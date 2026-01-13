The Tab
Viral Barbie audio clip

F**k? Barbie? People are losing their heads over what they hear in this viral clip

I hear both!

Hayley Soen | Trends

Remember back a day when everyone simultaneously lost their minds over whether they could hear Yanny or Laurel in that viral audio? Then there was the green needle or brainstorm debate, and another where people discussed if the sound was saying iPhone, Fortnite or nice one. Well, we’re back in this world once again. This time, people are discussing if they can hear “Oh f*ck” or “Oh Barbie” in a viral clip.

The audio, very roguely, has been shared by Love Island cast member Jake Cornish, and his clip has had over 27k views. He has shared the audio, which dates back to 2023. The audio was originally shared then, and is a line taken from Toy Story 3. In it, Ken says “Oh Barbie”.

Of course, he’s not actually saying the other option – Toy Story 3 is rated U. But, when you read the line off the screen, you end up hearing whatever you read. So, if you read “Oh f*ck” as you listen to the audio, that’s what you hear. And if you read “Oh Barbie”, that’s what you hear.

See the ‘Oh Barbie’ viral clip here and see for yourself:

@jakecornishh

Everytime 🤯🤯

♬ original sound – smoky_222

So, why does this happen? A doctor has explained the phenomenon, and said that whilst it might be difficult to see, the words “Barbie” and “F*ck” are quite similar. For example, both “B” and “F” at the start involve the lips coming together. As well as this, the background noise that is playing just as “Barbie” is said, is not too dissimilar to an “F” sound.

A few further similarities, plus the TikTok audio being lower quality, all help your mind play the trick on you of hearing what you read.

Watch the full breakdown of the clip here:

Most Read

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

The Traitors 2026 rich list: Their salaries show who really doesn’t need the prize money

Gay twins

Prepare to be horrified: Gay twins reveal what they actually do to each other for OnlyFans

Now that my mind is blown, I need to sit down.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Film TikTok Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

Guys, the Starbucks bear cup is finally coming to the UK but there’s one huge catch

Lion or frozen tree optical illusion

Lion or frozen tree? What you see first in this optical illusion reveals a lot about your personality

Fancy yourself as a secret agent? This brain teaser is used to recruit actual spies

Latest

Calling all future writers: The Lancaster Tab wants you to join

Emma Netscher

Stop by our open meeting at 6pm Tuesday 20th January in the Harpley Lounge, Pendle Brew

Stranger Things doc revelations finale

These 11 shocking revelations from the Stranger Things doc expose wild truths about the finale

Suchismita Ghosh

‘God, I don’t know how to play this’

Secret finale notes in new Stranger Things doc ‘finally answer’ if Eleven is really dead

Ellissa Bain

I’m freaking out

Matthew from The Traitors reveals church tried to ‘cure’ him of being gay, and it’s so sad

Hebe Hancock

His story is incredible

Cynthia Ariabna

Oh no, there’s been a tragic update in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s relationship

Kieran Galpin

2026 is off to a depressing start

oxford as a student has been sentenced for possessing indecent images

Oxford student, 23, found guilty of possessing 514 indecent images while at university

Claudia Cox

His lawyer claimed he felt ‘isolated’ at university

Viral Barbie audio clip

F**k? Barbie? People are losing their heads over what they hear in this viral clip

Hayley Soen

I hear both!

Exeter student attempts CPR after man found unresponsive in city centre

Lauren Adams

Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene

Love Is Blind couple baby

Love Is Blind couple share they’ve welcomed first baby together and it’s adorable

Hayley Soen

I’m so happy for them

Divorce gate Stranger Things theory

Divorce gate explained as people blame this Stranger Things theory for the unsatisfying finale

Suchismita Ghosh

Move over conformity gate, there’s a new theory in the Stranger Things universe

Calling all future writers: The Lancaster Tab wants you to join

Emma Netscher

Stop by our open meeting at 6pm Tuesday 20th January in the Harpley Lounge, Pendle Brew

Stranger Things doc revelations finale

These 11 shocking revelations from the Stranger Things doc expose wild truths about the finale

Suchismita Ghosh

‘God, I don’t know how to play this’

Secret finale notes in new Stranger Things doc ‘finally answer’ if Eleven is really dead

Ellissa Bain

I’m freaking out

Matthew from The Traitors reveals church tried to ‘cure’ him of being gay, and it’s so sad

Hebe Hancock

His story is incredible

Cynthia Ariabna

Oh no, there’s been a tragic update in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s relationship

Kieran Galpin

2026 is off to a depressing start

oxford as a student has been sentenced for possessing indecent images

Oxford student, 23, found guilty of possessing 514 indecent images while at university

Claudia Cox

His lawyer claimed he felt ‘isolated’ at university

Viral Barbie audio clip

F**k? Barbie? People are losing their heads over what they hear in this viral clip

Hayley Soen

I hear both!

Exeter student attempts CPR after man found unresponsive in city centre

Lauren Adams

Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene

Love Is Blind couple baby

Love Is Blind couple share they’ve welcomed first baby together and it’s adorable

Hayley Soen

I’m so happy for them

Divorce gate Stranger Things theory

Divorce gate explained as people blame this Stranger Things theory for the unsatisfying finale

Suchismita Ghosh

Move over conformity gate, there’s a new theory in the Stranger Things universe