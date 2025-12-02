The Tab

A very Selly Christmas: How to make the most out of the festive season at uni

Because what says ‘Christmas’ better than some lopsided fairy lights in your grimy uni kitchen.

Ruby Howe | News

With December in full swing and not long until semester one officially comes to an end, here’s a list of a few of the best things to make your uni Christmas a classic student celebration. It really is the simple things that make this season so special at uni!

Friends-mas

Starting strong, a classic house Christmas dinner is perfect to get everyone in the festive mood. A bit of creativity with the roast and oven space might be needed but it’s worth it for that home-cooked meal. It’s great for some quality time together and a great way to spend a rainy Sunday. Crank up the Christmas tunes and delegate the kitchen tasks – it’s only fun if everyone is involved, so get that one housemate off the sofa. Good luck to whoever’s on washing-up duty!

Decorate your space

One of the highlights of a uni Christmas is being able to decorate your house or flat in all the silly decorations you’ve always wanted to. Buzzballs as baubles, your Movember crushes perched high on the tree, and a questionably hung paper chain- anything goes! Make the decorations your own, incorporating sustainability and affordable (broke) student living to get into the festive spirit. They’ll probably be staying up until you move out, so now’s the time to get creative.

Christmas FAB

An institutionalised occasion, this Saturday’s FAB won’t be one to miss. With fancy dress encouraged and a Christmas karaoke bar, it’s always a night to remember (or not, depending on how the night goes). An easy commute from your door to the Guild, FAB is sure to get you into the Christmas mood and forget about all your upcoming assignments.

Most Read

Ethan Slater

Erm, explaining Ethan Slater’s gay-for-pay moment as naughty video resurfaces after Wicked

Jonathan Bailey reveals tragic reason Fiyero picks Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, that was cut

Love Is Blind Nick sexuality

Exclusive: Love Is Blind’s Nick addresses his sexuality for first time after those comments

Festive baking

An easy but fun activity, baking is one of the most underrated student activities. You could make some festive cookies (with a vodka bottle rolling pin and a lack of cookie cutter) to spread the cheer and produce some needed sweet treats to get you through these last few study sessions.

Birmingham’s Christmas Market

Although Birmingham’s Frankfurt Christmas market is a few train stops away at New Street, it would be a crime not to include it in the student essentials to make the most of the season in Birmingham. With live music, lots of food, and festive gifts, it’s the perfect place to go on a weekday evening when you are meant to be at a 5-7 lecture. Just avoid it at all costs on the weekend- it’s worse than the Bullring!

Secret Santa

Secret Santa is one of the things you can’t miss when planning your student festive season. Make it silly and set a £5 budget to see what you can all rustle up from University Superstore. This not only fits in with the student budget but also ensures some very laughable results.

Via theretrostoreuk on Unsplash

Movie night

An obvious one, but a movie night is a must for a student’s Christmas. Squeeze all six of you onto that three-seater sofa and watch the Christmas classic that one of your housemates undoubtedly hasn’t watched (how can someone have gone twenty years without watching ‘Nativity!’ ?)

Ruby Howe | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles
Latest
Angry Ginge

Because we’ve all forgotten, let’s revisit Angry Ginge’s arrest from before I’m A Celeb

Kieran Galpin

He was ‘genuinely traumatised’ by the incident

A very Selly Christmas: How to make the most out of the festive season at uni

Ruby Howe

Because what says ‘Christmas’ better than some lopsided fairy lights in your grimy uni kitchen.

The ultimate guide to London Christmas markets

Elsie Grover-Jones

Christmas is all about lists, and trust me, this one’s the only one you’ll need to escape the crowds and keep within your student budget

I’m A Celeb’s Kelly Brook reveals what cosmetic work she’s had and it’s not what you think

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I honestly didn’t expect that

Here’s the petty reason I’m A Celeb’s Aitch and rapper Central Cee have huge beef

Hebe Hancock

I’m a bit lost

AI roast filter TikTok

Prepared to be humbled? Here’s exactly how to do the AI roast filter on TikTok

Francesca Eke

He does not hold back

Everything you need to know about Liverpool’s Reclaim the Night march this year

Lucy Chung

‘Join us as we reclaim our streets, our nights and our rights’

Watch these two deleted scenes from Wicked part one, that majorly foreshadow For Good

Ellissa Bain

They hit so hard after the second film

Cardiff Met honours female sport pioneer and founder of The Well HQ Dr Emma Ross

Lucy Moore

‘It is a great honour to present Emma with an Honorary Doctorate, and we look forward to continuing our work together in the future.’

The final has begun: Who will you crown The Warwick Tab’s BNOC 2025?

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The power is all in your hands now

Angry Ginge

Because we’ve all forgotten, let’s revisit Angry Ginge’s arrest from before I’m A Celeb

Kieran Galpin

He was ‘genuinely traumatised’ by the incident

A very Selly Christmas: How to make the most out of the festive season at uni

Ruby Howe

Because what says ‘Christmas’ better than some lopsided fairy lights in your grimy uni kitchen.

The ultimate guide to London Christmas markets

Elsie Grover-Jones

Christmas is all about lists, and trust me, this one’s the only one you’ll need to escape the crowds and keep within your student budget

I’m A Celeb’s Kelly Brook reveals what cosmetic work she’s had and it’s not what you think

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I honestly didn’t expect that

Here’s the petty reason I’m A Celeb’s Aitch and rapper Central Cee have huge beef

Hebe Hancock

I’m a bit lost

AI roast filter TikTok

Prepared to be humbled? Here’s exactly how to do the AI roast filter on TikTok

Francesca Eke

He does not hold back

Everything you need to know about Liverpool’s Reclaim the Night march this year

Lucy Chung

‘Join us as we reclaim our streets, our nights and our rights’

Watch these two deleted scenes from Wicked part one, that majorly foreshadow For Good

Ellissa Bain

They hit so hard after the second film

Cardiff Met honours female sport pioneer and founder of The Well HQ Dr Emma Ross

Lucy Moore

‘It is a great honour to present Emma with an Honorary Doctorate, and we look forward to continuing our work together in the future.’

The final has begun: Who will you crown The Warwick Tab’s BNOC 2025?

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The power is all in your hands now