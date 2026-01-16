Wait, has Kai Cenat quit streaming after announcing a new clothing line? Here’s the truth

4 hours ago

Kai Cenat posted a video called “I Quit” and he’s just announced a new clothing line, so has the huge streamer actually quit? Here’s the answer.

The 24-year-old streamer posted a video on his YouTube channel a couple of days ago titled “I Quit.” In the 23-minute-long video, Kai starts with a super dramatic intro.

“I quit… thinking in my head of the goals I want to achieve and not pursuing them because I’m known for one thing and super scared of stepping out of that box to try new things,” he said.

“I want to push limits to see how much I truly can create in life.”

As the video continues, it reveals his secret process for building his upcoming clothing brand, including designing what he wanted, learning to sew, and defining his vision for the brand.

Kai added: “When I look at a brand, I also perceive it and look at it like it’s a perfect brand because they make it look so easy. I want mine to be, they see everything, they see like, when I fail, they see when I achieve, they see when I’m doubting myself, and they see when I overcome it.”

The video even featured an interview with celebrity stylist Law Roach, who has worked with people like Zendaya, Tom Holland, Anya Taylor-Joy and Megan Thee Stallion. He gave Ka Cenat advice for his clothing line, including knowing who his audience is and not letting fear stop him.

So, has Kai Cenat actually quit streaming?

Since his video hinted at quitting streaming and he hasn’t streamed since September last year, people assumed he was quitting. The truth is, Kai, isn’t actually quitting streaming. The video showed that his hiatus since last October was actually because he was working on his clothing line.

So don’t worry, Kai isn’t quitting streaming forever, just taking a break to focus on his upcoming project. His last streaming marathon earned him more than $4 million (£2.9 million) in Twitch subscriptions alone, so it’s unlikely he’ll completely step away from that platform any time soon.

