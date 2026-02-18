She was only just dumped, but Helena already shares the All Stars couples she thinks won’t last

6 hours ago

Last night saw Helena and Carrington dumped from the Love Island All Stars villa, following a public vote for favourite couples. They were blissfully unaware of the incoming drama, lounging around the pool, when they got a text to say they needed to pack their bags.

Maya Jama was waiting outside, to get all the gossip. And for once, the interview in front of the villa actually brought some drama. Helena dished all, and didn’t hold back – like usual. Now, she’s only been out the villa a matter of minutes, but Helena has already dished even more about the All Stars couples in a further exit interview. Here’s what she and Carrington had to say.

Helena doubled down on her comments about Jessy and Tommy not being legit

When Maya chatted with Helena and Carrington after their dumping, Helena pretty straight up said Jessy and Tommy were one of the only All Stars couples she didn’t rate. Helena is very close with Tommy, and said he deserves better, and Jessy isn’t as into him as she makes out.

Helena has now doubled down on these comments, and said: “I still stand on what I said at the beginning. Tommy deserves the world. He’s so pure and he’s so young and he’s got love to give. I don’t think she’s into him and I don’t think he’s into her.”

‘They’re two people I would never put together’

Helena said one couple are “two people I would never put together” but she does actually think they are “well suited”. Belle and Harrison were sort of thrown together when he entered, and things between Belle and Scott went south.

“They are two people I’d never put together, but they are quite well suited,” Helena said. “They’re laughing in bed together all the time. He’s got that humour and they do click. I know it’s still early days and not long left, but I quite liked it. I liked the group of four we had with them.”

Carrington backs the US boys in their couples

Carrington joined the main villa alongside fellow USA bombshells, Yamen and Zac. He thinks the couples they are both in are the real deal. “I think Zac and Millie are flying. They’ve been really good from the start,” he said. “Yamen and Whitney, they’re both going really strong. That’s 100 per cent one that could work very well. It’s up to them to want to do it.”

Who do Helena and Carrington think will win Love Island All Stars?

One couple both Helena and Carrington rate is Lucinda and Sean. Both of them back them to win. “They knew they had something in the moment and they decided to make this massive uproar in the villa, they stood on it and proved everyone wrong,” Helena said. “Everyone doubted it and they’ve done a u-turn. Never known two people to be so similar.”

She added if they don’t win she’d like Whitney and Yamen to. “Yamen is so good for Whitney. She really listens to him, she’s got a lot of respect for him. They just work,” Helena said.

Carrington added: “I would pick Lucinda and Sean. They’ve really grown on me and just everything they went through. How Sean backs her and how she handled being in the hot seat so long. They’ve jumped everybody with their love and connection.”

