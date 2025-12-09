Ariana Grande speaks out about Mac Miller twice in one week, with stories she’s never told

2 hours ago

Ariana Grande has opened up about her ex Mac Miller in two rare interviews since the rapper’s tragic passing.

The singer dated Mac Miller for nearly two years, but they broke up in early 2018. Later that same year, Mac Miller tragically died of an accidental overdose at just 26 years old.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at Chapman University, Ariana opened up about how Mac Miller influenced her early career, several years before they even started dating.

“He helped me make R&B-influenced pop music and separate from that, and do the brave thing,” the singer said. “Yeah, I’ve never said that, but it was a great experience.”

Ariana Grande discusses about how her late boyfriend Mac Miller helped her find her sound in the pop R&B field 🩵🥹🕊️ pic.twitter.com/FGA2dj8586 — TheGrandeTop10 (@TheGrandeTop10) December 7, 2025

“In fact the first single anyone heard from that album was The Way,” the interviewer added.

“That’s also part of why I was so eager to ask him to be a part of it, not only because he was perfect for the song, but also because I felt like I had him to thank for finding my sound,” Ariana said.

In another interview with Variety for Actors on Actors, she spoke to Adam Sandler about the first time she met the actor.

“I had my wife and two children, they saw you, they saw Mac, we got excited, that was quite a night, right?” Adam said.

“It was quite a night, I remember us being the stragglers that were the last to leave,” Ariana replied.

the way my heart dropped when he mentioned HIM. pic.twitter.com/SExh8AITVb — s ☼ (@sunshinesnati0n) December 6, 2025

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande were friends for around three years before they started dating in 2016, They collaborated on lots of songs together, including My Favourite Part and a remix of Ariana’s hit single, Into You.

The singer has been known to keep her private life close to her chest, including the details of her current relationship with her co-star, Ethan Slater. The pair are rumoured to have been dating for over two years.

Featured image via YouTube/Instagram