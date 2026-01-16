The Tab

Wait, has Kai Cenat quit streaming after announcing a new clothing line? Here’s the truth

He hasn’t streamed since September

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

Kai Cenat posted a video called “I Quit” and he’s just announced a new clothing line, so has the huge streamer actually quit? Here’s the answer.

Kai Cenat’s I Quit video immediately went viral, but here’s what it’s about

The 24-year-old streamer posted a video on his YouTube channel a couple of days ago titled “I Quit.” In the 23-minute-long video, Kai starts with a super dramatic intro.

“I quit… thinking in my head of the goals I want to achieve and not pursuing them because I’m known for one thing and super scared of stepping out of that box to try new things,” he said.

“I want to push limits to see how much I truly can create in life.”

As the video continues, it reveals his secret process for building his upcoming clothing brand, including designing what he wanted, learning to sew, and defining his vision for the brand.

Kai added: “When I look at a brand, I also perceive it and look at it like it’s a perfect brand because they make it look so easy. I want mine to be, they see everything, they see like, when I fail, they see when I achieve, they see when I’m doubting myself, and they see when I overcome it.”

The video even featured an interview with celebrity stylist Law Roach, who has worked with people like Zendaya, Tom Holland, Anya Taylor-Joy and Megan Thee Stallion. He gave Ka Cenat advice for his clothing line, including knowing who his audience is and not letting fear stop him.

So, has Kai Cenat actually quit streaming?

Since his video hinted at quitting streaming and he hasn’t streamed since September last year, people assumed he was quitting. The truth is, Kai, isn’t actually quitting streaming. The video showed that his hiatus since last October was actually because he was working on his clothing line.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kai Cenat (@kaicenat)

So don’t worry, Kai isn’t quitting streaming forever, just taking a break to focus on his upcoming project. His last streaming marathon earned him more than $4 million (£2.9 million) in Twitch subscriptions alone, so it’s unlikely he’ll completely step away from that platform any time soon.

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
Exactly how they filmed the raunchy bedroom scenes in Heated Rivalry – were any props used?

Suchismita Ghosh

There’s three sex scenes in every episode

Here’s what your favourite pub says about you as an Exeter student

Edward Brooke

Your choice of pub says a lot more about you than you might think…

A full messy recap of what went down between Millie and Liam, as she goes on All Stars

Ellissa Bain

She keeps saying how ‘single’ she is

Universities warn new guidance will be a ‘safeguarding issue’ for trans scholars

Elizabeth Chapman

‘People are going to get hurt’

London universities join growing list of institutions pushed into financial deficit

Lynn Tan

45 per cent of UK universities reported deficits in 2025-2026

Pamela Anderson wants Seth Rogen to apologise to her for this one heartbreaking reason

Hebe Hancock

She felt ‘yucky’ seeing him at the Golden Globes

traitors jade cardigan

Jade served us another cardigan on The Traitors, and this one might not bankrupt you

Claudia Cox

The price tag is an improvement on the £420 rainbow cardigan

What Love Island’s Tanya says about Shaq’s lap dance, after that confusing All Stars convo

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘If I get embarrassed, I’m out’

Nintendo Switch 2 Animal Crossing update

People are panicking over the Animal Crossing Switch 2 update – so here’s how to actually get it

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not showing for everyone

Omg, the Salford students who took the Harry Styles poster have hung it in their flat

Isobelle McGrail

Do ‘We Belong Together’ or in a Manchester student flat?

