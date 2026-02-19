The Tab

Jutta Leerdam’s cheeky gold medal celebration could land her a huge $1 million Nike payout

She could also be fined for the move

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Jutta Leerdam’s cheeky gold medal celebration could land her a huge $1 million Nike payout after cameras caught her revealing a Nike sports bra during her winter Olympic gold medal celebration.

The 27-year-old, who is engaged to influencer-boxer Jake Paul, stormed to victory in the women’s 1,000m at the Milano‑Cortina Games. Leerdam set a new Olympic record with a time of 1:12.31, making her one of the sport’s biggest names.

Mickael Chavet/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

But it was her post-race celebration that’s now making headlines. After being crowned Olympic champion, broadcast footage showed Leerdam unzipping her racing suit to reveal a white sports bra from sponsor Nike. A photo of the moment was later shared with Nike’s 298 million Instagram followers.

Marketing experts say that kind of global exposure could trigger a huge endorsement bonus. Frederique de Laat told Dutch outlet AD: “With Nike, I suspect you’re looking at a figure of over a million.”

Some initially questioned whether the display breached Olympic advertising rules, which strictly limit athlete promotion during competition. However, the International Olympic Committee has confirmed Leerdam faces no sanctions. IOC TMS managing director Anne‑Sophie Voumard described the moment as “normal practice”.

With millions of viewers and a viral brand image, the celebration may end up being one of the most lucrative zip-downs in Olympic history.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nike (@nike)

Jake Paul proposed to the athlete in March of last year while they were on a trip to St Lucia. They announced the news in a joint Instagram post as they said they “can’t wait to spend forever together”.

“I never, ever expected to date him, like never,” Leerdam revealed on the Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson documentary. “Of course, I didn’t know a lot about him. I could only scroll on his Instagram and form an opinion like the whole world does. But he is the complete opposite.”

Featured image credit: Mickael Chavet/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

