after their messy love story on Love Is Blind, which ultimately ended when Chris told Jess he was used to dating girls who do Pilates every day and that the sexual chemistry just wasn’t there. He made things even worse at a post-pod reunion in Ohio, telling some of the girls it was the worst sex he’d ever had and even hitting on the very much engaged Bri.

Netflix

Credit: Netflix

Although we’re used to Chris being red-flag central, the Love Is Blind deleted scenes Netflix have just shared show that, at some point, Chris was actually really sweet to Jessica, making their breakup even more infuriating. In this scene filmed right before they headed back to Ohio from Cabo, Chris begs Jessica not to switch up on him.

“Back to the real world,” Jessica said.

“You gonna switch a flip on me?” Chris replied.

“No! Flip a switch?” Jessica said. “We have rose-coloured glasses right now. Like, I think you’re perfect. So there are going to be things that you and I don’t think about. I feel like we can get through like any of those issues.”

Chris reassured her, adding: “I know we can. Yeah, it’s a concern, but at it’s like at the same time that’s life.”

Watching this back, knowing that Chris is the one who ends up switching up on Jess, is a truly mindblowing experience and proves what Jess has said in post-Love Is Blind interviews about how different he was with her and Bri. It’s even wilder when Jess basically foreshadows the downfall of their relationship.

Chris and Jess deleted scene
byu/plushiepia inLoveIsBlindNetflix

“I feel like at this point if you changed your mind for some reason, I would be devastated,” Jess said.

“I think it’s the other way around for sure,” Chris replied.

Hopefully this convo comes up at the reunion because I need answers!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image via Netflix

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Love Is Blind shares exclusive preview of Chris being outed at the reunion and it’s so messy

Ranking Bridgerton’s new Lady Whistledown theories, from plausible to downright ridiculous

Love Is Blind’s Jess shares big change in how Chris talks to her and Bri in unaired scenes

Latest

Definitive list of the most annoying people you’ll find on Lancs Uni campus

Emma Netscher

If you don’t know any of these people, then I’m afraid you may be the annoying one…

Ex-Manchester student accused of rape because he didn’t wear a condom found not guilty

Rebecca Pattni

Prosecutors argued consent for sex was removed because he didn’t wear protection

mafs johnny and kerry on tv and then now with their baby

Babies and breweries: Every milestone Johnny and Kerry fit into the five years since MAFS

Claudia Cox

See, the experiment occasionally works!

Here’s what Barbie Ferreira thinks of intrusive comments on her body after viral tweets

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It’s so funny that people just assume’

Jack Fincham on Love Island

As he checks into rehab, the sad truth of how Jack Fincham’s life fell apart after Love Island

Hayley Soen

He’s been arrested multiple times, and struggled with addiction

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

‘Is this match a joke?’: Steven explains why he was so awkward during MAFS wedding with Rachel

Kieran Galpin

He didn’t even compliment her

We spoke to the co-founder of a Durham Venture Lab Project

Seamus Barker

Ventureship: The project combatting AI-driven job applications with real experience

Leeds alumni secures £260,00 funding for business proposal

Kayley Lincoln

An alumnus of the University of Leeds has received £260,000 to kickstart a new business proposal

Cost of living: Expenses we forget about as Durham students 

Neenie Nguyen

The 4 things you may forget to factor into your budget for the term

Here’s David from MAFS Australia’s rapper name, and how famous he *actually* is

Ellissa Bain

I’m embarrassed for him

Definitive list of the most annoying people you’ll find on Lancs Uni campus

Emma Netscher

If you don’t know any of these people, then I’m afraid you may be the annoying one…

Ex-Manchester student accused of rape because he didn’t wear a condom found not guilty

Rebecca Pattni

Prosecutors argued consent for sex was removed because he didn’t wear protection

mafs johnny and kerry on tv and then now with their baby

Babies and breweries: Every milestone Johnny and Kerry fit into the five years since MAFS

Claudia Cox

See, the experiment occasionally works!

Here’s what Barbie Ferreira thinks of intrusive comments on her body after viral tweets

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It’s so funny that people just assume’

Jack Fincham on Love Island

As he checks into rehab, the sad truth of how Jack Fincham’s life fell apart after Love Island

Hayley Soen

He’s been arrested multiple times, and struggled with addiction

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

‘Is this match a joke?’: Steven explains why he was so awkward during MAFS wedding with Rachel

Kieran Galpin

He didn’t even compliment her

We spoke to the co-founder of a Durham Venture Lab Project

Seamus Barker

Ventureship: The project combatting AI-driven job applications with real experience

Leeds alumni secures £260,00 funding for business proposal

Kayley Lincoln

An alumnus of the University of Leeds has received £260,000 to kickstart a new business proposal

Cost of living: Expenses we forget about as Durham students 

Neenie Nguyen

The 4 things you may forget to factor into your budget for the term

Here’s David from MAFS Australia’s rapper name, and how famous he *actually* is

Ellissa Bain

I’m embarrassed for him