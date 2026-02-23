Exeter student charged with voyuerism after secretly filming young women in their homes

5 hours ago

A University of Exeter student has appeared in court after being accused of secretly recording women at multiple addresses across Exeter.

23-year-old Benjamin Fu has been charged with five counts of voyeurism, along with two counts of trespassing with intent to commit a sexual offence, to which he gave no plea.

The allegations relate to a series of incidents said to have taken place between 1st October 2025 and 3rd February 2026.

Locations mentioned in connection with the charges are areas in Exeter that are very popular with students, including Springfield Road, Pennsylvania Road, Victoria Street, and Hoopern Street.

According to police, the charges follow reports of women being targeted inside residential properties.

Fu allegedly filmed women without their knowledge, entered bedrooms, and went through personal belongings, including underwear drawers.

Officers launched an investigation after concerns about suspicious activity at a number of addresses.

Police were first made aware of Fu in October 2025. At that time, there was not enough evidence to pursue charges and he was released on conditional bail.

Following further enquiries, he was later returned to custody, charged, and appeared before Exeter Magistrates’ Court on 16th February 2026.

Fu remains in custody ahead of his next appearance before Exeter Crown Court on 19th March 2026 and has since had to defer his studies as a third-year student at the University of Exeter.

An Exeter University spokesperson said: “This is an active case and it is inappropriate to comment at this stage.”

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons