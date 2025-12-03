The viral 3rd December sweater trend is back again on TikTok, so here’s what it means

5 hours ago

It’s 3rd December and the sweater trend has rolled around once again. It goes viral every single year and continues to confuse people in 2025, so here’s a full explanation if you’ve seen it all over your TikTok FYP this week and are totally baffled.

Here’s what 3rd December means on TikTok, because the sweater trend is back

Let’s start right at the beginning. The trend first started all the way back in 2021, and involves giving someone a sweater, hoodie or jumper on 3rd December to show them you love or fancy them.

It comes from the 2020 song Heather by Conan Gray, which starts with the now-famous lyrics: “I still remember, the third of December, me in your sweater. You said it looked better on me than it did you.”

People on TikTok soon started exchanging sweaters with their other half or crush on 3rd December as a sign of love, drawing inspiration from the song, and it’s now become an annual tradition known as Heather Day online.

Every year, people post videos of themselves swapping jumpers with cryptic captions like “It’s 3rd December,” “Happy 3rd December” and “Me on 3rd December”.

Single people are always left feeling really depressed because they haven’t got anyone to give them a sweater, and it becomes one big viral joke.

“Choosing my own sweater to wear on 3rd December because waiting for yours is a one-way ticket to hypothermia,” one funny response says.

Another hilarious video adds: “Wearing my own sweater tomorrow #independent #dontneednoman #killmenow.”

Conan Gray himself celebrated the trend is 2022 too, writing on Instagram: “Happy annual heather day <3 on this third of december, as always, i’ve made a couple sweaters for those of us who didn’t receive one today.”

It’s become a permanent day in the TikTok calendar at this point and it doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere anytime soon. Heather Day will no doubt be back again in 2026.

