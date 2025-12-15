Alix Earle reveals the real reason she broke up with Braxton Berrios, and it’s so sad

9 hours ago

Everyone was totally shocked when news dropped that Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios had split last week, and now she’s officially confirmed it.

Speaking in a really emotional TikTok video, the influencer revealed the real reason they broke up, and it turns out it wasn’t just long distance as the source told Us Weekly. Alix revealed it was her decision to end things, because she wants to “focus on herself right now” and can’t “be what Braxton needs”.

“Braxton and I are no longer together. We have been doing long-distance since basically June, and we haven’t gotten to see each other that often. It’s just been really difficult for me and I think it was really difficult when I was out in LA, and I really liked it, and I thought that, maybe I wanted to stay there, and I felt really motivated,” she said.

“And I think that was a scary thing for me to realise, because it meant us not being in the same place. And a part of me just also really wants to be focusing on myself right now. And I just feel like I can’t be what Braxton needs. I want him to have someone with him 24/7 who can support him and be there for him.”

@alixearle There hasn’t felt like a right time or way to speak on this but I just wanted to sit and talk from the heart the best I can right now ♬ original sound – Alix Earle

Alix and Braxton met while she was living in Miami and he was playing for the Miami Dolphins in the NFL. He then signed with the Houston Texans while they were together. Usually, NFA girlfriends tend to move with their partners wherever they go, but Alix decided that she wanted to live in LA.

“He wasn’t really expecting that of me. I think it was more of me thing. But I constantly felt, like, guilty. And I love Braxton. He’s my best friend, you know? So it’s been really difficult, as we’re trying to just go forward with this. It just kind of feels like we’re on two different paths right now, and it sucks,” she explained.

Alix said they are on “good terms” and asked people to stop slamming him for not watching her on Dancing with the Stars, because he wasn’t able to due to football. She said there’s “no drama” and nobody did anything wrong, “it just wasn’t really feeling like it was working out in the moment”.

The influencer added: “I think the scary part is, part of me doesn’t know if how I feel even makes sense. I think I question myself a lot of why do I feel this way? Or are these feelings correct? But I feel like I just ultimately wanted to trust my feelings. And this has just been really hard.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: Alix Earle/Instagram