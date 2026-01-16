Molly-Mae’s Adidas collab isn’t even out and it’s already getting dragged for being boring

Molly-Mae has just teased her limited edition collab with Adidas, but a lot of people are dragging the shoes for being boring and think this match-up makes no sense.

Earlier this week, influencer Molly-Mae announced she was collaborating with popular sports brand Adidas. She’s done clothing collaborations before and even has her own clothing line called Maebe, but this collab had a different vibe from everything she’s done in the past.

“I can’t quite believe I’m saying this… but in 2026 I’ll be officially partnering with Adidas on a limited footwear collection. This started as a dream years ago,” she said in an Instagram post.

“It honestly still doesn’t feel real that it’s now happening. I’m beyond grateful to adidas for trusting me and to all of you supporting me every step of the way. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for making insane moments like this possible.”

Molly’s style is super clean, girl and business casual, so people were surprised that she’s doing a collab with a brand known for activewear and sports.

“I have never seen Molly-Mae in anything other than a blazer or trench coat; her having a line with Adidas is just strange to me,” one person said.

“Hilarious… advertising trainers. A girl who isn’t into fitness and doesn’t wear trainers,” said another.

Things got even bleaker after Prime Video dropped the trailer for the new episodes of Molly Mae’s documentary, giving us a look at what the trainers actually look like. The shoes are a mix of light brown, beige and cream, a colour scheme people have branded as “boring” and “predictable”.

“Why does it feel like them shoes have been made already like years ago, I’m sure I’ve seen them before,” one person said.

“Absolutely GUTTED they didn’t make heels or do something ground breaking. The beige samba is done<” another added.

These shoes definitely match the whole muted aesthetic Molly-Mae seems to love, but people are disappointed that she didn’t brea out of her comfort zone and do something more exciting for the collaboration. How anticlimatic!

Featured image via Instagram/TikTok