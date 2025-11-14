A ranking of the cosiest study spaces at UoB

4 hours ago

There’s something a little more magical about being a student in autumn—walking through the dark, leafy campus, pumpkin-spiced latte in hand, keeping your fingers from freezing as you try to hide from the looming dread of December deadlines. Of course, the best way to romanticise the autumnal student lifestyle is to find the cosiest place on campus. This guide is sure to introduce you to your new favourite study spot. Trust me, coming from a postgrad student who has already survived three winter seasons at uni, I know a cosy study spot like no other!

Harding Law Library

Whilst the idea of going back to the Harding Law Library having wrote the vast majority of my undergraduate dissertation in there is not a fond one, it still has to be ranked at number one! Between the dark lighting, wooden features, and desk spotlights, Harding is definitely the cosiest study space and perfect to peruse over a book and enjoy a hot drink, with the sight of Old Joe and Aston Webb in the near distance.

Mason Lounge

Mason Lounge might just be the place in every arts student’s nightmares or dreams. With the vending machine stocked with energy drinks, a boiling water tap and a microwave, it is clear that this study space has seen lots of long days. Shelves are stacked with books and study guides, and the large floor-to-ceiling windows are perfect for reading a book or writing those all-important assignments.

Teaching and Learning Building

The Teaching and Learning Building has a secure spot in the top three, and it is definitely not for its notorious stairs! Known to be one of the most aesthetic places to study on campus, this building is decked with everything you need for a cosy study session: open until 10 pm, a cafe, and loads of space. Looking out over campus from the second floor, when the sun is setting, makes the study session just that little bit better.

JG Smith

I can almost guarantee that you have never heard of this building, and neither had I, until my third year. Whilst it isn’t the most glamorous of buildings, JG Smith is equipped with plenty of small group (or individual) study rooms, and despite the large windows, it is usually quite dark in there, perfect for a cosy study sesh.

The Link

The Link can be located on the first floor of Gisbert Kapp, and you can nearly always find a seat here. The nearby cafe serving everything from paninis, to Pasta King, to a jacket potato means that you can always enjoy a study session here. There is always lots of space and computers to work from, whether individually or in a small group.

The Guild of Students:

The Guild is a completely underrated study spot. The sofas in the Guild reception are so comfy that they absolutely deserve their own mention. While you will probably be fighting for a seat from a Guild Drama society member, you will not regret it. The best days are when the receptionist has good music playing! The calming, dimmer lights against the big windows make it the perfect, cosy study spot, and the perfect place to watch rain fall or admire the beautiful mermaid fountain.

Bramall Music Building:

This is one of my favourite buildings, mainly because I can sit in the mezzanine and people-watch all day, but also because it’s so close to the famous Aston Webb. Being in one of the redbrick buildings just adds to the study grind aesthetic.

Winterbourne:

Here is the controversial one: Winterbourne. The location is obviously a staple in the spring and summer months, but the clue is in the name ‘Winter…’. Having a hot chocolate in the Winterbourne cafe may be one of the best feelings. Coming into those colder months, studying at Winterbourne, where it’s warm and quiet, may just be the answer.

These study spaces definitely have first-class grades written all over them.