Exeter student charged with voyuerism after secretly filming young women in their homes

Benjamin Fu targeted student areas and even entered women’s bedrooms

Lauren Adams | News

A University of Exeter student has appeared in court after being accused of secretly recording women at multiple addresses across Exeter.

23-year-old Benjamin Fu has been charged with five counts of voyeurism, along with two counts of trespassing with intent to commit a sexual offence, to which he gave no plea.

The allegations relate to a series of incidents said to have taken place between 1st October 2025 and 3rd February 2026.

Locations mentioned in connection with the charges are areas in Exeter that are very popular with students, including Springfield Road, Pennsylvania Road, Victoria Street, and Hoopern Street.

According to police, the charges follow reports of women being targeted inside residential properties.

Fu allegedly filmed women without their knowledge, entered bedrooms, and went through personal belongings, including underwear drawers.

via Wikimedia Commons

Officers launched an investigation after concerns about suspicious activity at a number of addresses.

Police were first made aware of Fu in October 2025. At that time, there was not enough evidence to pursue charges and he was released on conditional bail.

Following further enquiries, he was later returned to custody, charged, and appeared before Exeter Magistrates’ Court on 16th February 2026.

Fu remains in custody ahead of his next appearance before Exeter Crown Court on 19th March 2026 and has since had to defer his studies as a third-year student at the University of Exeter.

An Exeter University spokesperson said: “This is an active case and it is inappropriate to comment at this stage.”

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123.  Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons

Over 10 people have been arrested after Britain First protests spark chaos in Manchester

Alisa Pasha

Mounted units, dog teams, and over 50 extra officers had to be deployed to manage the protests

Police investigating footage of man ‘being attacked’ at Britain First march in Manchester

Jessica Owen

A video shows a man kicking another person while holding a Union Jack flag

KATSEYE reason Manon hiatus contradicts

People think KATSEYE’s reason for the temporary hiatus contradicts what Manon actually said

Suchismita Ghosh

‘These are two completely different statements’

University of Manchester challenges ‘misleading’ report on grade inflation

Katie Thompson

The university offered ways the data could have been presented more accurately

These major Hollywood celebs have donated HUGE sums to Eric Dane’s family after his death

Hebe Hancock

Hailey Bieber donated $20,000

love island all stars belle harrison lauren

Lauren’s messy response to Harrison arguing about their ‘break-up’ on Love Island All Stars

Claudia Cox

Lauren claims ‘it wasn’t a proper break-up’

Here’s what Love Island’s Harrison’s mum really said about Lauren drama, after ‘call’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all came out in last night’s episode

Sherlock in Ali G? Here are all the major celebrities who went to uni in Manchester

Jessica Owen

Currently picturing Mrs Weasley in Cavendish… we really can’t

Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell Canada video truth

Here's the truth about that viral video of Epstein's partner Ghislaine Maxwell 'free' in Canada

Suchismita Ghosh

It looks so real

Suchismita Ghosh

It looks so real

Your ultimate guide to dodging the rain: A walk around Lancaster’s coffee shops

Isabella Frost

Based almost purely on coffee and cake because we don’t think anything else should be considered

