Northumbria University staff striking for 10 days over pay and pensions row

Staff voted in favour of action following the universities’ attempts to encourage them out of the Teacher’s Pension Scheme (TPS)

Isabelle Joyce | News

Staff at Northumbria University are striking over an ongoing dispute over pensions.

10 days of industrial action will ensue, set to end on March 6th.

The dispute concerns Northumbria Universities’ plans to save £11 million by encouraging staff away from the Teacher’s Pension Scheme (TPS) to avoid the potential freezing of their pay. University bosses said they wanted to save £11m per year by moving staff from the Teachers’ Pension Scheme (TPS) to the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS).
This will subject staff to years of real terms pay cuts or leave them significantly worse off than they would be under the TPS.

The total days staff will strike on include:

Week one: Thursday 12th and Friday 13th February
Week two: Tuesday 17th, Wednesday 18th and Thursday 19th February
Week three: Monday 2nd, Tuesday 3rd, Wednesday 4th, Thursday 5th and Friday 6th of March.

This decision has been highly criticised, with even the mayor of the North East writing to the university to urge staff to rethink their plans.

A petition calling on Northumbria University to “stop the pension steal” has reached over 1,000 signatures and MPS have raised concerns in Parliament.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: ‘Taking strike action is a last resort for our members but they are rightly furious about this attack on their retirement security. Northumbria University staff work hard, achieve great things for students and the wider community and deserve better than this.

“Staff should not have to choose between their pay or pension. Management needs to rethink its plans and work with us to find a solution that avoids reputational damage and sustained, widespread disruption in every aspect of its activities, from teaching to research.”

Northumbria University said it expected most classes to go ahead despite the strike and its buildings remained open as normal.

A spokesperson for the university said its latest offer included a pledge to “consider” a pay award for staff who stayed in the TPS, while those who switched pensions would get a “confirmed minimum pay increase and a payment that provides individuals with a share of the savings achieved”.

They said the university was “significantly financially disadvantaged in comparison to universities such as Newcastle and Durham which offer the USS”.

The spokesperson said the USS was a “standard pension scheme for the majority of academic staff in the UK”.

A spokesperson for Northumbria University said: “Over recent months we have engaged openly and transparently with our colleagues about the need to address the very high costs of the Teachers’ Pension Scheme (TPS).

“We have outlined clearly how universities required to offer the Teachers’ Pension Scheme, such as Northumbria, are significantly financially disadvantaged in comparison to universities such as Newcastle and Durham who offer the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS).

“At a time of huge pressure on university finances nationwide, the Teachers’ Pension Scheme costs Northumbria an additional £11 million per year compared to the cost of USS, of which the majority of academic staff in the higher education sector are members. This money could instead be used to enhance the student experience, improve our facilities for students and staff, and strengthen our financial sustainability.

“Following extensive engagement with our colleagues and our academic trade union, UCU, we have developed a proposal that addresses these costs while offering colleagues a choice between TPS and USS. The proposal includes a commitment to consider a pay award for colleagues who choose to stay in the Teachers’ Pension scheme which now has employer contributions of 28.68%, and for those who move to USS, a confirmed minimum pay increase and a payment that provides individuals with a share of the savings achieved.

“As well as being the standard pension scheme for the majority of academic staff in the UK, USS is the scheme that UCU offers to its own employees.

“We are disappointed that UCU has decided to take industrial action in response to these proposals and we remain committed to protecting the educational experience of our students during this period.”

What Newcastle accommodation these rom-com characters would choose

Erin Selby

We matched iconic rom-com characters to Newcastle accommodation and the results are painfully accurate

Love Is Blind’s Brittany opens up on finding out Devonta had never dated a woman of colour

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had to process that’

TP anyone? Exeter’s nightlife has been named one of the best for students in 2026

Lauren Adams

Unsurprisingly, we didn’t rank highly in drink affordability

Amanda Seyfried reveals the backstory behind her hilariously X-rated nickname

Hebe Hancock

It means something completely different to us Brits

Belle’s dad warns men what she’s *actually* like to date, after All Stars ‘hurricane’

Ellissa Bain

He didn’t hold back

Churchill College governing body approves plans for a new archives centre

Leah Whiting

The college is also working on a student hub with improved library resources and social spaces

Epstein

How to get JPhotos, where you can go through Epstein’s private pics like your own camera roll

Kieran Galpin

There are now over 7,000 photos

Here are the most delicious spots in Birmingham to celebrate Pancake Day 2026

Angelique Ritter

Happy Pancake Day!

The surprising reason people in the industry are suddenly refusing to work with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

Yikes

teen Rhode Island hockey game shooting

‘A lot of shots’: Teen player recounts chaos as two adults killed at Rhode Island hockey game

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I didn’t even know what it was’

