AJ Scaramucci just bought Logan Paul’s whopping $16.4m Pokémon card, but who actually is he?

7 hours ago

Yesterday, 16 February, the ultra-rare Pikachu Illustrator Pokémon card owned by Logan Paul sold for a ridiculous $16.5 million to AJ Scaramucci, but who is he?

It actually sounds unreal. Loads of people are still trying to process how a Pokémon card can cost more than most mansions. But after 42 days of online bidding through Goldin Auctions, that’s exactly what happened.

So, who is AJ Scaramucci?

We speak with A.J. Scaramucci, winner of the @LoganPaul Pokemon Illustrator card that he won for $16.49 million last night. Why did he “need” to win it? pic.twitter.com/Vcd7X1zGVl — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 16, 2026

AJ is an American venture capitalist. He’s the founder and manager of Solari Capital and also serves as co-chairman and president of SALT, a global investment and leadership platform.

If his surname rings a bell, that’s because he’s the son of Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly worked as White House Communications Director.

But AJ himself isn’t a political figure. He moves in finance circles. Investments, big money, high-level networking, that sort of world. And now, apparently, high-end collectibles too.

What exactly did he buy?

A Pokémon card sold for a record $16.5 million AJ Scaramucci, son of SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci, bought the Pokémon Illustrator card from blogger and wrestler Logan Paul for $16.49 million. This is a record price for a collectible card. Only 39 of these… pic.twitter.com/AHDcXppbZL — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 17, 2026

The card is the Pikachu Illustrator, released in 1998 as part of a Japanese illustration contest. There are only 39 known copies in existence. This particular one is graded PSA 10, which basically means perfect condition, and is believed to be the only one at that level.

According to BBC, it’s considered one of the rarest Pokémon cards ever made.

The final sale price, including buyer’s premium, came to $16,492,000. Guinness World Records confirmed it as the most expensive trading card ever sold at auction.

Oh, and as per CNN, Logan also threw in the diamond Poké Ball necklace he used to wear around his neck. Casual.

Why did AJ spend a whopping $16 million on a card?

AJ Scaramucci reveals he’s starting a “planetary treasure hunt” after spending $16.49M on the Pikachu Illustrator “My ambition for the card is just a small story. The real story is that I’m on a planetary treasure hunt. I’m planning to buy a T-Rex dinosaur fossil, the… pic.twitter.com/n69FQVGqsH — Mikli (@CryptoMikli) February 16, 2026

According to PEOPLE, Scaramucci described the purchase as part of his “planetary treasure hunt”, basically his mission to collect things that are seen as uncollectable.

He said he wants to buy a T. rex dinosaur fossil next, and the Declaration of Independence. Because why not!

Logan Paul originally bought the card in 2021 for $5.275 million, which at the time also set a record. So, he made around $10 million in profit in four years.

