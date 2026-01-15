The Tab
Pearl Davis’ pathetic reason for ‘silent tantrum’ in viral debate with actually qualified woman

Turns out you can still be an insufferable pick me with your mouth closed

Kieran Galpin

Conservative influencer Hannah Pearl Davis got utterly obliterated in a debate with political commentator Ana Kasparian, and it made for a watch that was equally captivating and cathartic.

For the last few years, Pearl Davis has gone viral for her “anti-feminist” perspectives, parroting right-wing talking points from other political commentators. Most of her opinions can be boiled down to one simple premise: Men good, women bad.

As part of World War Debate’s Atlantic City show, Pearl headlined the event in a political battle with Ana Kasparian. For reference, Ana has spent the past two decades in the political field, and you’ll often find her on major news networks like FOX, MSNBC, CNN, and her own left-leaning show, The Young Turks. Long story short, she’s not someone you want to tussle with unless you can back up what you’re saying.

Pearl obviously didn’t get the memo, because in clips that have since gone viral on TikTok and Twitter, Ana absolutely slaughtered her. It would have been painful to watch if it weren’t so healing.

Between questions, and usually after being called out for inventing facts and statistics in her head, Pearl would go eerily silent. She stared out to the crowd, chuckled to herself, and just looked over it. Whilst Twitter took that as her subconsciously accepting defeat, comparing it to a “temper tantrum”, she’s since revealed the real reason for her awkward silence.

Pearl Davis went silent because Ana Kasparian made her angry

Clips from the one-hour fifteen-minute debate have gone mega viral, and people have branded it everything from “healing” to “a masterclass.”

“Watching Ana Kasparian debating Pearl Davis was so healing to watch. It’s about time someone seriously debated Pearl because shes an absolute joke. That was fantastic, Ana!” one person said.

A lot of the comments were about her silence, as another person wrote: “Pearl Davis had a debate with Ana Kasparian and, despite days of prep, completely froze under even mild pressure. It’s wild to be a professional political commentator without being able to defend any of your views.”

Addressing the mentioned silence in a recent stream, Pearl Davis admitted to being essentially seething over Ana’s clapbacks.

Pearl claims the reason for her on stage glitch was because she wanted to beat Anna’s ass
byu/Uncuffedhems inDestiny

“You can talk like this to men,” she said, imitating her silence. “But I’m bigger than you. I could body you, do you know what I mean?”

She imitated her own silence once again, insinuating it was her only option, before adding: “I have this fear in me of the police. I never want to get in trouble in that way, but I’m getting older. Have you noticed the older you get, I’m like ‘Do you know what, I could catch a charge’.”

Don’t be bitter, just get better.

Featured image credit: World War Debate

