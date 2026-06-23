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influencer shark bait viral video

Um, influencer ‘nearly dies’ after being thrown in water during strange human shark bait video

She was dragged under

Hayley Soen | Trends
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An influencer has claimed she was nearly killed after being thrown in water during a bizarre stunt video. CeCe Rose was thrown into the water as “a human bobber” with a rope and a dead fish attached to her. This was all part of some strange fishing challenge.

She was all set up as bait, and thrown into water near a harbour. In the video, she can be seen being dragged by the rope, bobbing around in water, before being rescued as a shark approached her. She was filmed nearly drowning, and being dragged under the water by the shark.

The video was uploaded by influencer Anthony Dawson, known as TooTurntTony, who is known for his more out-there videos and comedy skits. During the stunt, CeCe admitted she thinks she was underwater for up to two minutes, and admitted she could have died. She could be heard screaming out for Anthony as she went under the water.

“I was frightened at first but the water was very calming,” she told Daily Mail after the stunt. “I knew if or when a shark came by it would go after the fish in the water on the hook and not me. At least that’s what I hoped. But I could see how it could have gone sideways.”

She said she “tried to not let fear get the best of me”, and added: “‘At the end of the day I knew a great white shark wouldn’t be in the area so I just held onto that thought.”

Speaking more about being under the water, CeCe said: “I’d say it was around two minutes. Could have been less it just felt that long. Tony was quick to get me out of the water fairly quickly but in the moment it felt like a long time. We were filming at one of Tony’s properties.

“He’s been there for a while and got to know what’s in the water. He felt like the risk factor was only about 10 per cent but we also had discussed worst case scenarios.”

Anthony admitted: “This was a complete sh*t show. Luckily we were able to bring her in safely as well as the beast.” He confirmed no people – or animals – were harmed during the video.

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Hayley Soen | Trends
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