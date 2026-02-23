The Tab

University of Manchester challenges ‘misleading’ report on grade inflation

The university offered ways the data could have been presented more accurately

Katie Thompson | News

The University of Manchester has responded to a claim made by the Sunday Times that it is awarding a disproportionately high percentage of first class degrees, criticising the publication’s portrayal of the data as “misleading.”

A Sunday Times article highlights that 38.3 per cent of UoM students were awarded first class degrees by the University of Manchester in 2024/25, a 109.3 per cent increase since 2010/11 – a statistic that the University of Manchester argues unfairly distorts the actual data.

In a statement to The Manchester Tab, the university expressed concerns that by displaying the data in this way, the article gave readers an inaccurate picture.

The university believes a consideration of specific contexts may have been missed from the report, claiming that for many institutions, the benchmark year of 2010/11 saw universities awarding “an unusually low number of firsts”, meaning the comparison may not be reflective of the true picture.

The Sunday Times piece is based on a report by the Office for Students which analysed changes to grade attainment from 2010/11 to 2023/24, considering to what extent factors like entrance qualifications and subject of study could explain the changes.

via Unsplash

The data shows a marked rise in the top grades awarded across the board at all English universities over this time period, and regulators suggest that a large proportion of these are “unexplained”.

“It’s important not to conflate a percentage increase with a proportion of ‘unexplained’ grades”, a representative of the University of Manchester argued.

The university also claimed the way in which the data was portrayed was “misleading” and gave readers an inaccurate impression of the levels of inflation.

“Displaying a percentage point change would show a more accurate picture to readers”, the university said.

A spokesperson for the university directed the Manchester Tab to a statement made by the Russell Group, which defended its universities’ “rigorous measures” and said that “the regulator has means to raise concerns if it has them.”

“Publicly available data shows that the number of firsts given at all English Russell Group universities is very close to the Office for Students’ expectations”, the Russell Group said, “with only a small number of ‘unexplained’ firsts at our universities.”

“It’s correct that trends over time show increased achievement, which reflects how students are supported to learn and succeed across different institutions and courses. A degree from a Russell Group university remains very valuable to a graduate’s skills, knowledge, and ultimately their workplace contributions and lifetime earnings.”

The Sunday Times was contacted for comment.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Manchester Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Katie Thompson | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Multiple Manchester universities facing legal claims from students over Covid disruptions

raye manchester gig

Reports of ‘at least 10 incidents’ of medical calls at Raye’s ‘overcrowded’ Manchester gig

manchester campus emergency response

Huge emergency response seen near university campuses in Manchester

Latest

Police investigating footage of man ‘being attacked’ at Britain First march in Manchester

Jessica Owen

A video shows a man kicking another person while holding a Union Jack flag

KATSEYE reason Manon hiatus contradicts

People think KATSEYE’s reason for the temporary hiatus contradicts what Manon actually said

Suchismita Ghosh

‘These are two completely different statements’

University of Manchester challenges ‘misleading’ report on grade inflation

Katie Thompson

The university offered ways the data could have been presented more accurately

These major Hollywood celebs have donated HUGE sums to Eric Dane’s family after his death

Hebe Hancock

Hailey Bieber donated $20,000

love island all stars belle harrison lauren

Lauren’s messy response to Harrison arguing about their ‘break-up’ on Love Island All Stars

Claudia Cox

Lauren claims ‘it wasn’t a proper break-up’

Here’s what Love Island’s Harrison’s mum really said about Lauren drama, after ‘call’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all came out in last night’s episode

Sherlock in Ali G? Here are all the major celebrities who went to uni in Manchester

Jessica Owen

Currently picturing Mrs Weasley in Cavendish… we really can’t

Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell Canada video truth

Here’s the truth about that viral video of Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell ‘free’ in Canada

Suchismita Ghosh

It looks so real

Your ultimate guide to dodging the rain: A walk around Lancaster’s coffee shops

Isabella Frost

Based almost purely on coffee and cake because we don’t think anything else should be considered

People fuming as Belle ruthlessly ‘spins the story’ on Scott and Leanne after All Stars exit

Ellissa Bain

‘Is she ever going to take responsibility?’

Police investigating footage of man ‘being attacked’ at Britain First march in Manchester

Jessica Owen

A video shows a man kicking another person while holding a Union Jack flag

KATSEYE reason Manon hiatus contradicts

People think KATSEYE’s reason for the temporary hiatus contradicts what Manon actually said

Suchismita Ghosh

‘These are two completely different statements’

University of Manchester challenges ‘misleading’ report on grade inflation

Katie Thompson

The university offered ways the data could have been presented more accurately

These major Hollywood celebs have donated HUGE sums to Eric Dane’s family after his death

Hebe Hancock

Hailey Bieber donated $20,000

love island all stars belle harrison lauren

Lauren’s messy response to Harrison arguing about their ‘break-up’ on Love Island All Stars

Claudia Cox

Lauren claims ‘it wasn’t a proper break-up’

Here’s what Love Island’s Harrison’s mum really said about Lauren drama, after ‘call’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all came out in last night’s episode

Sherlock in Ali G? Here are all the major celebrities who went to uni in Manchester

Jessica Owen

Currently picturing Mrs Weasley in Cavendish… we really can’t

Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell Canada video truth

Here’s the truth about that viral video of Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell ‘free’ in Canada

Suchismita Ghosh

It looks so real

Your ultimate guide to dodging the rain: A walk around Lancaster’s coffee shops

Isabella Frost

Based almost purely on coffee and cake because we don’t think anything else should be considered

People fuming as Belle ruthlessly ‘spins the story’ on Scott and Leanne after All Stars exit

Ellissa Bain

‘Is she ever going to take responsibility?’