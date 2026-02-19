The Tab

Teviot to reopen on March the 4th

After being closed for almost three years Teviot Row House is finally reopening next week

Kitty Messer | News

The oldest student union in the world is reopening on the 4th of March after being closed for refurbishment in September 2023.

From Wednesday next week, students, staff and the public will be able to use spaces inside Teviot.

The Union Social, a new morning-to-late-night bar and eatery will be opening alongside The Gallery Cafe and The Gallery Commons, spaces for getting food,meeting friends and studying.

The Lounge, a social space with heat and eat facilites will also be opening on Wednesday.

Other spaces, such as the popular Library Bar will be opening over the following few days.

The university said the staggered opening will support a smooth experience for those accessing the building and for the team working at teviot.

The £10 million project includes improvements to accessibility, a refurbished study area and a merged sports bar and underground club.

The project also involved replacing leaded windows, improving insulation and upgrading lighting to LED with these repairs improving sustainability.

The Edinburgh University Students’ Association (EUSA) has worked closely with independent businesses to restore original features.

Spaces like the Library Bar and Debating Hall remain familiar with subtle renovations.

EUSA will be hosting a range of launch events throughout March to welcome students back to the building.

These include Six Nations rubgy screenings and live music.

The university said the re-opening of Teviot will result in changes at Potterrow which was adapted when Teviot closed.

Spaces in Potterrow will revert to their original uses as daytime study space, event spaces and staff offices.

Before the refurbishment, none of Teviot was fully wheelchair accessible. Now almost 90 per cent of public spaces will be fully accessible.

EUSA worked closely with the university who funded the redevelopment to ensure Teviot’s character, heritage and history were preserved.

Initially set to reopen in early 2025, many students are delighted to have the well-loved student union back.

Harry, a final-year Engineering student said: “It’s great to see Teviot finally reopening. It was the best place to go in first year and I’m happy I’ll be able to see it again before graduating.”

Full details about events and the reopening can be found on the EUSA website.

Kitty Messer | News
Latest

So, we actually know whether Alex and Ashley successfully get married on Love Is Blind

Hayley Soen

Their outcome has leaked

the night agent season three who dies cathering peter chelsea er somebody else and the president

Wait, who dies in The Night Agent season three? Here’s a proper explanation of each death

Claudia Cox

Peter’s co-workers have terrible life expectancies

America's Next Top Model winners now

A nosy look into the lives of America’s Next Top Model winners, and where they are now

Suchismita Ghosh

Some of them have moved away from modelling

All the UK unis which are cutting back arts and humanities courses in 2026 to save money

Claudia Cox

Er, one Russell Group uni has suspended over 40 courses

wealthiest celebrity couples 2026

Ka-ching: A nosy look at the wealthiest celebrity couples of 2026 and how much they’re worth

Suchismita Ghosh

Three of them are worth over a billion dollars

Teviot to reopen on March the 4th

Kitty Messer

After being closed for almost three years Teviot Row House is finally reopening next week

Jutta Leerdam’s cheeky gold medal celebration could land her a huge $1 million Nike payout

Hebe Hancock

She could also be fined for the move

The weekly spend of a ‘cautiously optimistic’ young professional earning £27k in Manchester

Francesca Eke

Amira doesn’t receive any financial support and is saving for a solo trip to Japan

Chris

Chris’ ex from before Love Is Blind has spoken out again, and it just gets worse

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, he said he was going on a work trip when it was actually reality TV

‘Left with PTSD’: What Shia LaBeouf’s huge list of celebrity exes have said about him

Hebe Hancock

I can’t believe he’s got this many

So, we actually know whether Alex and Ashley successfully get married on Love Is Blind

Hayley Soen

Their outcome has leaked

the night agent season three who dies cathering peter chelsea er somebody else and the president

Wait, who dies in The Night Agent season three? Here’s a proper explanation of each death

Claudia Cox

Peter’s co-workers have terrible life expectancies

America's Next Top Model winners now

A nosy look into the lives of America’s Next Top Model winners, and where they are now

Suchismita Ghosh

Some of them have moved away from modelling

All the UK unis which are cutting back arts and humanities courses in 2026 to save money

Claudia Cox

Er, one Russell Group uni has suspended over 40 courses

wealthiest celebrity couples 2026

Ka-ching: A nosy look at the wealthiest celebrity couples of 2026 and how much they’re worth

Suchismita Ghosh

Three of them are worth over a billion dollars

Teviot to reopen on March the 4th

Kitty Messer

After being closed for almost three years Teviot Row House is finally reopening next week

Jutta Leerdam’s cheeky gold medal celebration could land her a huge $1 million Nike payout

Hebe Hancock

She could also be fined for the move

The weekly spend of a ‘cautiously optimistic’ young professional earning £27k in Manchester

Francesca Eke

Amira doesn’t receive any financial support and is saving for a solo trip to Japan

Chris

Chris’ ex from before Love Is Blind has spoken out again, and it just gets worse

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, he said he was going on a work trip when it was actually reality TV

‘Left with PTSD’: What Shia LaBeouf’s huge list of celebrity exes have said about him

Hebe Hancock

I can’t believe he’s got this many