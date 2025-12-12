The Tab

Robert Pattinson shares ‘two hour’ phone call he had with Zendaya while going ‘crazy’

They got super close while filming

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Robert Pattinson and Zendaya had everyone freaking out this week after a picture of them getting “engaged” went viral. It was a promo for their new film The Drama, and it seems like they got really close while filming the movie.

Coming in 2026, the rom-com is about a couple’s relationship which is rocked when one partner discovers some upsetting truths about the other, just before their wedding.

Zendaya and Pattinson play the husband and wife, and the Twilight actor has opened up about a two hour phone call he had with the Euphoria star when he was struggling with one of his scenes.

In an interview with the French news publication Première, he said he was going “crazy” before having to film a particular scene with Zendaya the next day.

“We had a scene together that was driving me crazy. I was desperately looking for its meaning, writing pages and pages of textual analysis,” he said.

“I ended up calling Zendaya the night before shooting the scene. I shared my doubts with her, I spoke for two hours, and after a while, very calmly, she made me understand that the line just said what it meant to say, that there was no hidden meaning.”

Pattinson added: “I tend to stumble over the meaning of things. To the point of overdoing it, trying to solve mysteries that aren’t really mysteries.”

The thought of Robert Pattinson and Zendaya sitting and chatting on the phone for two hours is wild, even if it was just in a professional way.

Tom Holland revealed his relationship with the actress is better than ever in a December interview with TMZ. When asked if they had split, he said: “No, absolutely not. Our relationship is something that we are quite protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone.”

