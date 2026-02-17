Northumbria University staff striking for 10 days over pay and pensions row
Staff voted in favour of action following the universities’ attempts to encourage them out of the Teacher’s Pension Scheme (TPS)
Staff at Northumbria University are striking over an ongoing dispute over pensions.
10 days of industrial action will ensue, set to end on March 6th.
The total days staff will strike on include:
Week one: Thursday 12th and Friday 13th February
Week two: Tuesday 17th, Wednesday 18th and Thursday 19th February
Week three: Monday 2nd, Tuesday 3rd, Wednesday 4th, Thursday 5th and Friday 6th of March.
This decision has been highly criticised, with even the mayor of the North East writing to the university to urge staff to rethink their plans.
A petition calling on Northumbria University to “stop the pension steal” has reached over 1,000 signatures and MPS have raised concerns in Parliament.
UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: ‘Taking strike action is a last resort for our members but they are rightly furious about this attack on their retirement security. Northumbria University staff work hard, achieve great things for students and the wider community and deserve better than this.
“Staff should not have to choose between their pay or pension. Management needs to rethink its plans and work with us to find a solution that avoids reputational damage and sustained, widespread disruption in every aspect of its activities, from teaching to research.”
Northumbria University said it expected most classes to go ahead despite the strike and its buildings remained open as normal.
A spokesperson for the university said its latest offer included a pledge to “consider” a pay award for staff who stayed in the TPS, while those who switched pensions would get a “confirmed minimum pay increase and a payment that provides individuals with a share of the savings achieved”.
They said the university was “significantly financially disadvantaged in comparison to universities such as Newcastle and Durham which offer the USS”.
The spokesperson said the USS was a “standard pension scheme for the majority of academic staff in the UK”.
A spokesperson for Northumbria University said: “Over recent months we have engaged openly and transparently with our colleagues about the need to address the very high costs of the Teachers’ Pension Scheme (TPS).
“We have outlined clearly how universities required to offer the Teachers’ Pension Scheme, such as Northumbria, are significantly financially disadvantaged in comparison to universities such as Newcastle and Durham who offer the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS).
“At a time of huge pressure on university finances nationwide, the Teachers’ Pension Scheme costs Northumbria an additional £11 million per year compared to the cost of USS, of which the majority of academic staff in the higher education sector are members. This money could instead be used to enhance the student experience, improve our facilities for students and staff, and strengthen our financial sustainability.
“Following extensive engagement with our colleagues and our academic trade union, UCU, we have developed a proposal that addresses these costs while offering colleagues a choice between TPS and USS. The proposal includes a commitment to consider a pay award for colleagues who choose to stay in the Teachers’ Pension scheme which now has employer contributions of 28.68%, and for those who move to USS, a confirmed minimum pay increase and a payment that provides individuals with a share of the savings achieved.
“As well as being the standard pension scheme for the majority of academic staff in the UK, USS is the scheme that UCU offers to its own employees.
“We are disappointed that UCU has decided to take industrial action in response to these proposals and we remain committed to protecting the educational experience of our students during this period.”
