The Tab

Your guide to festivities in Birmingham over the Christmas Week

Staying in Birmingham over the Christmas week? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

Hannah Camilleri | Guides

Christmas is creeping up and the countdown to going home is getting closer. But for some students, it might be too far to travel home, or you simply would prefer to stay in Birmingham. If so and you’re worried about missing out on any festivities, do not threat! We have arranged a wide variety of festive days out for this holiday season in Birmingham’s city centre, and neighbouring cities only a few train stations away. This list will provide the events taking place on the week beginning Monday 22nd to the 28th, with activities spanning across the Christmas week to get you in the merry spirit.

Luminate Winter Trail

Just a five-minute drive away from campus is the beautiful Birmingham Botanical Gardens, hosting beautiful landscapes and festive events. This year, the garden’s one mile trail will be lit up with festivities and an array of seasonal food stalls. Open on both Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, it’s a perfect way to enjoy winter’s natural beauty and enjoy some different scenery outside of campus.

The Weirdly Festive Walk of Warwick

The Weirdly Festive Walk of Warwick takes you around the town’s streets and reveals many hidden tales, folklore and more. Leaning on the more eerie side of the season, the tour is incredibly popular for its terrifying storytelling of the town’s darkest secrets. Roughly a thirty-minute train away, a day trip to Warwick offers a spooky festive option for students staying across the Christmas week, with a few spaces left to grab before it sells out!

Pantomimes and shows

Most Read

How to play the viral ‘say the word on beat’ game that’s all over TikTok right now

Here’s how to see your Snapchat Wrapped 2025, and can you really check other people’s?!

Man vs baby AI truth

Truth behind the baby in Netflix’s Man vs Baby looking almost too perfect – is it actually AI?

A classic British tradition at Christmas time is heading to your local theatre and watching a good old panto. Oh no it isn’t, oh yes it is! Take your pick from the list below for afternoon and evening shows!

  • Cinderella is playing in Birmingham City Centre across the Christmas weekend.
  • Aladdin is being performed in Solihull with limited availability.
  • Wicked Wizard of Oz Cirque Spectacular showcases extreme stunts and vibrant performances at the BP pulse arena.
  • Sherlock Holmes and The 12 Days of Christmas is performing on Broad Street across the Christmas week, including Christmas Eve.

Vivaldi Four Seasons at Christmas by Candlelight

Via Google Maps

On the 27th of December, Birmingham Cathedral, St Philip’s, is hosting a candlelit festive night of classical music. In the heart of the city centre, the night celebrates the season with a winter soundtrack of  performances from many acclaimed musicians and is the perfect way to celebrate the Christmas season classically.

The Frankfurt Christmas Market

Birmingham’s renowned authentic German Christmas Market lights up the city centre with an incredible array of food stands, festive lights and decorations. Whilst it does get busy, it is worth having a walk around and treating yourself to some overpriced churros – why not, it’s Christmas! Afterwards, head down to the ice-skating rink with your friends, and maybe the Big Wheel if you’re feeling brave.

Hannah Camilleri | Guides

Read Next

University of Birmingham launches first-of-its-kind AI degree

The Great Winter Rewatch: The best shows to rewatch this winter as a Birmingham student

A very Selly Christmas: How to make the most of the festive season at Birmingham Uni

Latest

Your guide to festivities in Birmingham over the Christmas Week

Hannah Camilleri

Staying in Birmingham over the Christmas week? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

How to see Twitter Wrapped 2025

Here’s how to get your Twitter Wrapped 2025, and see what you tweeted about most

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s pretty accurate

‘That never crossed my mind’: Rob Reiner defends Nick in resurfaced interview after arrest

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I get crazy, you don’t want to set me off’

Nick Reiner made eerie comments about killing a dog in unearthed video before parents’ death

Hayley Soen

He’s been arrested on suspicion of murder

Here’s how to regain the magic of a childhood Christmas as a Warwick student

Amelia Phillpotts

Your ultimate tips and tricks to make this year one to remember

So, here’s how to get your LinkedIn Wrapped 2025, because it’s actually a real thing

Ellissa Bain

What doesn’t have a Wrapped these days?!

Heated Rivalry

We FINALLY get to watch Heated Rivalry’s filth in the UK, so here’s when and where it’s dropping

Kieran Galpin

The best Christmas present!!

CCTV footage shows what Nick Reiner was doing an hour before his arrest, and it’s chilling

Hebe Hancock

It’s eerie to watch

Jennifer Lawrence Leonardo DiCaprio

Watch Jennifer Lawrence throw major shade at Leonardo DiCaprio in their viral interview

Harrison Brocklehurst

The vibes are so awkward

A start date is locked in, and the first Islanders for Love Island All Stars 2026 are ‘confirmed’

Hayley Soen

It’s going to be longest All Stars ever

Your guide to festivities in Birmingham over the Christmas Week

Hannah Camilleri

Staying in Birmingham over the Christmas week? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

How to see Twitter Wrapped 2025

Here’s how to get your Twitter Wrapped 2025, and see what you tweeted about most

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s pretty accurate

‘That never crossed my mind’: Rob Reiner defends Nick in resurfaced interview after arrest

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I get crazy, you don’t want to set me off’

Nick Reiner made eerie comments about killing a dog in unearthed video before parents’ death

Hayley Soen

He’s been arrested on suspicion of murder

Here’s how to regain the magic of a childhood Christmas as a Warwick student

Amelia Phillpotts

Your ultimate tips and tricks to make this year one to remember

So, here’s how to get your LinkedIn Wrapped 2025, because it’s actually a real thing

Ellissa Bain

What doesn’t have a Wrapped these days?!

Heated Rivalry

We FINALLY get to watch Heated Rivalry’s filth in the UK, so here’s when and where it’s dropping

Kieran Galpin

The best Christmas present!!

CCTV footage shows what Nick Reiner was doing an hour before his arrest, and it’s chilling

Hebe Hancock

It’s eerie to watch

Jennifer Lawrence Leonardo DiCaprio

Watch Jennifer Lawrence throw major shade at Leonardo DiCaprio in their viral interview

Harrison Brocklehurst

The vibes are so awkward

A start date is locked in, and the first Islanders for Love Island All Stars 2026 are ‘confirmed’

Hayley Soen

It’s going to be longest All Stars ever