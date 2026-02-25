The All Stars finalists don’t follow these Islanders on Insta, and it speaks volumes

4 hours ago

The Love Island: All Stars 2026 cast are emerging from the villa and regaining access to their phones. The girls who made it to the final are shunning certain cast members on Instagram, and it speaks volumes about the drama. Here’s a look at precisely which Islanders the final All Stars girls didn’t bother to follow on Insta, and what this means for all their feuds after the show.

Samie snubbed Scott

Samie didn’t follow Scott or Harrison on Instagram. Ouch. She also doesn’t bother to keep up with Charlie, Imani or Jack (even though Sher did get a follow).

Millie doesn’t follow Curtis and I’m giggling

Millie only seems to bother the Insta accounts of Islanders who made it to the final few episodes of All Stars. Er, perhaps the others are beneath a past victor. She’s not following Helena, Carrington, Jack, Sher, Imani, Konnor, Kyra, Shaq, AJ or Charlie.

Out of the contestants who made it to the final week, Millie has only shunned Harrison. Ouch.

Millie also doesn’t follow Curtis, which is way too funny to me. Do you reckon he’s got the hint yet that she might not be interested in him?

Leanne doesn’t follow three people, and it’s so surprising

Leanne follows pretty much everybody to ever set foot in the All Stars villa. So, it’s extra telling that she’s snubbed Harrison and Curtis. Her account is also not following Whitney, even though she does follow Yamen.

Lucinda clearly hasn’t moved on from the drama

She seems to be ignoring most of the men. Her account doesn’t follow Ciaran, Zac, Yamen, Tommy, Jack, Shaq, Charlie. Lucinda also ignored Sher, Imani, Konnor and Kyra. In her defence, they weren’t in the villa for that long.

Lucinda does follow Carrington, yet she snubbed Helena. She is also shunning Belle and Harrison, which makes sense after their many rows. Belle does follow her, by the way. Awks.

