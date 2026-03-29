Introducing Rugger: Newcastle’s first student rugby festival

7 hours ago

StageOne has teamed up with Invades to launch Newcastle’s first student rugby festival this April: Rugger.

Intramural rugby teams will compete at Kingston Park in front of an expected crowd of 5,000, followed by the Red Bulls vs Bristol Beats match to finish off the night.

DJs from StageOne events, including Playground and Feral, will perform across two stages. Local food vendors will be stationed throughout the venue, and student drink deals will be available, ensuring plenty of red pints to go around.

Newcastle intramural teams are upgrading from their usual home at Cochrane Park and will have the opportunity to play at Kingston Park, home of Premiership Rugby team Newcastle Red Bulls.

The student team line-up includes the Engines, Medics, Agrics, Cheeky Ladies and Armstrong Rugby, as well as the Newcastle men’s rugby union team.

The event starts at 2pm on 24th April, with the teams competing in a sevens tournament.

David Graham, director at StageOne Events, said: “It gives us an opportunity to give back to our student teams who we sponsor and… gets everyone together from different teams to celebrate rugby and also have a good knees up.

“For me, it’s important, as I’ve tried to do this event for about three years now, and the stars have aligned so we can do this properly and to a high degree.”

Tickets go on sale at 6pm tomorrow (Monday 30th March), with more than 3,000 people already on the waiting list.