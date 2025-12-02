The Tab
AI roast filter TikTok

Prepared to be humbled? Here’s exactly how to do the AI roast filter on TikTok

He does not hold back

Francesca Eke | Trends

AI videos are fooling all of us – if you claim you haven’t fallen victim yet, you’re either lying or oblivious.

But gone are the days of relying on ChatGPT just for a cheeky assignment question – people are using AI to create family portraits, make photographs come alive and even roast themselves (?).

Whatever the reason why, the new AI roast filter that humbles you on TikTok is doing the rounds.

Here’s how to do use AI roast filter on TikTok

@caitlinreneeholmes

I actually got called a labubu all night so this is accurate x

♬ original sound – capcut.trend.uk

1. Open TikTok and go to the effects panel

  • Launch the TikTok app.
  • Tap the plus (+) button to start creating a video.
  • On the left of the red record button, tap “Effects”

 2. Search for the AI roast filter

  • In the Effects menu, tap the search icon.
  • Type “AI Roast”, “Roast me AI”, or “AI Portrait Roast” — the name varies depending on your region.
  • Look for the effect with an AI face or camera-style icon commonly used for AI filters.
  • Tap the filter to load it.

3. Upload photo

  • The filter may ask you to take a photo of yourself, which the AI will analyse and roast. Others work with a short video or a still frame taken automatically. Upload your photo and make sure your face is clearly visible.

5. Save and post 

AI will create a video using the filter on TikTok, which you can save and post.

@capcutdailyuk

Ai roasts me trend #airoast #aitrend #CapCut #capcutpioneer #pioneertemplate

♬ original sound – capcut.trend.uk

Tips to make a savage roast video

Most Read

Ethan Slater

Erm, explaining Ethan Slater’s gay-for-pay moment as naughty video resurfaces after Wicked

Jonathan Bailey reveals tragic reason Fiyero picks Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, that was cut

Love Is Blind Nick sexuality

Exclusive: Love Is Blind’s Nick addresses his sexuality for first time after those comments

For funnier results, try making an unusual facial expression, experimenting with odd angles or lighting, or adding accessories the AI might comment on. The more dramatic the input, the better the roast usually is.

Featured image via TikTok @jyoung101capcut @capcutdailyuk 

More on: AI TikTok Trends Viral
Francesca Eke | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

If you’re curious, here’s exactly how you can see your Netflix Wrapped for 2025

It’s time! Here’s how to get your TikTok Wrapped 2025, and see all your yearly stats

What on earth does WANGHAF mean on TikTok?! Here’s the viral trend explained

Latest
Angry Ginge

Because we’ve all forgotten, let’s revisit Angry Ginge’s arrest from before I’m A Celeb

Kieran Galpin

He was ‘genuinely traumatised’ by the incident

A very Selly Christmas: How to make the most out of the festive season at uni

Ruby Howe

Because what says ‘Christmas’ better than some lopsided fairy lights in your grimy uni kitchen.

The ultimate guide to London Christmas markets

Elsie Grover-Jones

Christmas is all about lists, and trust me, this one’s the only one you’ll need to escape the crowds and keep within your student budget

I’m A Celeb’s Kelly Brook reveals what cosmetic work she’s had and it’s not what you think

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I honestly didn’t expect that

Here’s the petty reason I’m A Celeb’s Aitch and rapper Central Cee have huge beef

Hebe Hancock

I’m a bit lost

AI roast filter TikTok

Prepared to be humbled? Here’s exactly how to do the AI roast filter on TikTok

Francesca Eke

He does not hold back

Everything you need to know about Liverpool’s Reclaim the Night march this year

Lucy Chung

‘Join us as we reclaim our streets, our nights and our rights’

Watch these two deleted scenes from Wicked part one, that majorly foreshadow For Good

Ellissa Bain

They hit so hard after the second film

Cardiff Met honours female sport pioneer and founder of The Well HQ Dr Emma Ross

Lucy Moore

‘It is a great honour to present Emma with an Honorary Doctorate, and we look forward to continuing our work together in the future.’

The final has begun: Who will you crown The Warwick Tab’s BNOC 2025?

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The power is all in your hands now

Angry Ginge

Because we’ve all forgotten, let’s revisit Angry Ginge’s arrest from before I’m A Celeb

Kieran Galpin

He was ‘genuinely traumatised’ by the incident

A very Selly Christmas: How to make the most out of the festive season at uni

Ruby Howe

Because what says ‘Christmas’ better than some lopsided fairy lights in your grimy uni kitchen.

The ultimate guide to London Christmas markets

Elsie Grover-Jones

Christmas is all about lists, and trust me, this one’s the only one you’ll need to escape the crowds and keep within your student budget

I’m A Celeb’s Kelly Brook reveals what cosmetic work she’s had and it’s not what you think

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I honestly didn’t expect that

Here’s the petty reason I’m A Celeb’s Aitch and rapper Central Cee have huge beef

Hebe Hancock

I’m a bit lost

AI roast filter TikTok

Prepared to be humbled? Here’s exactly how to do the AI roast filter on TikTok

Francesca Eke

He does not hold back

Everything you need to know about Liverpool’s Reclaim the Night march this year

Lucy Chung

‘Join us as we reclaim our streets, our nights and our rights’

Watch these two deleted scenes from Wicked part one, that majorly foreshadow For Good

Ellissa Bain

They hit so hard after the second film

Cardiff Met honours female sport pioneer and founder of The Well HQ Dr Emma Ross

Lucy Moore

‘It is a great honour to present Emma with an Honorary Doctorate, and we look forward to continuing our work together in the future.’

The final has begun: Who will you crown The Warwick Tab’s BNOC 2025?

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The power is all in your hands now