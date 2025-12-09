The Tab

People spot three signs Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios are still together after split rumour

There’s still hope

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Everyone was shocked when news dropped that Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios had split after two years earlier this week, but people have spotted three signs they may actually still be together. All hope is not lost yet.

Multiple sources reportedly confirmed the break up to US Weekly and it was apparently a mutual decision. One insider said: “Majority of their relationship was long-distance and it was hard for them to navigate. They mutually agreed on the split.”

However, details on the split are very hazy, and neither of them has actually confirmed the breakup themselves, which has got people thinking it could be fake news.

People have also spotted a few signs they are still together. Firstly, the influencer posted a funny TikTok video this week where she’s sitting eating a burrito, and everyone was quick to point out that she’s in Braxton’s house.

Everyone is totally convinced this means they haven’t split after all. I mean, why would she be in her house if they’d broken up?!

“IT’S BRAXTONS HOUSE YALL HALLELUJAH,” one person commented, while another said: “I hope her and Braxton are sitting laughing at these speculations and rumors.”

“I never doubted y’all for one MINUTE, even though everyone said otherwise,” someone else said.

Some people think they might just still be friends, or she was there clearing out her stuff. However, that’s not the only sign they’re still together.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alix Earle (@alix_earle)

On top of that, people have noticed that Alix and Braxton are both still following each other on Instagram. Okay, they could just be on good terms after the breakup, but it is a bit suspicious.

Someone commented on one of her TikToks: “I need to hear from one of them that they broke up because Braxton is still following Alix and she is the only person he follows.”

Plus, she hasn’t deleted any of the loved-up pics of them together either from Instagram. Isn’t that the first thing you do after a breakup, even if you’re still friends?

Until one of them confirms it, I’m going with they’re still together. I refuse to believe otherwise.

