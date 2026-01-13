F**k? Barbie? People are losing their heads over what they hear in this viral clip

2 hours ago

Remember back a day when everyone simultaneously lost their minds over whether they could hear Yanny or Laurel in that viral audio? Then there was the green needle or brainstorm debate, and another where people discussed if the sound was saying iPhone, Fortnite or nice one. Well, we’re back in this world once again. This time, people are discussing if they can hear “Oh f*ck” or “Oh Barbie” in a viral clip.

The audio, very roguely, has been shared by Love Island cast member Jake Cornish, and his clip has had over 27k views. He has shared the audio, which dates back to 2023. The audio was originally shared then, and is a line taken from Toy Story 3. In it, Ken says “Oh Barbie”.

Of course, he’s not actually saying the other option – Toy Story 3 is rated U. But, when you read the line off the screen, you end up hearing whatever you read. So, if you read “Oh f*ck” as you listen to the audio, that’s what you hear. And if you read “Oh Barbie”, that’s what you hear.

See the ‘Oh Barbie’ viral clip here and see for yourself:

So, why does this happen? A doctor has explained the phenomenon, and said that whilst it might be difficult to see, the words “Barbie” and “F*ck” are quite similar. For example, both “B” and “F” at the start involve the lips coming together. As well as this, the background noise that is playing just as “Barbie” is said, is not too dissimilar to an “F” sound.

A few further similarities, plus the TikTok audio being lower quality, all help your mind play the trick on you of hearing what you read.

Watch the full breakdown of the clip here:

Now that my mind is blown, I need to sit down.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.