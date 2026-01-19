IShowSpeed’s massive 2026 net worth that lets him tour the world at just 20 years old

4 hours ago

IShowSpeed has been everywhere recently as he travels across Africa on a streaming tour, and his huge net worth reveals exactly how he can afford it.

IShowSpeed, real name Darren Jason Watkins, is an American Twitch streamer and YouTuber who first blew up in 2021 for his extremely chaotic gaming streams, where he mostly played NBA 2K. His content has now expanded to IRL streams and his famous continent tours, where he takes his streaming crew all around the world and meets supporters.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Speed is worth an insane $30 million (£22.3 million). He’s built this over the past six years of streaming – since he was 14 years old. This, on top of super high YouTube views and huge brand collabs with Puma and Adidas, has made him a millionaire before he’s even turned 21.

When asked about his net worth in an interview at ComplexCon, Speed said: “If you put 100 million followers across all socials together, what do you get? So do the math on it. Pretty much, what I can say.”

Besides using these funds to travel across Europe, Asia and Africa, Speed also donates to charity regularly. In 2024, he raised $50k for Gaza and more than $740,000 for Syria and Turkey in 2023. He also gives large tips at all the places he visits on his world tours.

The streamer owns a $10 million mansion in Florida, which he took a tour of on his YouTube channel. He showed off the massive dressing rooms, walk-in showers, pool, gym, and even a wine cellar. He also has at least four really expensive luxury cars, including a Cybertruck, a Porsche and a Lamborghini, which he must never have time to drive since he’s always outside of America.

Speed’s current tour across Africa has had plenty of viral moments, including him chasing a literal cheetah and secretly acting as the mascot for the Africa Cup of Nations football final. He’s still got plenty of countries left to visit, so I’m sure the chaos is only getting started.

