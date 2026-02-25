The Tab
love island all stars girls following instagram

The All Stars finalists don’t follow these Islanders on Insta, and it speaks volumes

Not Lucinda shunning Helena and Belle…

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

The Love Island: All Stars 2026 cast are emerging from the villa and regaining access to their phones. The girls who made it to the final are shunning certain cast members on Instagram, and it speaks volumes about the drama. Here’s a look at precisely which Islanders the final All Stars girls didn’t bother to follow on Insta, and what this means for all their feuds after the show.

Samie snubbed Scott

Samie didn’t follow Scott or Harrison on Instagram. Ouch. She also doesn’t bother to keep up with Charlie, Imani or Jack (even though Sher did get a follow).

Millie doesn’t follow Curtis and I’m giggling

Millie only seems to bother the Insta accounts of Islanders who made it to the final few episodes of All Stars. Er, perhaps the others are beneath a past victor. She’s not following Helena, Carrington, Jack, Sher, Imani, Konnor, Kyra, Shaq, AJ or Charlie.

Out of the contestants who made it to the final week, Millie has only shunned Harrison. Ouch.

love island all stars millie curtis

They clearly haven’t moved on from this, so I won’t either (Image via ITV)

Millie also doesn’t follow Curtis, which is way too funny to me. Do you reckon he’s got the hint yet that she might not be interested in him?

Leanne doesn’t follow three people, and it’s so surprising

Leanne follows pretty much everybody to ever set foot in the All Stars villa. So, it’s extra telling that she’s snubbed Harrison and Curtis. Her account is also not following Whitney, even though she does follow Yamen.

Lucinda clearly hasn’t moved on from the drama

She seems to be ignoring most of the men. Her account doesn’t follow Ciaran, Zac, Yamen, Tommy, Jack, Shaq, Charlie. Lucinda also ignored Sher, Imani, Konnor and Kyra. In her defence, they weren’t in the villa for that long.

Lucinda does follow Carrington, yet she snubbed Helena. She is also shunning Belle and Harrison, which makes sense after their many rows. Belle does follow her, by the way. Awks.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. 

Featured image by ITV.

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Ranked: The All Stars girlie who gained most Instagram followers proves who won the war

Right, here’s where every single Love Island All Stars 2026 couple stands after the final

Whitney is getting majorly dragged for being ‘rude’ in interview after All Stars final

Latest

Binging Bridgerton? Here’s which sibling you would be based on your uni degree

Daisy Holian

Based on my degree, I’m pretty sure I’m an Eloise sun and an Anthony rising

university of edinburgh hardest uk unis offer

The 30 hardest universities in the UK for students to get into in 2026, based on offer rate

Claudia Cox

Oxbridge aren’t the trickiest unis to get into, and I’m shook

Therapist explains deep ‘reason’ Love Is Blind’s Chris made pilates comment, and it’s brutal

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It actually makes so much sense

Jessy Lucinda drama mean girl

Jessy is STILL talking about that messy Lucinda drama as she shuts down ‘mean girls’ claims

Suchismita Ghosh

She needs to actually move on

There’s a ‘dangerous’ new Meta glasses update coming, and it’s actually horrifying

Hebe Hancock

People have warned the tech could be exploited

Benny

Benny Blanco branded ‘pure evil’ for podcast moment, and it’s way grosser than the farting

Kieran Galpin

‘What do you think this says about Selena’s character for marrying a person like this?’

A dire ranking of how long each Love Island All Stars 2026 couple will *realistically* last

Ellissa Bain

Sorry but I only give Millie and Zac six months

love island all stars girls following instagram

The All Stars finalists don’t follow these Islanders on Insta, and it speaks volumes

Claudia Cox

Not Lucinda shunning Helena and Belle…

Hudson Williams

Ouch, Heated Rivalry’s Hudson is the latest victim of Hollywood’s most uncastable role

Kieran Galpin

He’s proper keen to play the role, but the internet is not convinced

Bonnie Blue shows aftermath of 400 man event

I can’t look! Bonnie Blue shares abhorrent videos of the aftermath of her 400-man stunt

Hayley Soen

That’s a lot of cleaning up

Binging Bridgerton? Here’s which sibling you would be based on your uni degree

Daisy Holian

Based on my degree, I’m pretty sure I’m an Eloise sun and an Anthony rising

university of edinburgh hardest uk unis offer

The 30 hardest universities in the UK for students to get into in 2026, based on offer rate

Claudia Cox

Oxbridge aren’t the trickiest unis to get into, and I’m shook

Therapist explains deep ‘reason’ Love Is Blind’s Chris made pilates comment, and it’s brutal

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It actually makes so much sense

Jessy Lucinda drama mean girl

Jessy is STILL talking about that messy Lucinda drama as she shuts down ‘mean girls’ claims

Suchismita Ghosh

She needs to actually move on

There’s a ‘dangerous’ new Meta glasses update coming, and it’s actually horrifying

Hebe Hancock

People have warned the tech could be exploited

Benny

Benny Blanco branded ‘pure evil’ for podcast moment, and it’s way grosser than the farting

Kieran Galpin

‘What do you think this says about Selena’s character for marrying a person like this?’

A dire ranking of how long each Love Island All Stars 2026 couple will *realistically* last

Ellissa Bain

Sorry but I only give Millie and Zac six months

love island all stars girls following instagram

The All Stars finalists don’t follow these Islanders on Insta, and it speaks volumes

Claudia Cox

Not Lucinda shunning Helena and Belle…

Hudson Williams

Ouch, Heated Rivalry’s Hudson is the latest victim of Hollywood’s most uncastable role

Kieran Galpin

He’s proper keen to play the role, but the internet is not convinced

Bonnie Blue shows aftermath of 400 man event

I can’t look! Bonnie Blue shares abhorrent videos of the aftermath of her 400-man stunt

Hayley Soen

That’s a lot of cleaning up