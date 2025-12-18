Your guide to festivities in Birmingham over the Christmas Week

30 mins ago

Christmas is creeping up and the countdown to going home is getting closer. But for some students, it might be too far to travel home, or you simply would prefer to stay in Birmingham. If so and you’re worried about missing out on any festivities, do not threat! We have arranged a wide variety of festive days out for this holiday season in Birmingham’s city centre, and neighbouring cities only a few train stations away. This list will provide the events taking place on the week beginning Monday 22nd to the 28th, with activities spanning across the Christmas week to get you in the merry spirit.

Luminate Winter Trail

Just a five-minute drive away from campus is the beautiful Birmingham Botanical Gardens, hosting beautiful landscapes and festive events. This year, the garden’s one mile trail will be lit up with festivities and an array of seasonal food stalls. Open on both Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, it’s a perfect way to enjoy winter’s natural beauty and enjoy some different scenery outside of campus.

The Weirdly Festive Walk of Warwick

The Weirdly Festive Walk of Warwick takes you around the town’s streets and reveals many hidden tales, folklore and more. Leaning on the more eerie side of the season, the tour is incredibly popular for its terrifying storytelling of the town’s darkest secrets. Roughly a thirty-minute train away, a day trip to Warwick offers a spooky festive option for students staying across the Christmas week, with a few spaces left to grab before it sells out!

Pantomimes and shows

A classic British tradition at Christmas time is heading to your local theatre and watching a good old panto. Oh no it isn’t, oh yes it is! Take your pick from the list below for afternoon and evening shows!

Cinderella is playing in Birmingham City Centre across the Christmas weekend.

is playing in Birmingham City Centre across the Christmas weekend. Aladdin is being performed in Solihull with limited availability.

is being performed in Solihull with limited availability. Wicked Wizard of Oz Cirque Spectacular showcases extreme stunts and vibrant performances at the BP pulse arena.

showcases extreme stunts and vibrant performances at the BP pulse arena. Sherlock Holmes and The 12 Days of Christmas is performing on Broad Street across the Christmas week, including Christmas Eve.

Vivaldi Four Seasons at Christmas by Candlelight

On the 27th of December, Birmingham Cathedral, St Philip’s, is hosting a candlelit festive night of classical music. In the heart of the city centre, the night celebrates the season with a winter soundtrack of performances from many acclaimed musicians and is the perfect way to celebrate the Christmas season classically.

The Frankfurt Christmas Market

Birmingham’s renowned authentic German Christmas Market lights up the city centre with an incredible array of food stands, festive lights and decorations. Whilst it does get busy, it is worth having a walk around and treating yourself to some overpriced churros – why not, it’s Christmas! Afterwards, head down to the ice-skating rink with your friends, and maybe the Big Wheel if you’re feeling brave.