The Tab

Ariana Grande speaks out about Mac Miller twice in one week, with stories she’s never told

It’s been seven years since he died

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Ariana Grande has opened up about her ex Mac Miller in two rare interviews since the rapper’s tragic passing.

The singer dated Mac Miller for nearly two years, but they broke up in early 2018. Later that same year, Mac Miller tragically died of an accidental overdose at just 26 years old.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at Chapman University, Ariana opened up about how Mac Miller influenced her early career, several years before they even started dating.

“He helped me make R&B-influenced pop music and separate from that, and do the brave thing,” the singer said. “Yeah, I’ve never said that, but it was a great experience.”

“In fact the first single anyone heard from that album was The Way,” the interviewer added.

“That’s also part of why I was so eager to ask him to be a part of it, not only because he was perfect for the song, but also because I felt like I had him to thank for finding my sound,” Ariana said.

In another interview with Variety for Actors on Actors, she spoke to Adam Sandler about the first time she met the actor.

“I had my wife and two children, they saw you, they saw Mac, we got excited, that was quite a night, right?” Adam said.

“It was quite a night, I remember us being the stragglers that were the last to leave,” Ariana replied.

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande were friends for around three years before they started dating in 2016, They collaborated on lots of songs together, including My Favourite Part and a remix of Ariana’s hit single, Into You.

Most Read

Julia Filipo and Bonnie Blue

22-year-old who did vile stunt with Bonnie Blue says she’s ‘traumatised’ and needs therapy

The viral OnlyFans twunk who made filthy Wicked video has made four more, and they’re even worse

Cynthia and Ariana are in a ‘Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship’, so here’s what it means

The singer has been known to keep her private life close to her chest, including the details of her current relationship with her co-star, Ethan Slater. The pair are rumoured to have been dating for over two years.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image via YouTube/Instagram

More on: Ariana Grande Celebrity Music
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Read Next

Cynthia Erivo interview goes viral as reporter tries to ragebait by calling her ‘tough’

Ethan Slater

From start to finish: Ariana and Ethan’s controversial relationship, and what his wife had to say

Cynthia and Ariana are in a ‘Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship’, so here’s what it means

Latest

We asked KCL students what song would save them from Vecna, here’s what they said

Rosanna McNeil

It’s a good thing Vecna doesn’t exist, or half the KCL student body would be gone by now

Nick Fuentest

Infamous woman-hating podcaster admits he’s never even slept with a woman

Kieran Galpin

The same far-right incel who said ‘your body, our choice’

Tyra Banks TikTok

‘Is she okay?’: Trying to explain what Tyra Banks is up to in these bizarre viral TikTok videos

Harrison Brocklehurst

She was performing as her alter ego ‘Santa Smize’ and the audience looked perplexed

Exactly how long Bonnie Blue could be facing in prison after getting arrested in Bali

Ellissa Bain

It’s a very, very long time

Where Suge Knight is now, after Netflix’s Diddy documentary called out the rap feud

Hebe Hancock

It all links together

Billy Ray Cyrus shares brutal response to woman claiming she’s Miley’s real mother

Ellissa Bain

She alleges that the singer was adopted

Diddy

The brutal reason 50 Cent chose ABC for Diddy doc interview, as people call him a ‘menace’

Kieran Galpin

I strive to be this petty

Ariana Grande speaks out about Mac Miller twice in one week, with stories she’s never told

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s been seven years since he died

The King’s Christmas list: Here are five gifts that every KCL student will love this year

Daisy Lewin

The top student approved Christmas gifts for 2025 (no guesswork required)

Manchester tram drivers resume strike action after rejecting proposed shift changes

Grace Elvin

Strikes will continue over the Christmas season

We asked KCL students what song would save them from Vecna, here’s what they said

Rosanna McNeil

It’s a good thing Vecna doesn’t exist, or half the KCL student body would be gone by now

Nick Fuentest

Infamous woman-hating podcaster admits he’s never even slept with a woman

Kieran Galpin

The same far-right incel who said ‘your body, our choice’

Tyra Banks TikTok

‘Is she okay?’: Trying to explain what Tyra Banks is up to in these bizarre viral TikTok videos

Harrison Brocklehurst

She was performing as her alter ego ‘Santa Smize’ and the audience looked perplexed

Exactly how long Bonnie Blue could be facing in prison after getting arrested in Bali

Ellissa Bain

It’s a very, very long time

Where Suge Knight is now, after Netflix’s Diddy documentary called out the rap feud

Hebe Hancock

It all links together

Billy Ray Cyrus shares brutal response to woman claiming she’s Miley’s real mother

Ellissa Bain

She alleges that the singer was adopted

Diddy

The brutal reason 50 Cent chose ABC for Diddy doc interview, as people call him a ‘menace’

Kieran Galpin

I strive to be this petty

Ariana Grande speaks out about Mac Miller twice in one week, with stories she’s never told

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s been seven years since he died

The King’s Christmas list: Here are five gifts that every KCL student will love this year

Daisy Lewin

The top student approved Christmas gifts for 2025 (no guesswork required)

Manchester tram drivers resume strike action after rejecting proposed shift changes

Grace Elvin

Strikes will continue over the Christmas season