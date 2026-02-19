Teviot to reopen on March the 4th

After being closed for almost three years Teviot Row House is finally reopening next week

3 hours ago

The oldest student union in the world is reopening on the 4th of March after being closed for refurbishment in September 2023.

From Wednesday next week, students, staff and the public will be able to use spaces inside Teviot.

The Union Social, a new morning-to-late-night bar and eatery will be opening alongside The Gallery Cafe and The Gallery Commons, spaces for getting food,meeting friends and studying.

The Lounge, a social space with heat and eat facilites will also be opening on Wednesday.

Other spaces, such as the popular Library Bar will be opening over the following few days.

The university said the staggered opening will support a smooth experience for those accessing the building and for the team working at teviot.

The £10 million project includes improvements to accessibility, a refurbished study area and a merged sports bar and underground club.

The project also involved replacing leaded windows, improving insulation and upgrading lighting to LED with these repairs improving sustainability.

The Edinburgh University Students’ Association (EUSA) has worked closely with independent businesses to restore original features.

Spaces like the Library Bar and Debating Hall remain familiar with subtle renovations.

EUSA will be hosting a range of launch events throughout March to welcome students back to the building.

These include Six Nations rubgy screenings and live music.

The university said the re-opening of Teviot will result in changes at Potterrow which was adapted when Teviot closed.

Spaces in Potterrow will revert to their original uses as daytime study space, event spaces and staff offices.

Before the refurbishment, none of Teviot was fully wheelchair accessible. Now almost 90 per cent of public spaces will be fully accessible.

EUSA worked closely with the university who funded the redevelopment to ensure Teviot’s character, heritage and history were preserved.

Initially set to reopen in early 2025, many students are delighted to have the well-loved student union back.

Harry, a final-year Engineering student said: “It’s great to see Teviot finally reopening. It was the best place to go in first year and I’m happy I’ll be able to see it again before graduating.”

Full details about events and the reopening can be found on the EUSA website.