The Tab

Introducing Rugger: Newcastle’s first student rugby festival

Intramural rugby teams will compete at Kingston Park next month

Tilly Nelson | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

StageOne has teamed up with Invades to launch Newcastle’s first student rugby festival this April: Rugger.

Intramural rugby teams will compete at Kingston Park in front of an expected crowd of 5,000, followed by the Red Bulls vs Bristol Beats match to finish off the night.

DJs from StageOne events, including Playground and Feral, will perform across two stages. Local food vendors will be stationed throughout the venue, and student drink deals will be available, ensuring plenty of red pints to go around.

Newcastle intramural teams are upgrading from their usual home at Cochrane Park and will have the opportunity to play at Kingston Park, home of Premiership Rugby team Newcastle Red Bulls.

The student team line-up includes the Engines, Medics, Agrics, Cheeky Ladies and Armstrong Rugby, as well as the Newcastle men’s rugby union team.

The event starts at 2pm on 24th April, with the teams competing in a sevens tournament.

David Graham, director at StageOne Events, said: “It gives us an opportunity to give back to our student teams who we sponsor and… gets everyone together from different teams to celebrate rugby and also have a good knees up.

“For me, it’s important, as I’ve tried to do this event for about three years now, and the stars have aligned so we can do this properly and to a high degree.”

Tickets go on sale at 6pm tomorrow (Monday 30th March), with more than 3,000 people already on the waiting list.

Tilly Nelson | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Panicking for Paddy’s Day tomorrow? These are the best places to bleed green in Newcastle

Fully locked in or totally locked out? What your favourite Phil Rob spot says about you

Here is every single Newcastle gig worth getting a ticket for in March

Latest

Newcastle professor named one of the world’s 100 most influential health leaders

Olivia O'Sullivan

Professor Bobby McFarland was named in the 2026 TIME 100 Health List

Here’s why Newcastle University Dance Club’s show was a fever dream

Bethan King

From getting changed in the Students’ Union to getting kicked out of it, this year was a memorable one

Introducing Rugger: Newcastle’s first student rugby festival

Tilly Nelson

Intramural rugby teams will compete at Kingston Park next month

Six films to beat the second semester blues

Charlotte Darlington

Movie nights are the best form of self-care

Art on campus: Uni of York edition

Faye Robinson

It’s time to see something creative between study sessions

Final years: Here is your graduation bucket list

Charlotte Darlington

Top tips for making the most of the final semester

Significance foxes Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

The dark real reason foxes keep appearing in Netflix’s Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

Suchismita Ghosh

It kind of explains the whole story

detail Grace ending Project Hail Mary missed out

The disturbing detail about Grace’s ending that Project Hail Mary completely missed out

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s so gross

Project Hail Mary crew members died book

This detail in the book explains exactly why Grace’s crew members died in Project Hail Mary

Suchismita Ghosh

I was so confused

Review: ‘Hamlet’ Dominates King’s Chapel

Alexander Newman

Sultry, surprising, and stylish: Evie du Bois’ Hamlet is a director’s genius on full display

Newcastle professor named one of the world’s 100 most influential health leaders

Olivia O'Sullivan

Professor Bobby McFarland was named in the 2026 TIME 100 Health List

Here’s why Newcastle University Dance Club’s show was a fever dream

Bethan King

From getting changed in the Students’ Union to getting kicked out of it, this year was a memorable one

Introducing Rugger: Newcastle’s first student rugby festival

Tilly Nelson

Intramural rugby teams will compete at Kingston Park next month

Six films to beat the second semester blues

Charlotte Darlington

Movie nights are the best form of self-care

Art on campus: Uni of York edition

Faye Robinson

It’s time to see something creative between study sessions

Final years: Here is your graduation bucket list

Charlotte Darlington

Top tips for making the most of the final semester

Significance foxes Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

The dark real reason foxes keep appearing in Netflix’s Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

Suchismita Ghosh

It kind of explains the whole story

detail Grace ending Project Hail Mary missed out

The disturbing detail about Grace’s ending that Project Hail Mary completely missed out

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s so gross

Project Hail Mary crew members died book

This detail in the book explains exactly why Grace’s crew members died in Project Hail Mary

Suchismita Ghosh

I was so confused

Review: ‘Hamlet’ Dominates King’s Chapel

Alexander Newman

Sultry, surprising, and stylish: Evie du Bois’ Hamlet is a director’s genius on full display