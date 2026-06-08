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A model from Dorset: Every detail about Rachel Nickell’s life Netflix missed out

She dropped out of uni after meeting André

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Netflix has revisited the tragic murder of Rachel Nickell in a new drama and documentary, but neither of them gives much detail about who the 23-year-old woman who was brutally killed in 1992 actually was.

In the same week, Netflix released The Witness and The Murder of Rachel Nickell, which tell the story of how Rachel was tragically murdered while walking through Wimbledon Common with her two-year-old son Alex Hanscombe.

Her death was witnessed by Alex, and both the drama and documentary are told from his and his father André’s point of view. So, who actually was Rachel Nickell? Here are all the details Netflix missed out.

Credit: Netflix

Rachel Nickell was a 23-year-old model from Dorset

The 23-year-old was a mother of one who worked part-time as a model. She had been on the covers of a few magazines, but cut back on her modelling work to spend more time with her boyfriend André and son, Alex.

Rachel was born on 23rd November, 1968, to parents Monica Nickell and Andrew Nickell, and her father was an army officer, Crime and Investigation reveals. They lived in Weymouth and Dorchester in Dorset during her young primary school years before moving to Essex, and Rachel was raised in Great Totham for most of her youth.

She went to the renowned grammar school, Colchester High School for Girls, and loved acting and singing, often performing at the Essex Dance Theatre. However, she decided to do a degree in English and History at Thames Polytechnic in Woolwich rather than pursue a career in the West End.

The 23-year-old was described as very loving and friendly, and organised Christmas parties for the elderly and worked with disabled children in her spare time.

Credit: Netflix

She met André Hanscombe while working as a lifeguard

Rachel met her boyfriend, André, while working as a lifeguard at a swimming pool in Richmond in 1989. He was a motorbike courier and semi-professional tennis player at the time, and they moved in together in Balham, London.

They had a son, Alex, just a year after meeting. She fell pregnant again in 1991, but they agreed to have an abortion, Alex told The Times. He said his mother “never really recovered”.

When she met André and fell pregnant, the mother gave up her degree and was offered some modelling work instead. However, her dream was always to be a children’s TV presenter.

Credit: Netflix

They were so ‘in love’ and had a happy life in South London

They had a beautiful life in London with their dog Molly and spent their time visiting Wimbledon Common and going swimming at the local leisure centre, The Times reveals.

Rachel and André played tennis together and went on date nights to a little Italian restaurant near their home. The manager described them as “close and in love” and recalled: “They used to kiss and hold hands, they were always looking into each other’s eyes.”

On the day she was tragically murdered, Rachel went to Wimbledon Common because she thought it was safer than some of the local parks.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Netflix Rachel Nickell True crime TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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