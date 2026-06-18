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OnlyFans twins Amelia and April Maddison

OnlyFans twins reveal the one line they refuse to cross in their x-rated content together

I mean, this should be the bare minimum right?

Hayley Soen | Trends
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Two twins who do OnlyFans content together have shared that despite all the things they *are* willing to do to push the boundaries of what’s acceptable, they do have one line they will never cross. Thank god.

21-year-old identical twins Amelia and April Maddison are from Australia, and have built their brand around selling “twin fantasy” content. You can imagine what that entails. They share loads of videos together, hinting at various x-rated content and shoots that you can get on their OnlyFans.

Some people have said their content is strange, and have argued it “weird” to make content like this with a family member, but the girls have said it’s strengthened their sibling bond.

“A lot of people have a twin fetish apparently!” the sisters previously explained. “Identical twins are really rare and there aren’t many on OnlyFans so we are unique in that way and stand out. People are really curious about what we do.

“Working together has made us closer than ever. We have learned to be really respectful of each others’ boundaries, never push each other to do something we don’t want to do and just be more in tune with each other.”

@maddisontwins23

Did we get your attention 😏

♬ original sound – Maddison Twins

And boundaries are something they’ve made very clear. In a new interview with News.com.au, Amelia and April have explained the one line they will never cross. They admitted they have plenty of requests from subscribers asking them to be intimate together, but that pushes into “no-go” territory.

“We will get the occasional request for the ‘I word’ [incest], but obviously we’re not doing that,” April said. “We do keep our boundaries very pronounced to our subscribers.”

April explained they tease these things together, do shoots together, and also post content individually. They play into the fact people can’t tell them apart. “It makes us more like the twin fantasy. If our subscribers can’t tell us apart, it just creates more of a surreal experience,” she said.

Amelia added: “The more similar we look, the more money subscribers are willing to spend. Therefore, more money.” The twins said they are the “top creators” in the twins category, and plan to remain there.

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More on: Influencers OnlyFans Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
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