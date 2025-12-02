A very Selly Christmas: How to make the most out of the festive season at uni

4 hours ago

With December in full swing and not long until semester one officially comes to an end, here’s a list of a few of the best things to make your uni Christmas a classic student celebration. It really is the simple things that make this season so special at uni!

Friends-mas

Starting strong, a classic house Christmas dinner is perfect to get everyone in the festive mood. A bit of creativity with the roast and oven space might be needed but it’s worth it for that home-cooked meal. It’s great for some quality time together and a great way to spend a rainy Sunday. Crank up the Christmas tunes and delegate the kitchen tasks – it’s only fun if everyone is involved, so get that one housemate off the sofa. Good luck to whoever’s on washing-up duty!

Decorate your space

One of the highlights of a uni Christmas is being able to decorate your house or flat in all the silly decorations you’ve always wanted to. Buzzballs as baubles, your Movember crushes perched high on the tree, and a questionably hung paper chain- anything goes! Make the decorations your own, incorporating sustainability and affordable (broke) student living to get into the festive spirit. They’ll probably be staying up until you move out, so now’s the time to get creative.





Christmas FAB

An institutionalised occasion, this Saturday’s FAB won’t be one to miss. With fancy dress encouraged and a Christmas karaoke bar, it’s always a night to remember (or not, depending on how the night goes). An easy commute from your door to the Guild, FAB is sure to get you into the Christmas mood and forget about all your upcoming assignments.

Festive baking

An easy but fun activity, baking is one of the most underrated student activities. You could make some festive cookies (with a vodka bottle rolling pin and a lack of cookie cutter) to spread the cheer and produce some needed sweet treats to get you through these last few study sessions.

Birmingham’s Christmas Market

Although Birmingham’s Frankfurt Christmas market is a few train stops away at New Street, it would be a crime not to include it in the student essentials to make the most of the season in Birmingham. With live music, lots of food, and festive gifts, it’s the perfect place to go on a weekday evening when you are meant to be at a 5-7 lecture. Just avoid it at all costs on the weekend- it’s worse than the Bullring!

Secret Santa

Secret Santa is one of the things you can’t miss when planning your student festive season. Make it silly and set a £5 budget to see what you can all rustle up from University Superstore. This not only fits in with the student budget but also ensures some very laughable results.

Movie night

An obvious one, but a movie night is a must for a student’s Christmas. Squeeze all six of you onto that three-seater sofa and watch the Christmas classic that one of your housemates undoubtedly hasn’t watched (how can someone have gone twenty years without watching ‘Nativity!’ ?)