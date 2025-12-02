Prepared to be humbled? Here’s exactly how to do the AI roast filter on TikTok

6 hours ago

AI videos are fooling all of us – if you claim you haven’t fallen victim yet, you’re either lying or oblivious.

But gone are the days of relying on ChatGPT just for a cheeky assignment question – people are using AI to create family portraits, make photographs come alive and even roast themselves (?).

Whatever the reason why, the new AI roast filter that humbles you on TikTok is doing the rounds.

Here’s how to do use AI roast filter on TikTok

1. Open TikTok and go to the effects panel

Launch the TikTok app.

Tap the plus (+) button to start creating a video.

On the left of the red record button, tap “Effects”

2. Search for the AI roast filter

In the Effects menu, tap the search icon.

Type “AI Roast”, “Roast me AI”, or “AI Portrait Roast” — the name varies depending on your region.

Look for the effect with an AI face or camera-style icon commonly used for AI filters.

Tap the filter to load it.

3. Upload photo

The filter may ask you to take a photo of yourself, which the AI will analyse and roast. Others work with a short video or a still frame taken automatically. Upload your photo and make sure your face is clearly visible.

5. Save and post

AI will create a video using the filter on TikTok, which you can save and post.

Tips to make a savage roast video

For funnier results, try making an unusual facial expression, experimenting with odd angles or lighting, or adding accessories the AI might comment on. The more dramatic the input, the better the roast usually is.

