The Tab

She was only just dumped, but Helena already shares the All Stars couples she thinks won’t last

‘They’re two people I would never put together’ 

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Last night saw Helena and Carrington dumped from the Love Island All Stars villa, following a public vote for favourite couples. They were blissfully unaware of the incoming drama, lounging around the pool, when they got a text to say they needed to pack their bags.

Maya Jama was waiting outside, to get all the gossip. And for once, the interview in front of the villa actually brought some drama. Helena dished all, and didn’t hold back – like usual. Now, she’s only been out the villa a matter of minutes, but Helena has already dished even more about the All Stars couples in a further exit interview. Here’s what she and Carrington had to say.

Love Island All Stars 2026 couples

via ITV

Helena doubled down on her comments about Jessy and Tommy not being legit

When Maya chatted with Helena and Carrington after their dumping, Helena pretty straight up said Jessy and Tommy were one of the only All Stars couples she didn’t rate. Helena is very close with Tommy, and said he deserves better, and Jessy isn’t as into him as she makes out.

Helena has now doubled down on these comments, and said: “I still stand on what I said at the beginning. Tommy deserves the world. He’s so pure and he’s so young and he’s got love to give. I don’t think she’s into him and I don’t think he’s into her.”

‘They’re two people I would never put together’

Helena said one couple are “two people I would never put together” but she does actually think they are “well suited”. Belle and Harrison were sort of thrown together when he entered, and things between Belle and Scott went south.

“They are two people I’d never put together, but they are quite well suited,” Helena said. “They’re laughing in bed together all the time. He’s got that humour and they do click. I know it’s still early days and not long left, but I quite liked it. I liked the group of four we had with them.”

Helena and Carrington on Love Island All Stars 2026

via ITV

Carrington backs the US boys in their couples

Carrington joined the main villa alongside fellow USA bombshells, Yamen and Zac. He thinks the couples they are both in are the real deal. “I think Zac and Millie are flying. They’ve been really good from the start,” he said. “Yamen and Whitney, they’re both going really strong. That’s 100 per cent one that could work very well. It’s up to them to want to do it.”

Who do Helena and Carrington think will win Love Island All Stars?

One couple both Helena and Carrington rate is Lucinda and Sean. Both of them back them to win. “They knew they had something in the moment and they decided to make this massive uproar in the villa, they stood on it and proved everyone wrong,” Helena said. “Everyone doubted it and they’ve done a u-turn. Never known two people to be so similar.”

She added if they don’t win she’d like Whitney and Yamen to. “Yamen is so good for Whitney. She really listens to him, she’s got a lot of respect for him. They just work,” Helena said.

Carrington added: “I would pick Lucinda and Sean. They’ve really grown on me and just everything they went through. How Sean backs her and how she handled being in the hot seat so long. They’ve jumped everybody with their love and connection.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Read Next

‘They went all night’: All the most x-rated scenes that had to be cut from Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2026 bombshells still left to come

There’s just a week left, but these bombshells are still ‘lined up’ for Love Island All Stars 2026

It’s the longest Love Island All Stars ever, so here’s when the 2026 series actually ends

Latest

Love Island’s Abi gives Leanne strong warning on what Scott will be like outside the villa

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He just promised to introduce Leanne to his family

This is messy proof All Stars’ Whitney and Yamen are cursed and I can’t belive it’s real

Ellissa Bain

History is repeating itself

love island all stars couples age gaps

The age gaps of the Love Island All Stars couples prove who will really last after the villa

Claudia Cox

One couple only have three days between them

Calling all aspiring journalists: The Glasgow Tab is looking for a new Editor-in-Chief

Esther Knowles

Applications close 23:59 on Wednesday 25th February

Ranking Islanders All Stars 2026 flop

Ranking Islanders who are most likely to flop after All Stars 2026, based on their follower count

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not looking good for Zac

University of Bristol asks humanities and modern languages staff to voluntarily quit

Chrissy Flannery

This scheme comes as part of the ‘managed decline’ of schools deemed less profitable to the university

Addison Rae’s dad Monty Lopez arrested over alleged ‘public exposure’ charge

Hebe Hancock

He’s no stranger to scandal

‘It was taken out of context’: Brianna from Love Is Blind confirms Chris is only a friend

Esther Knowles

Apparently Bri’s serious conversation with Connor wasn’t even about Chris

Prizes and performances: Lancaster University Festival of the Arts returns for 2026

Erin Malik

The event heads back to the LICA building this Saturday

Dark ‘reason’ Hudson Williams is more successful after Heated Rivalry than Connor Storrie

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Hudson just became the face of Balenciaga

Love Island’s Abi gives Leanne strong warning on what Scott will be like outside the villa

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He just promised to introduce Leanne to his family

This is messy proof All Stars’ Whitney and Yamen are cursed and I can’t belive it’s real

Ellissa Bain

History is repeating itself

love island all stars couples age gaps

The age gaps of the Love Island All Stars couples prove who will really last after the villa

Claudia Cox

One couple only have three days between them

Calling all aspiring journalists: The Glasgow Tab is looking for a new Editor-in-Chief

Esther Knowles

Applications close 23:59 on Wednesday 25th February

Ranking Islanders All Stars 2026 flop

Ranking Islanders who are most likely to flop after All Stars 2026, based on their follower count

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not looking good for Zac

University of Bristol asks humanities and modern languages staff to voluntarily quit

Chrissy Flannery

This scheme comes as part of the ‘managed decline’ of schools deemed less profitable to the university

Addison Rae’s dad Monty Lopez arrested over alleged ‘public exposure’ charge

Hebe Hancock

He’s no stranger to scandal

‘It was taken out of context’: Brianna from Love Is Blind confirms Chris is only a friend

Esther Knowles

Apparently Bri’s serious conversation with Connor wasn’t even about Chris

Prizes and performances: Lancaster University Festival of the Arts returns for 2026

Erin Malik

The event heads back to the LICA building this Saturday

Dark ‘reason’ Hudson Williams is more successful after Heated Rivalry than Connor Storrie

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Hudson just became the face of Balenciaga