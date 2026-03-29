Newcastle professor named one of the world’s 100 most influential health leaders

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Professor Bobby McFarland has been listed as a “pioneer” for redefining production by TIME magazine for his major contributions to mitochondrial research and vital role in a specialist IVF service for families facing rare genetic diseases.

As the Director of the NHS Highly Specialised Service for Rare Mitochondrial Disorders (Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust), he guides a team of clinicians, nurses and health professionals, focusing specifically on the diagnosis and management of mitochondrial disease.

With 220 peer-reviewed publications, he has recently published a paper on the birth of eight babies following a pioneering IVF technique which has successfully helped mitigate the risk of the life changing disease to eight children.

Professor Quentin Anstee, Newcastle University’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the Faculty of Medical Sciences said: “The work of the team in Newcastle is transforming the lives of families affected by mitochondrial disease.

“Professor McFarland’s role in bringing pioneering university research together with NHS services to make that transformation possible is rightly recognised by this award.

“Having fostered this research within the Faculty of Medical Sciences at Newcastle University for over a decade, we are proud to see how it is improving the health and futures of families.”

Featured image via YouTube