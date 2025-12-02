I’m A Celeb’s Kelly Brook reveals what cosmetic work she’s had and it’s not what you think

6 hours ago

Ex-model Kelly Brook is a favourite on I’m A Celeb this year, and a lot of rumours are going around about what cosmetic work she’s had done. Here’s what she’s actually confirmed – and why she’ll never get that one everyone thinks she has.

Getting her start in the modelling industry, Kelly Brook has been super open about her relationship with her body, especially in the lead-up to her entering the jungle. The 46-year-old has openly spoken out against plastic surgery for years now, and strongly denies ever having a boob job, despite the rumours.

“I think it’s really nice to be celebrated for who I am. It’s not really about me being curvy, it’s more about me being someone who understands what works for them and embraces that – and has managed to make a business out of that. I don’t like the fake look,” she said in a 2013 interview with Female First.

During the run-up to I’m A Celeb, Kelly said she tried to focus on gaining weight and going to the gym to prepare herself for the survival show.

“I said I was going to go to the gym and do some big hikes. I haven’t done any of that,” she admitted on the How To Fail podcast. “I have also been fattening myself up in the run-up as I’ve been having chocolate, roast dinners and a few glasses of wine.”

But just because she’s against plastic surgery doesn’t mean she’s entirely anti-cosmetic procedures. Kelly has talked about getting some light work done on her face to help achieve her desired look.

“I love facials, I love massages,” she told Kelly Day. “I have a bit of Botox because I frown a lot.”

She’s also spoken about getting a strawberry lift, which uses laser technology to get rid of excess fat.

“I just want to say a big thank you to the ladies who have been so kind in giving me the Strawberry lift, which is an amazing new laser treatment,” she said on Instagram. “It focuses on your neck and this kind of double chin area, which, as I’m getting older… I mean, what is going on?”

