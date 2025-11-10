FBI investigates as 18-year-old dies suddenly on cruise ship in ‘mysterious’ incident

4 hours ago

The FBI has launched an investigation after a passenger death aboard the Carnival Horizon, a cruise ship that returned to Miami on Friday 8th November.

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed that the incident happened during the voyage and said it’s working with federal authorities as the investigation continues. The ship reportedly came back to port earlier than scheduled, to cooperate with the FBI, which is leading the case through its Miami field office.

No cause of death has been released, but the passenger has been identified as 18-year-old Anna Kepner, a high school senior who was travelling with her family on a six-night Western Caribbean cruise.

According to a statement from Carnival Cruise Line obtained by People, the death is being treated as “mysterious” and will be thoroughly investigated.

According to Cruise.Blog, some passengers said they heard the ship’s emergency medical code over the intercom on Deck 8 during the final day of the trip, though that hasn’t been confirmed by Carnival. Afterwards, a few passengers were notified that they’d have to vacate their cabins earlier than usual on disembarkation day.

“Authorities will be joining the ship first thing upon arrival to complete an investigation and will be in the area of your hallway,” the message reportedly read.

Anna’s family told ABC News that she’ll be remembered as “a happy, bubbly, straight-A student with a bright future ahead”.

“When she walked into a room, she would light it up,” they said. “If you were sad, she’d make you laugh.”

Carnival released a brief statement to CBS News, saying: “Our focus is on supporting the family of our guest and cooperating with the FBI.

“Since this is an ongoing matter under the jurisdiction of law enforcement, it is up to the FBI’s Miami public affairs office to provide further details.”

Under US law, the FBI has jurisdiction over suspicious deaths on cruise ships involving American citizens or vessels that dock at US ports.

The Carnival Horizon is one of the company’s largest vessels, carrying nearly 4,000 passengers on regular routes from Miami to destinations like Jamaica, Grand Cayman, and Cozumel.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Featured image credit: Canva, Instagram/@Anna.kepner16