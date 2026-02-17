Northumbria University staff striking for 10 days over pay and pensions row

Staff voted in favour of action following the universities’ attempts to encourage them out of the Teacher’s Pension Scheme (TPS)

8 hours ago

Staff at Northumbria University are striking over an ongoing dispute over pensions.

10 days of industrial action will ensue, set to end on March 6th.

The dispute concerns Northumbria Universities’ plans to save £11 million by encouraging staff away from the Teacher’s Pension Scheme (TPS) to avoid the potential freezing of their pay. University bosses said they wanted to save £11m per year by moving staff from the Teachers’ Pension Scheme (TPS) to the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS). This will subject staff to years of real terms pay cuts or leave them significantly worse off than they would be under the TPS.

The total days staff will strike on include:

Week one: Thursday 12th and Friday 13th February

Week two: Tuesday 17th, Wednesday 18th and Thursday 19th February

Week three: Monday 2nd, Tuesday 3rd, Wednesday 4th, Thursday 5th and Friday 6th of March.

This decision has been highly criticised, with even the mayor of the North East writing to the university to urge staff to rethink their plans.

A petition calling on Northumbria University to “stop the pension steal” has reached over 1,000 signatures and MPS have raised concerns in Parliament.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: ‘Taking strike action is a last resort for our members but they are rightly furious about this attack on their retirement security. Northumbria University staff work hard, achieve great things for students and the wider community and deserve better than this.

“Staff should not have to choose between their pay or pension. Management needs to rethink its plans and work with us to find a solution that avoids reputational damage and sustained, widespread disruption in every aspect of its activities, from teaching to research.”

Northumbria University said it expected most classes to go ahead despite the strike and its buildings remained open as normal.