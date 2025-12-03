The Tab

The viral 3rd December sweater trend is back again on TikTok, so here’s what it means

It confuses people every year

Ellissa Bain | Trends

It’s 3rd December and the sweater trend has rolled around once again. It goes viral every single year and continues to confuse people in 2025, so here’s a full explanation if you’ve seen it all over your TikTok FYP this week and are totally baffled.

@nataliireynoldss

Send this to that person❤️ #nataliereynolds #december #couple #christmas

♬ Heather – 𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐓𝐈𝐅𝐘

Here’s what 3rd December means on TikTok, because the sweater trend is back

Let’s start right at the beginning. The trend first started all the way back in 2021, and involves giving someone a sweater, hoodie or jumper on 3rd December to show them you love or fancy them.

It comes from the 2020 song Heather by Conan Gray, which starts with the now-famous lyrics: “I still remember, the third of December, me in your sweater. You said it looked better on me than it did you.”

People on TikTok soon started exchanging sweaters with their other half or crush on 3rd December as a sign of love, drawing inspiration from the song, and it’s now become an annual tradition known as Heather Day online.

@alenamlr

I still remember, third of December, me in your sweater…

♬ 3rd of December – Aderu

Every year, people post videos of themselves swapping jumpers with cryptic captions like “It’s 3rd December,” “Happy 3rd December” and “Me on 3rd December”.

Single people are always left feeling really depressed because they haven’t got anyone to give them a sweater, and it becomes one big viral joke.

“Choosing my own sweater to wear on 3rd December because waiting for yours is a one-way ticket to hypothermia,” one funny response says.

Another hilarious video adds: “Wearing my own sweater tomorrow #independent #dontneednoman #killmenow.”

@vodkacranberryyy

-2 #conangray #fyp #heatherday #heatherconangray #trend

♬ 3rd of December – Aderu

Conan Gray himself celebrated the trend is 2022 too, writing on Instagram: “Happy annual heather day <3 on this third of december, as always, i’ve made a couple sweaters for those of us who didn’t receive one today.”

Most Read

Ethan Slater

Erm, explaining Ethan Slater’s gay-for-pay moment as naughty video resurfaces after Wicked

Jonathan Bailey reveals tragic reason Fiyero picks Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, that was cut

Whiteexican

OnlyFans twunk goes viral for filthy Wicked celebration, so meet the man behind the meme

It’s become a permanent day in the TikTok calendar at this point and it doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere anytime soon. Heather Day will no doubt be back again in 2026.

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: @nataliireynoldss and @alenamlr/TikTok

More on: TikTok Trends Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

It’s time! Here’s how to get your TikTok Wrapped 2025, and see all your yearly stats

Why are men suddenly wearing quarter zips and drinking matcha?! The TikTok trend explained

Here’s how to do that hilarious AI ceiling collapse prank all over TikTok right now

Latest
Spotify Wrapped listening age

Right, this is exactly how Spotify Wrapped 2025 calculates your Listening Age

Ellissa Bain

Why did I get 74?!

Byler

My dad is a Stranger Things producer, and he just revealed if Byler actually happens

Kieran Galpin

Is the long-demanded romance between Will and Mike happening?

Drag Race Discord Addams disqualified

Explaining rumours Drag Race queen gets ‘disqualified’ after she was announced in next cast

Harrison Brocklehurst

The socials are full of discourse rn

Spotify Wrapped 2025 just dropped: here’s what every London uni’s top artist would be

Muna Aden

Some campuses are crying to Frank Ocean, others are pretending they invented Charli XCX and at least one is blasting DBE at 9am with zero shame.

This huge Stranger Things production error is so stupid I can’t believe it got in the show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

How did they miss this?

Spotify Wrapped

Is Spotify Wrapped 2025 not appearing for you? Here’s what you need to do

Kieran Galpin

There’s a really easy fix, guys

This is how I’m A Celeb’s Vogue Williams made her secretly whopping fortune

Ellissa Bain

She’s raking it in

Police appeal for witnesses after stabbing outside Lidl in popular Cardiff student area

Gabe Ward

A 21-year-old man was stabbed outside the supermarket in Cathays

Your year at KCL unwrapped: A rundown of the most memorable moments

Isabella Zbucki

Everyone’s favourite time of the year is back

Stranger Things’ young Joyce actress responds to rumours that her character is AI

Hebe Hancock

The resemblance is uncanny

Spotify Wrapped listening age

Right, this is exactly how Spotify Wrapped 2025 calculates your Listening Age

Ellissa Bain

Why did I get 74?!

Byler

My dad is a Stranger Things producer, and he just revealed if Byler actually happens

Kieran Galpin

Is the long-demanded romance between Will and Mike happening?

Drag Race Discord Addams disqualified

Explaining rumours Drag Race queen gets ‘disqualified’ after she was announced in next cast

Harrison Brocklehurst

The socials are full of discourse rn

Spotify Wrapped 2025 just dropped: here’s what every London uni’s top artist would be

Muna Aden

Some campuses are crying to Frank Ocean, others are pretending they invented Charli XCX and at least one is blasting DBE at 9am with zero shame.

This huge Stranger Things production error is so stupid I can’t believe it got in the show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

How did they miss this?

Spotify Wrapped

Is Spotify Wrapped 2025 not appearing for you? Here’s what you need to do

Kieran Galpin

There’s a really easy fix, guys

This is how I’m A Celeb’s Vogue Williams made her secretly whopping fortune

Ellissa Bain

She’s raking it in

Police appeal for witnesses after stabbing outside Lidl in popular Cardiff student area

Gabe Ward

A 21-year-old man was stabbed outside the supermarket in Cathays

Your year at KCL unwrapped: A rundown of the most memorable moments

Isabella Zbucki

Everyone’s favourite time of the year is back

Stranger Things’ young Joyce actress responds to rumours that her character is AI

Hebe Hancock

The resemblance is uncanny