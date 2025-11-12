The Tab

Birmingham bin workers at risk of being blacklisted amid ongoing strikes

Footage shows an agency contracted by Birmingham City Council telling workers they may not ‘get a permanent job’

Brannon Fell | News

Birmingham bin workers have been warned they are at risk of being blacklisted amid the ongoing strikes across the city.

Unite the Union shared footage of an agency contracted by Birmingham City Council telling employees that those engaging in industrial action may not “get a permanent job”, the BBC reports.

At a meeting on 9th October, a manager from Jobs&Talent said: “Those people that do decide to join the picket line, then the council have confirmed to us that they are not going to get a permanent job.” 

A spokesperson from Job&Talent told the BBC that comments made in the “short video clip” formed part of a longer talk and “do not reflect the position of Job&Talent.” They added that the company does not condone blacklisting and employment would not be blocked based on lawful protest.

Birmingham City Council said: “Blacklisting will not be tolerated. We will immediately begin an investigation to ascertain the full facts. As this is a staffing matter, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment.”

The dispute over pay and working conditions has been ongoing since January this year, with Birmingham City Council declaring the failure to clean up as a major incident. Some parts of the city saw up to 17,000 tonnes of waste build up. 

The strikes have negatively impacted residents, with many expressing frustration at feeling neglected and forgotten.

In June, 97 per cent of union workers voted to continue the strikes, with a 75 per cent turnout. Currently, the union is planning to continue the strikes until at least March 2026 due to working conditions. 

The council has refused to put forward a deal and ended talks with the union.

@unitetheunion

Did you hear what we heard? Because it sounds a lot like blacklisting… Birmingham bin agency workers were told by management the council will refuse to employ anybody that join the picket line… Which would be illegal AND something a Labour led council SHOULD be against 😳 Share and tell The Labour Party and Birmingham City Council 📣 #Blacklisting #BirminghamBins #binstrike #uklabour #tradeunion

♬ original sound – Unite the Union 📣

New figures show that the strike is costing taxpayers up to £50,000 per day.

The government has previously called on Unite to end the strike, and requested that both sides come to an agreement.

Unite General Secretary, Sharon Graham said: “Birmingham’s bin workers are well aware that there is something rotten at the top of the council. That’s why they’ve been striking for nine months over ruinous £8,000 fire and rehire attacks on their wages.”

A spokesperson for the council said: “The council has refused to put forward a deal and ended talks.”

A spokesperson from Job&Talent said comments made in the “short video clip” formed part of a longer talk and “do not reflect the position of Job&Talent.”

“We do not engage in or condone any form of blacklisting, and no worker is or would be denied employment opportunities on the basis of lawful participation in industrial action.

“The exchange was part of an effort to clarify that no third party can guarantee permanent employment and that employment decisions are made through formal processes.

“No action has been taken against any worker or Job&Talent employee in relation to this matter,” they added.

Unite the Union has not yet responded to a request for comment. 

Featured image via  @unitetheunion / @brumbabe8 on TikTok. 

Brannon Fell | News
