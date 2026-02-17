Tell Me Lies drops surprise finale after season four rumours, creator shares real reason why

7 hours ago

Tell Me Lies has come to a surprise end after the season three finale, and creator Meaghan Oppenheimer says there’s an important reason why.

Tell Me Lies, released in 2022, follows the relationship of Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco over the course of eight years, and the intoxicating ups and downs they face. It’s based on a Carola Lovering book of the same name.

Although there was some hype for a fourth season of the series, Meaghan Oppenheimer has just announced the third season will be its final – hours before the last episode dropped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meaghan Oppenheimer (@moppyoppenheimer)

“After three amazing seasons of Tell Me Lies, tonight’s episode will be the series finale. This was always the ending my writing team and I had in mind, and we are insanely proud of it,” she said on an Instagram post shared last night.

She then addressed the rumours about a fourth season and shared the real reason they ultimately decided on three.

“Your incredible response to this season inspired us to explore whether there was another organic way to continue the story, but ultimately we felt it had reached its natural conclusion,” she said. “My main goal has always been to protect the quality of the show and give you the best experience I can give you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meaghan Oppenheimer (@moppyoppenheimer)

She continued: “And so, while it is bittersweet to leave something that has been such a happy experience, I am very grateful that we are able to tell a complete story with an intentional ending – a privilege very few shows get. Thank you for loving our show. We are excited to bring you more stories in the near future.”

In earlier interviews, before the final season aired, she hinted at a potential fourth season, but that plan has now changed.

“But you never know what’s going to happen in the future,” she told Us Weekly earlier this year. “There’s definitely a sense where I didn’t want to leave anything hanging this season. Basically, I wanted to satisfy everyone.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Disney+