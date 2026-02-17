The Tab
Logan Paul Pokémon card AJ Scaramucci

AJ Scaramucci just bought Logan Paul’s whopping $16.4m Pokémon card, but who actually is he?

He plans to buy a T. rex dinosaur fossil next

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends

Yesterday, 16 February, the ultra-rare Pikachu Illustrator Pokémon card owned by Logan Paul sold for a ridiculous $16.5 million to AJ Scaramucci, but who is he?

It actually sounds unreal. Loads of people are still trying to process how a Pokémon card can cost more than most mansions. But after 42 days of online bidding through Goldin Auctions, that’s exactly what happened.

So, who is AJ Scaramucci?

AJ is an American venture capitalist. He’s the founder and manager of Solari Capital and also serves as co-chairman and president of SALT, a global investment and leadership platform.

If his surname rings a bell, that’s because he’s the son of Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly worked as White House Communications Director.

But AJ himself isn’t a political figure. He moves in finance circles. Investments, big money, high-level networking, that sort of world. And now, apparently, high-end collectibles too.

What exactly did he buy?

Most Read

Millie Bobby Brown didn’t go to Maya Hawke’s wedding, and there’s a brutal ‘reason’ why

Jefff

You can now watch Jeffrey Epstein’s disturbing private videos on ‘JeffTube’ – here’s how

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

The card is the Pikachu Illustrator, released in 1998 as part of a Japanese illustration contest. There are only 39 known copies in existence. This particular one is graded PSA 10, which basically means perfect condition, and is believed to be the only one at that level.

According to BBC, it’s considered one of the rarest Pokémon cards ever made.

The final sale price, including buyer’s premium, came to $16,492,000. Guinness World Records confirmed it as the most expensive trading card ever sold at auction.

Oh, and as per CNN, Logan also threw in the diamond Poké Ball necklace he used to wear around his neck. Casual.

Why did AJ spend a whopping $16 million on a card?

According to PEOPLE, Scaramucci described the purchase as part of his “planetary treasure hunt”, basically his mission to collect things that are seen as uncollectable.

He said he wants to buy a T. rex dinosaur fossil next, and the Declaration of Independence. Because why not!

Logan Paul originally bought the card in 2021 for $5.275 million, which at the time also set a record. So, he made around $10 million in profit in four years.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via YouTube.

More on: Influencers Logan Paul Viral
Suchismita Ghosh | Trends

Read Next

Jake Paul and Bad Bunny’s beef explained, after Super Bowl tweet calling him ‘fake citizen’

IShowSpeed’s massive 2026 net worth that lets him tour the world at just 20 years old

youtubers lost most followers

These YouTubers lost the most subscribers – here’s why and how many they have now

Latest

What Newcastle accommodation these rom-com characters would choose

Erin Selby

We matched iconic rom-com characters to Newcastle accommodation and the results are painfully accurate

Love Is Blind’s Brittany opens up on finding out Devonta had never dated a woman of colour

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had to process that’

TP anyone? Exeter’s nightlife has been named one of the best for students in 2026

Lauren Adams

Unsurprisingly, we didn’t rank highly in drink affordability

Amanda Seyfried reveals the backstory behind her hilariously X-rated nickname

Hebe Hancock

It means something completely different to us Brits

Belle’s dad warns men what she’s *actually* like to date, after All Stars ‘hurricane’

Ellissa Bain

He didn’t hold back

Churchill College governing body approves plans for a new archives centre

Leah Whiting

The college is also working on a student hub with improved library resources and social spaces

Epstein

How to get JPhotos, where you can go through Epstein’s private pics like your own camera roll

Kieran Galpin

There are now over 7,000 photos

Here are the most delicious spots in Birmingham to celebrate Pancake Day 2026

Angelique Ritter

Happy Pancake Day!

The surprising reason people in the industry are suddenly refusing to work with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

Yikes

teen Rhode Island hockey game shooting

‘A lot of shots’: Teen player recounts chaos as two adults killed at Rhode Island hockey game

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I didn’t even know what it was’

What Newcastle accommodation these rom-com characters would choose

Erin Selby

We matched iconic rom-com characters to Newcastle accommodation and the results are painfully accurate

Love Is Blind’s Brittany opens up on finding out Devonta had never dated a woman of colour

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had to process that’

TP anyone? Exeter’s nightlife has been named one of the best for students in 2026

Lauren Adams

Unsurprisingly, we didn’t rank highly in drink affordability

Amanda Seyfried reveals the backstory behind her hilariously X-rated nickname

Hebe Hancock

It means something completely different to us Brits

Belle’s dad warns men what she’s *actually* like to date, after All Stars ‘hurricane’

Ellissa Bain

He didn’t hold back

Churchill College governing body approves plans for a new archives centre

Leah Whiting

The college is also working on a student hub with improved library resources and social spaces

Epstein

How to get JPhotos, where you can go through Epstein’s private pics like your own camera roll

Kieran Galpin

There are now over 7,000 photos

Here are the most delicious spots in Birmingham to celebrate Pancake Day 2026

Angelique Ritter

Happy Pancake Day!

The surprising reason people in the industry are suddenly refusing to work with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

Yikes

teen Rhode Island hockey game shooting

‘A lot of shots’: Teen player recounts chaos as two adults killed at Rhode Island hockey game

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I didn’t even know what it was’